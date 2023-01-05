Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Community raises thousands to support local ‘Santa’ who had stroke days before Christmas
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Each year John Philipp suits up as Santa Claus to bring joy to children for the holidays. Sadly on December 20th, he suffered a stroke that sent him to the University of Iowa for treatment. Since then, he has not been able to speak except for a few words. But the community has not forgotten the numerous times Santa has greeted them over the years, and now they’re showing up for him when he needs it most.
KCRG.com
How to take care of a cactus as your houseplant
KCRG.com
Iowa City Public Library sets teens up for success through ‘Free Closet’
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Teen Little Free Closet at the Iowa City Public Library is made up of a selection of donated clothes that younger people in the community can use. But it’s a more narrowed down selection than you might find at any local pantry or thrift store. The selection consists of button down shirts, blazers, tailored dresses.
KCRG.com
More painting possible at Iowa City nonprofit thanks to giving campaign
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City nonprofit United Action for Youth has thousands of more dollars of art supplies thanks to a giving campaign at a local business. During the holiday season at the end of 2022, the Blick store just a few blocks away from UAY’s Youth Center asked customers if they wanted to make a donation to the nonprofit. The store ended up collecting about 500 donations, totaling close to $14,000.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
RMC Welcomes First Baby of 2023
Regional Medical Center in Manchester has welcomed their first baby in 2023. Archer Ray Hepler was born on Monday, January 2nd at 6:41 pm. Parents Travis and Kayla Hepler celebrated the new year welcoming their baby boy, who weighed 8 pounds 10 ounces. The staff at RMC recognized the first...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Entrepreneur Passes Away from Cancer
A Manchester woman who built a business well-known by brides across eastern Iowa has passed away following a short battle with cancer. Nichole Reicher died Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was 36. She was an Earlville native who graduated from Beckman and went...
KCRG.com
Country music star Cody Jinks coming to Dubuque’s Five Flags Center in February
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Country music star Cody Jinks will perform at the Five Flags Center in Dubuque, with special guest Erin Viancourt, on February 25. The Dallas area native is one of the most popular “outlaw country” stars, and has released nine critically acclaimed albums. Jinks previously...
KCRG.com
Murray scores 30 as Iowa rallies past No. 15 Indiana, 91-89
KCRG.com
Ingredion strike crosses six-month mark
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Roughriders host 'Guns 'n' Hoses' fundraiser
KCRG.com
Woman remembers friend fatally stabbed in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first thing Alex Daniels said about Devonna Walker, the 29-year-old fatally stabbed in Cedar Rapids Monday, was that she was “full of life.”. Daniels also described her friend as a devoted mother. “Only thing she cared about was her kids, making sure her...
KCRG.com
Iowa City business helps out local nonprofit with art supply donation
kwayradio.com
Hurts Donut Owner Has Died
The owner of the Hurts Donut location in Cedar Falls has died, according to the business Facebook page. Janelle Wilks was 45 years of age. The cause of death has not been made public to this point. To honor Wilks, a couple community members paid for the first $500 worth of donuts ordered beginning at 2:39pm on Sunday, 24 hours after Wilks passed away.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids schools closure leads to childcare complications
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Champions, the before and after school program that operates out of the Cedar Rapids school district, is reviewing its policies to close for winter weather after this morning. The daycare opened as usual- but then closed around 9 a.m., meaning parents had to return while...
KCRG.com
Iowa takes down Illinois in wrestling
KCRG.com
Why self-care is an important New Year's resolution
KCRG.com
Solon girls win an instant classic, and more high school hoops action
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Callie Levin go-ahead bucket with under five seconds to play was enough to put 3A No. 4 Solon over 3A No. 2 Benton Community 36-35. In Center Point, the Stormin’ Pointers girls took down Monticello in OT 45-39. In the nightcap, the Monticello...
KCRG.com
One injured in Cedar Rapids garage fire
Beloved Cedar Valley Business Owner Passes Away
Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls quickly became a local favorite in the Cedar Valley. Between their fun, unique donut styles and flavors, friendly customer service, and easily accessed location on Main Street, folks all over the area came to their storefront to purchase their delicious sweet treats. As the business...
Cedar Rapids is Home to a Unique New Grocery Store
Back on December 1st, a new type of grocery store held its official soft opening in Cedar Rapids. Vytyl, located at 365 Edgewood Rd NW, is a Mediterranean-inspired store that offers "a wide array of local and imported foods in an inclusive, customer-focused environment." The website says that their main goal is to "foster an understanding of different cultures and traditions through food, encouraging a sense of discovery."
