Stuart, FL

macaronikid.com

History Festival Returns to Downtown Fort Pierce January 14th

Treasure Coast history will come alive in downtown Fort Pierce on Saturday, January 14, 2023, as the 6th Annual Treasure Coast History Festival is celebrated. This year’s festival will take place from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Second Street in front of the Sunrise Theatre, 117 S. Second St.. Besides historical exhibitions outside the theater, the festival also features three presentations inside the theater, all tied to events that began in 1923, exactly 100 years ago.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Winter fest, bonfire, and Jay Leno: What to do this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the events happening this weekend in South Florida. The Humane Society of Vero Beach is hosting their 11th Annual Bark in the Park event. The event will feature family festivities, vendors, good eats, and activities for furry friends. For more information...
VERO BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

City of West Palm Beach to give away 10K trees

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The city of West Palm Beach will give away 10,000 trees. It's all a part of its climate sustainability initiatives. Residents can get up to two trees. A look at the world around us: WPBF 25 News Forecasting Our Future. To do so, they...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Vero Beach wants to help Seaside Grill

VERO BEACH - In a Dec. 19 memo to the Vero Beach City Council, City Manager Monte Falls asked if the city could grant new Seaside Grill lessees SW Hospitality Group, LLC a rent deferral of three months, from Jan.-March, with catch-up payments for deferred rent in April - June.
VERO BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Stunning Intracoastal Estate on The Most Premier Corner Point Lot on Commodore Island, Jupiter Florida is Selling for $18 Million

217 Commodore Drive Home in Jupiter, Florida for Sale. 217 Commodore Drive, Jupiter, Florida is a stunning property sit on one of the largest water frontage lots on Commodore Island surrounded by new custom estates, a resort style pool with stunning orange sunsets and intracoastal activity. This Home in Jupiter offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 217 Commodore Drive, please contact Lori Schacter LLC (Phone: 561-308-3118) at Illustrated Properties LLC for full support and perfect service.
JUPITER, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Indian River County Beaches to Close Temporarily for Dune Restoration Work

Beaches in Indian River County received considerable damage from two back-to-back storm events. “County beaches were hit hard,” said Michael Zito, Interim County Administrator. “Impacts were substantial and include structural damage, dune erosion, and significant beach loss.”. County staff must manage around multiple constraints. Sea Turtles are...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Woman hit by car in the parking lot of Sebastian Walmart

On Monday, an 84-year-old woman was hit by a car in the Walmart parking lot in Sebastian, Florida. Police say the woman, from Micco, was walking towards the discount department store when a vehicle, operated by a 74-year-old driver, made a left turn and struck her. According to the accident...
SEBASTIAN, FL

