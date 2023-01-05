Read full article on original website
Florida driver reports encounter with 'Star Wars-like' shipRoger MarshFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Port St. LucieTed RiversPort Saint Lucie, FL
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook OffKristin Leigh WilsonHobe Sound, FL
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersPort Saint Lucie, FL
Vero Beach: The Painted Frog Art Studio January Events
Vero Beach: The Painted Frog Art Studio January Events. I have been curious about this local studio for a while, so I went to the event page on their site and this is what I found:
Food giveaway in Boynton Beach assists about 500 families
The state's largest food bank gave away meals to more than 500 families facing food insecurity in Boynton Beach on Saturday.
macaronikid.com
Schoolhouse Children's Museum hosts Family Fun Day!!
(Police, firefighters, and military)
cw34.com
Forever Family: Long-time foster parent adopts fourth child
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A remarkable Palm Beach County long-time foster and adoptive mom, Sharika Kellogg, just finalized her fourth adoption. Baby Logan has been with her and her other three sons for almost a year. As a single mom by choice, Sharika has been fostering for...
macaronikid.com
History Festival Returns to Downtown Fort Pierce January 14th
Treasure Coast history will come alive in downtown Fort Pierce on Saturday, January 14, 2023, as the 6th Annual Treasure Coast History Festival is celebrated. This year’s festival will take place from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Second Street in front of the Sunrise Theatre, 117 S. Second St.. Besides historical exhibitions outside the theater, the festival also features three presentations inside the theater, all tied to events that began in 1923, exactly 100 years ago.
Get A Furry Friend For Just $23, Palm Beach County Animal Care Reduces Adoption Price
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — How much is that doggie in the window? It turns out $23, at least if you’re looking through a window at the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control Shetler. “For those looking to exercise more or catch up […]
cw34.com
Wellington Winter Equestrian Festival bring economic growth to Palm Beach County
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Wellington Winter Equestrian Festival kicked off today and organizers say they hope this year will be bigger and better than ever. Vaneli Bojkova, the Executive Vice President of Wellington International, says they are expecting 300,000 spectators for the festival this year. "We are seeing...
cw34.com
Winter fest, bonfire, and Jay Leno: What to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the events happening this weekend in South Florida. The Humane Society of Vero Beach is hosting their 11th Annual Bark in the Park event. The event will feature family festivities, vendors, good eats, and activities for furry friends. For more information...
hometownnewstc.com
Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County hosts Bark in the Park
VERO BEACH — The Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County will once again reclaim Riverside Park in Vero Beach and declare the day for the dogs on Sat., Jan. 7, for the 11th annual Bark in the Park from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. This free admission, family...
Meet the Treasure Coast’s Muralists
These four local muralists are just a few among many who have helped enhance the beauty of our city streets with vibrant works of art The post Meet the Treasure Coast’s Muralists appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
WPBF News 25
City of West Palm Beach to give away 10K trees
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The city of West Palm Beach will give away 10,000 trees. It's all a part of its climate sustainability initiatives. Residents can get up to two trees. A look at the world around us: WPBF 25 News Forecasting Our Future. To do so, they...
WSVN-TV
Family in Sebastian finds, returns 38-year-old message in a bottle to rightful owner
SEBASTIAN, Fla. (WSVN) — A message in a bottle that was once lost has been found on a beach in Sebastian. When Troy Heller was 10 years old and vacationing in Vero Beach, he thought it was a good idea to put a message in a bottle and throw it into the Atlantic.
hometownnewstc.com
Vero Beach wants to help Seaside Grill
VERO BEACH - In a Dec. 19 memo to the Vero Beach City Council, City Manager Monte Falls asked if the city could grant new Seaside Grill lessees SW Hospitality Group, LLC a rent deferral of three months, from Jan.-March, with catch-up payments for deferred rent in April - June.
WPBF News 25
'They forgot about us': The number of older women who are homeless is up on Treasure Coast
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Sixty-nine-year-old Ruth Outlaw has a wish this year. "I would wish for a place I could stretch out and have a place to sleep," Outlaw said. Outlaw is homeless and has been living inside her car for the last five months. "Sometimes it's safe and...
luxury-houses.net
A Stunning Intracoastal Estate on The Most Premier Corner Point Lot on Commodore Island, Jupiter Florida is Selling for $18 Million
217 Commodore Drive Home in Jupiter, Florida for Sale. 217 Commodore Drive, Jupiter, Florida is a stunning property sit on one of the largest water frontage lots on Commodore Island surrounded by new custom estates, a resort style pool with stunning orange sunsets and intracoastal activity. This Home in Jupiter offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 217 Commodore Drive, please contact Lori Schacter LLC (Phone: 561-308-3118) at Illustrated Properties LLC for full support and perfect service.
Seven Bridges Delray: Attorney Threatens Board Member With “ShaNaNa” Singer’s Report
EXTORTION? “IF YOU DON’T RESIGN…” BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Seven Bridges Delray Beach just crossed from a community with lots of drama to a community with musical theater. A Miami Attorney — in what some are calling “extortion” — demanded that […]
Ichiddo Ramen to Make its Florida Debut
“I have owned other restaurants, such as Takaro Steakhouse, but this will be my first ramen restaurant. I have a lot of friends who have done the same and it’s gone well for them.”
sebastiandaily.com
Indian River County Beaches to Close Temporarily for Dune Restoration Work
Beaches in Indian River County received considerable damage from two back-to-back storm events. “County beaches were hit hard,” said Michael Zito, Interim County Administrator. “Impacts were substantial and include structural damage, dune erosion, and significant beach loss.”. County staff must manage around multiple constraints. Sea Turtles are...
sebastiandaily.com
Woman hit by car in the parking lot of Sebastian Walmart
On Monday, an 84-year-old woman was hit by a car in the Walmart parking lot in Sebastian, Florida. Police say the woman, from Micco, was walking towards the discount department store when a vehicle, operated by a 74-year-old driver, made a left turn and struck her. According to the accident...
Townhouse destroyed by overnight fire in Delray Beach
An overnight fire at a townhouse in Delray Beach displaced three residents Saturday, according to fire rescue officials.
