Related
Median NJ income on the rise, poverty declining, Census Bureau data shows
Income rose almost universally throughout New Jersey at the end of the last decade, reducing poverty levels and helping ease the financial burden of housing costs, the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows. But the data, five-year estimates for the period 2017-2021 for all municipalities, only partly accounts...
Business Report: High demand for workers, hospital data breaches, SNAP benefits boosted
Over the next few days we’ll get a good sense of how the job market is faring, as a series of reports are released. The first one out on Wednesday shows that demand for workers remained high at the end of last year, with nearly 10.5 million unfilled positions in November. Bottom line, this report showed continued strength in the job market. More to come later this week, including closely watched data on wages.
Business Report: Job market, Bed Bath & Beyond bankruptcy, water infrastructure loan
223,000 new jobs were added to the US economy in December, and the unemployment rate was 3.5%. The job market looks good for now, but brace yourself for what’s coming next. The government’s monthly jobs report released Friday showed 223,000 new jobs were added to the U.S. economy in December, and the unemployment rate was 3.5%. That’s a solid report, but Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial Services, says the job market will deflate later this year. Faucher is forecasting a mild recession to take hold later this year.
Supporters hopeful NJ will curb invasive species
Measure would impose state controls over trade in 28 non-native plants. New Jersey is taking steps toward curbing its severe problem with invasive species after a legislative panel approved a bill that would ban trade in more than two dozen non-native plants unless permitted by the state. Trade in species...
Are you missing the boat on ‘Anchor’ property-tax relief?
Are you among the thousands of New Jersey residents eligible for a state-funded property-tax relief benefit, who haven’t yet applied for it?. According to Department of Treasury statistics, a little over 1 million New Jersey residents out of a pool of roughly 2 million have so far filed applications for relief belief benefits under the state’s newly established “Anchor” property-tax relief program.
Push on to promote NJ property tax benefit
Time is beginning to run out for New Jersey residents who have yet to apply for Anchor property-tax relief benefits that will total as much as $1,500 for many recipients when distributed later this year. The application deadline is Jan. 31 for the state-funded relief benefits after a prior deadline...
NJ will require media literacy courses in public schools
Students bombarded with information through social and news media outlets will now get some guidance on how to determine what’s true and what’s not. This week, New Jersey became the first state in the country requiring public schools to teach media literacy in grades K-12. It’s a move aimed at combating the rise of misinformation, which spiked during the pandemic, by requiring a course to help students discern whether sources are credible. The bipartisan legislation signed by Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday was six years in the making. A committee put together by the Department of Education including teachers, librarians and media specialists will develop the curriculum, with a focus on teaching the differences between facts, opinions, points of view and first and secondary information.
Fresh incentives for new first responder volunteers in NJ
Volunteer recruitment is seeing increasing difficulty with the cost of living rising. Volunteer first responders can truly be a lifeline in the community. But local leaders say it’s gotten harder to recruit members over the years—especially with the cost of living rising to unprecedented levels. A new proposal moving through Trenton would offer a pretty sweet incentive for new volunteers — lower– or no–property tax bills.
NJ Spotlight News: January 4, 2023
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Standstill continues as GOP still undecided on next House speaker. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy suffered defeat after defeat. Will JC Mayor...
Business Report: NJ small businesses funding, tolls going up, incentives for retirement saving
NJEDA is receiving $255M in funding to help early-stage companies. The new year begins with more help for New Jersey’s small businesses. The New Jersey Economic Development Authority is receiving $255 million in funding from the federal state small business credit initiative. The state will use the funding to develop six programs that will provide both financial and technical assistance to small and early-stage companies, including those focused on innovation. A portion of the funds will be set aside for people who are economically disadvantaged. The state is planning to launch programs to support the clean energy and life sciences industries, as well as a few programs to help those entrepreneurs just getting started with their businesses.
NJ announces loans to improve security at reproductive care clinics
Many centers have been targets of violence, vandalism and harassment. The Murphy administration approved roughly $6 million to be used in zero-interest loans so health care facilities and abortion providers can make upgrades to their security systems such as hiring more staff, expanding IT services and equipment improvements. According to the announcement, it’s enough money for about 15 applicants during the first round of the program. Those recipients included multiple Planned Parenthood clinics throughout the state, along with several other family planning centers that that have been identified as targets for violence, vandalism and harassment.
Judges dismiss lawsuits seeking tuition refunds for COVID-19 remote learning
Judges ruled schools were immune to liability because they were acting through an emergency health act. New Jersey college students hoping to get a refund for their pandemic-forced remote learning received a blow from the courts. A state appellate panel last week dismissed lawsuits brought by students from Kean University and Montclair State University seeking tuition refunds after their classes shifted to online-only during spring 2020. They argued the virtual classes deprived them of the education they paid for, and in some cases, the technology or equipment they needed. But the judges sided with the public universities, ruling the schools were immune to any liability because they were acting through an emergency health act ordered by the governor.
5.4%
Percentage of NJ veterans living below the poverty line in 2019. The veteran population in the United States is slowly declining. It was 20.8 million in 2015 but is predicted to drop to 12 million by 2045. That’s according to the VA Claims Insider blog, which analyzed various veteran-related statistics including from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Advocates pushback on NJ’s new plan for youth mental health services
One of the biggest policy fights over the last year involved revamping New Jersey’s youth mental health system in an effort to beef up services for kids continuing to navigate the emotional tolls of the pandemic. But state officials received major pushback from education advocates and parents who worried moving away from the current school-based model to a regional hub-and-spoke approach would leave many kids behind. For more on the proposal and its future in the new year, mental health writer Bobby Brier goes into detail.
Far more women than men report anxiety, depression during the pandemic
Access to care is a problem, as national survey mirrors NJ results. Far more American women than men believed they needed mental health services in the past two years. The finding, by a Kaiser Family Foundation survey, mirrors research from New Jersey which found that the number of women who reported anxiety or symptoms of depression during the COVID-19 pandemic far outpaced similar reports among men.
NJ Business Beat special edition — New Jersey’s racial wealth divide: Jan. 2, 2023
In this special edition of NJ Business Beat, we take a deep dive into the economic inequities that exist for New Jersey’s Black community. New Jersey is one of the country’s most prosperous states, yet it is well documented that an extraordinary wealth gap exists between Black and white residents in the state. How did this happen? What are the day-to-day impacts on the Black community of this disparity? And what challenges do members of the community face as they try to build wealth and achieve economic equity?
Proposed NJ Netflix hub gets mixed reviews
Netflix — the giant streaming company that brought you movies like Glass Onion, as well as a docuseries depicting Harry and Meghan — recently got the nod to produce a new project: a proposed $900 million East Coast production facility. To be built on 292 acres at the deactivated Fort Monmouth military base, it will feature 12 sound stages, create thousands of local jobs and generate up to $4.6 billion in economic value over a decade, the company promises.
O’Scanlon decries lack of transparency in allocating federal funds in NJ
The last legislative meeting of the year was held Friday as the Joint Budget Oversight Committee met to take a series of administrative votes. One member also voiced criticism of the appropriations process. Sen. Declan O’Scanlon (R-Monmouth) said there should be more transparency, including an opportunity for public participation in funding decisions.
NJ Spotlight News: December 30, 2022
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. How crisis intervention program works in Bergen County. Hundreds of people have been trained to help de-escalate mental health crises. O’Scanlon...
Reviewing NJ and US politics in 2022
We look back at some significant moments in politics in the nation and New Jersey, from the U.S. Supreme Court’s historic decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and sounded the alarm among moderate voters to the congressional midterm races. In New Jersey, challengers to Democratic Reps. Andy Kim, Josh Gotttheimer and Mikie Sherrill tripped trying to walk the line between Trumpism and traditional Jersey moderates. But Republicans say they had a pretty good year in Jersey, one they say bodes well for them in 2023, when every seat in the Legislature will be up for grabs.
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 0