NJEDA is receiving $255M in funding to help early-stage companies. The new year begins with more help for New Jersey’s small businesses. The New Jersey Economic Development Authority is receiving $255 million in funding from the federal state small business credit initiative. The state will use the funding to develop six programs that will provide both financial and technical assistance to small and early-stage companies, including those focused on innovation. A portion of the funds will be set aside for people who are economically disadvantaged. The state is planning to launch programs to support the clean energy and life sciences industries, as well as a few programs to help those entrepreneurs just getting started with their businesses.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO