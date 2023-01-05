ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
itbusinessnet.com

University of Bristol’s Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship partners with Genie AI to provide free legal contracts for next generation of entrepreneurs

25% of its Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship graduates go on to start their own company. Partnership will provide new, existing, and alumni students triple the normal free access to Genie AI’s legal library with all the contract templates and clauses they need to start and scale a business to Series A.

Comments / 0

Community Policy