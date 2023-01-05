ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Larry Brown Sports

Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today

Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Celtics Complete Trade

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

2 best trades Sixers must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Philadelphia 76ers ended their last campaign on a disappointing note, but the offseason was a brilliant one for the front office as they added fantastic role players like De’Anthony Melton and P.J. Tucker. James Harden was willing to take a small pay cut to accommodate guys like Melton and Tucker because the flexibility of […] The post 2 best trades Sixers must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal

The trade deadline is fast approaching and the rumor mill should heat up even more as February draws closer. One player who many expect to be with a different team after February 9th is Jae Crowder, who himself is currently in the midst of a season-long holdout with the Phoenix Suns. The Milwaukee Bucks have […] The post RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Trae Young, Nate McMillan, Hawks put on blast by Kendrick Perkins after horrible loss to Lakers

Trae Young, Nate McMillan and the Atlanta Hawks had one of their worst games of the season against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, prompting former NBA big man and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins criticize the team and offer some harsh prediction for them this 2022-23. The Hawks were out of sorts from the […] The post Trae Young, Nate McMillan, Hawks put on blast by Kendrick Perkins after horrible loss to Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

The drastic P.J. Tucker lineup change Sixers must make to reach potential

The Philadelphia 76ers are not here to earn their glory in the regular season. Success for them means a championship — or at the very least a conference finals appearance. The long game is what matters to them. For this reason, the Sixers should start playing PJ Tucker for fewer minutes and strongly consider moving […] The post The drastic P.J. Tucker lineup change Sixers must make to reach potential appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Kings star De’Aaron Fox deletes tweet ripping refs after controversial call decides Lakers game

De’Aaron Fox was not a happy camper after the buzzer sounded on the Sacramento Kings’ loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. His frustrations apparently seeped into his social media activity as he threw some shade at the officiating from the game in a now-deleted tweet. Fox was frustrated over a foul called […] The post Kings star De’Aaron Fox deletes tweet ripping refs after controversial call decides Lakers game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

