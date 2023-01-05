Read full article on original website
DEAL FINALIZED: Boston Celtics Officially Announce Trade Of Former 9th-Overall Pick
On Thursday, the Boston Celtics officially announced their trade with the San Antonio Spurs.
Lakers News: Watch Scotty Pippen Jr.’s Unreal Hops
The Lakers may have a good one in the G League.
"This is nonsense" - Stephen A. Smith blasts Jalen Rose for inaccurately hyping Giannis Antetokounmpo's dominance over the Brooklyn Nets
Despite hailing Giannis as one of the best modern-day players, Stephen A. Smith refuses to believe that the Milwaukee Bucks could have defeated the healthy Nets in the 2021 playoffs
Michael Jordan Said He Had Problems In His Relationship With Magic Johnson And Larry Bird Because Of His Endorsement Deals
Michael Jordan once explained how having lucrative endorsement deals created problems for his relationship with Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.
“Warriors are in the West now Champ” -Draymond Green claps back at Ja Morant for saying Memphis Grizzlies have the upper hand in Western Conference
Draymond Green adds to Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors' newfound rivalry by calling out Ja Morant for his comments on Western Conference recently.
Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today
Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA
Celtics Complete Trade
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
The All-In Blockbuster Trade Idea For The Miami Heat: They Would Add DeMar DeRozan And Zach LaVine
This deal would send Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan to the Miami Heat.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears rumored trade destination for former struggling All-Pro WR
The Chicago Bears need more help at WR than any other team in the NFL. Darnell Mooney was injured and out for the season, Chase Claypool hasn’t lived up to expectations and the rest of the roster is just garbage. So the Chicago Bears are rumored to be a...
Knicks Make Roster Move With Recent First-Round Pick On Thursday
On Thursday, the New York Knicks sent Obi Toppin down to the Westchester Knicks in the NBA G League and they recalled him later on the same day.
Scottie Pippen And Dennis Rodman Thought Chicago Bulls Would Have Had A 50-0 Record In 1999
Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman had big expectations for their Chicago Bulls in the shortened 1998-99 NBA season.
Zach LaVine Makes NBA History On Friday In Bulls-76ers Game
Playing on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine joined one other player in NBA history with his 41 points and 11 made threes performance.
2 best trades Sixers must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Philadelphia 76ers ended their last campaign on a disappointing note, but the offseason was a brilliant one for the front office as they added fantastic role players like De’Anthony Melton and P.J. Tucker. James Harden was willing to take a small pay cut to accommodate guys like Melton and Tucker because the flexibility of […] The post 2 best trades Sixers must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal
The trade deadline is fast approaching and the rumor mill should heat up even more as February draws closer. One player who many expect to be with a different team after February 9th is Jae Crowder, who himself is currently in the midst of a season-long holdout with the Phoenix Suns. The Milwaukee Bucks have […] The post RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trae Young, Nate McMillan, Hawks put on blast by Kendrick Perkins after horrible loss to Lakers
Trae Young, Nate McMillan and the Atlanta Hawks had one of their worst games of the season against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, prompting former NBA big man and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins criticize the team and offer some harsh prediction for them this 2022-23. The Hawks were out of sorts from the […] The post Trae Young, Nate McMillan, Hawks put on blast by Kendrick Perkins after horrible loss to Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The drastic P.J. Tucker lineup change Sixers must make to reach potential
The Philadelphia 76ers are not here to earn their glory in the regular season. Success for them means a championship — or at the very least a conference finals appearance. The long game is what matters to them. For this reason, the Sixers should start playing PJ Tucker for fewer minutes and strongly consider moving […] The post The drastic P.J. Tucker lineup change Sixers must make to reach potential appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavericks Reportedly Releasing Former Star Guard After 9 Games
A lot of things seem to be going pretty well for the Dallas Mavericks right now. But for one member of the Mavs, poor play and a salary crunch is going to end his tenure under Jason Kidd. On Friday, the Mavs announced that they are releasing All-Star guard Kemba...
3 trade targets that could help the Chicago Bulls salvage their season
The Chicago Bulls are looking to turn things around this season, and these three players could be just what they need.
Kings star De’Aaron Fox deletes tweet ripping refs after controversial call decides Lakers game
De’Aaron Fox was not a happy camper after the buzzer sounded on the Sacramento Kings’ loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. His frustrations apparently seeped into his social media activity as he threw some shade at the officiating from the game in a now-deleted tweet. Fox was frustrated over a foul called […] The post Kings star De’Aaron Fox deletes tweet ripping refs after controversial call decides Lakers game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
