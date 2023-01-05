Read full article on original website
Stimulus update: Deadline for New Jersey homeowners to apply for $1,500 program in 23 days
New Jersey homeowners have until the end of January to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 in the first half of the year. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is accepting applications from New Jersey homeowners and renters until Jan. 31. The program will give homeowners $1,500 if their annual income is $150,000 or less and $1,000 if their annual income is over $150,000, according to the New Jersey Department of Taxation.
You have to make $100k to live in these 10 NJ counties
You already knew New Jersey was too expensive but here's another way of saying it. A national real estate data company, ATTOM, crunched some numbers from the final quarter of 2022 and came up with something jaw-dropping. If you want to own a median-priced home in New Jersey there are 10 counties where you'll have to earn bare minimum $100k to be able to do that.
$11,534 Is The 2023 Savings Goal For The Average New Jerseyan
$11,534 is the 2023 savings goal for the average New Jerseyan, finds survey. This compares to a national average savings goal of $8,082. Nebraskans aim to save the most ($16,093); North Dakotans the least ($1,565). 2023 Savings Goals Across America. As the new year begins, it’s usually the time we...
How to file for unemployment in NJ, and how much you can receive
⚫ Who's eligible for unemployment benefits in New Jersey?. If you lose your job "through no fault of your own," you're eligible to receive up to 26 weeks of partial pay in the Garden State. Unemployment insurance turned into a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of claimants during the coronavirus...
Business Report: Job market, Bed Bath & Beyond bankruptcy, water infrastructure loan
223,000 new jobs were added to the US economy in December, and the unemployment rate was 3.5%. The job market looks good for now, but brace yourself for what’s coming next. The government’s monthly jobs report released Friday showed 223,000 new jobs were added to the U.S. economy in December, and the unemployment rate was 3.5%. That’s a solid report, but Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial Services, says the job market will deflate later this year. Faucher is forecasting a mild recession to take hold later this year.
Report: New Jersey has worst fiscal health in the nation
(The Center Square) — New Jersey has the worst fiscal health in the nation, with billions of dollars in debt and not enough money to cover bills, according to a watchdog report. The latest Financial State of the States 2022 report from Truth in Accounting, placed the Garden State...
Home sales slowed in all 21 N.J. counties last month despite more price drops
Fewer New Jersey families hung their stocking and lit fires in new homes this holiday season, with total home sales down in all 21 counties in December compared to the same time last year, even as. Home sales were down by one-third from Nov. 28 and Dec. 25, 2022 compared...
Many NJ residents still haven’t applied for Anchor property-tax relief
You could be among the thousands of New Jerseyans eligible for a state property-tax relief check, but time is running out for you to claim it. The latest Department of Treasury data shows a little over a million residents filed applications for Gov. Phil Murphy’s new Anchor property-tax relief program, out of a pool of roughly 2 million who are eligible.
If N.J. can’t send jobless checks, give premiums back to workers | Letters
I just read about the woman who was owed $18,000 in unemployments benefits by the State of New Jersey in an article last month by Karen Price Mueller. That’s just pathetic. And even though Dana Chibbaro is “finally” getting her money, her credit and savings are shot. Just like mine.
Median NJ income on the rise, poverty declining, Census Bureau data shows
Income rose almost universally throughout New Jersey at the end of the last decade, reducing poverty levels and helping ease the financial burden of housing costs, the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows. But the data, five-year estimates for the period 2017-2021 for all municipalities, only partly accounts...
You need to make $100K+ to afford median home in these 10 N.J. counties
Prospective home buyers need to have incomes of at least $100,000 — and as high as $171,000 — to afford a median-priced home in 10 New Jersey counties in the last quarter of 2022, according to data from ATTOM, a national real estate data firm. Nationally, California and...
Business Report: NJ small businesses funding, tolls going up, incentives for retirement saving
NJEDA is receiving $255M in funding to help early-stage companies. The new year begins with more help for New Jersey’s small businesses. The New Jersey Economic Development Authority is receiving $255 million in funding from the federal state small business credit initiative. The state will use the funding to develop six programs that will provide both financial and technical assistance to small and early-stage companies, including those focused on innovation. A portion of the funds will be set aside for people who are economically disadvantaged. The state is planning to launch programs to support the clean energy and life sciences industries, as well as a few programs to help those entrepreneurs just getting started with their businesses.
Bed Bath & Beyond close to bankruptcy: Which NJ stores are left
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Bed Bath and Beyond has acknowledged its outlook is bleak and that filing for bankruptcy appeared near, after suffering sizable losses in 2022. Bed Bath & Beyond President & CEO Sue Gove confirmed an anticipated net loss of nearly $386 million for the third quarter last year in an update for the company headquartered in Union.
New Jersey sets aside $20 million to build new affordable housing units
Gov. Phil Murphy announced the plan in Elizabeth on Thursday.
Do I have to tell anyone I won the billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot in NJ?
The Mega Millions jackpot is again headed for seven digits as no one has won it in the 23 drawings since Oct. 14. The annuity value will be just shy of $1 billion at $940 million with a cash value of $483.5 cash for Friday's drawing. Whoever wins the jackpot many times is forced to go through a presentation with their state lottery presenting them with a large fake check and revealing their name to everyone.
New Jersey Department of Agriculture identifies three counties in need of gypsy moth treatment
There are eight towns across the New Jersey counties of Burlington, Cape May, and Ocean where treatment to combat the gypsy moth is being recommended by the State Department of Agriculture. All together, the NJDA said in a statement that there is 5,100 acres of residential and county owned properties...
Mysterious, sudden NJ warehouse sprawl: Why it’s a problem
We recently spoke to listeners about the proliferation of warehouses across the state. It’s almost mysterious. People see warehouses, popping up all over and don’t really understand what they are for. We know that they’re an excellent investment in this economy for the builders and investors who are...
$1.13
Increase in minimum wage for most New Jersey employees in 2023. The cost of living in New Jersey has gone up over the years, worsened by the current inflationary period. Most New Jerseyans with full-time jobs cannot afford a one-bedroom apartment. As of 2021, 60% of the national workforce relies on additional gig work to afford basic necessities, according to Pew Research Center. And with the surge of labor movements across the country , the fight for a $15 minimum wage won out in New Jersey, where lawmakers plan to reach that goal minimum wage incrementally by 2024. With the new year, the wage increased by $1.13 — bringing the total $14.13 per hour.
Governor Murphy signs bill allowing private construction inspections
Bipartisan bill hailed as a much-needed step amid a shortage of affordable housing and New Jersey's persistently tight housing market. The post Governor Murphy signs bill allowing private construction inspections appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Is your home a radon hot spot? Many NJ homes have high levels
The odorless, colorless, tasteless gas radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in people who have never smoked. And advocates are concerned about how many people may be exposed to the radioactive chemical on a regular basis, without ever knowing it. Prolonged exposure to radon causes as many 500...
