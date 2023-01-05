Read full article on original website
The Year in Rap: Drake, Ice Spice, Glorilla, and the Best Regional Scenes
Co-hosted by Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel and Reviews Editor Jeremy D. Larson, and featuring guest critics and contributors, our weekly podcast includes in-depth analysis of the new albums we find extraordinary, exciting, and just plain terrible. This week, Contributing Editor Dylan Green and Staff Writer and rap columnist Alphonse Pierre chat about Kendrick Lamar’s messy major statement, Drake’s exhausting trend-surfing, and the regional scenes and rising stars—many of them women—responsible for much of the year’s most vital and exciting music.
Listen to Nippa’s “Not a Statistic”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. North London’s Nippa grew up on a steady diet of grime (JME, P Money) and soul (Maxwell, Craig David, and Musiq Soulchild), which is evident when you hear his compact small catalog. Like all singer-rapper hybrids, he begs some comparison to Drake, but the connection doesn’t feel exactly right considering that his melodies come first and the rap touches second. Much of “Not a Statistic,” for example, is carried by Nippa jumping from low-stakes croons to all out wails, a move that a less confident singer would probably avoid. I do wish the song was longer: the drums in Show N Prove’s soothing instrumental don’t drop until the 1:20 mark, and then 20 seconds later it’s over. Nippa squeezes a lot into the runtime, though. The tone shifts drastically from fatalistic to celebratory and it works. The song is not easily defined, but that’s what makes it exciting.
Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Dies at 45
Jeremiah Green, the longtime Modest Mouse drummer, has died, the band announced. Green’s bandmates had recently disclosed that Green was undergoing treatment for cancer. Jeremiah Green was 45 years old. Green co-founded Modest Mouse with frontman Isaac Brock and bassist Eric Judy in Washington in the early 1990s. As...
Terry Hall, Lead Singer of the Specials, Dies at 63
Note: This article contains references to sexual abuse. Terry Hall, the lead singer of the legendary ska band the Specials and former member of Fun Boy Three and the Colourfield, has died, his bandmates in the Specials have confirmed. They broke the news on social media, writing, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother, and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced.” Hall was 63 years old.
Maxi Jazz, Singer and Founding Member of UK Dance Group Faithless, Dies at 65
Maxi Jazz, the singer and multi-instrumentalist best known for his work with the electronic band Faithless, has died, The Guardian and Rolling Stone report. Members of Faithless also confirmed the news on social media earlier today (December 24). “We are heartbroken to share that Maxi died peacefully in his sleep last night,” Faithless keyboardist Sister Bliss tweeted. Maxi Jazz was 65 years old.
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Perform New Year’s Medley: Watch
Miley Cyrus hosted the second iteration of her NBC special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, last night (December 31) as part of the television network’s holiday programming. During the event, she brought out Dolly Parton to perform with her. Parton joined her goddaughter in singing Cyrus’ 2013...
Martin Duffy, Felt and Primal Scream Keyboardist, Dies at 55
Martin Duffy, the Felt keyboardist who went on to play with Primal Scream, the Charlatans, and many more UK groups, has died, BBC News reports, citing tweets by the Charlatans’ Tim Burgess and Duffy’s brother, the BBC journalist Steve Duffy. He had injured his brain in a fall and died peacefully surrounded by family, his brother said. Duffy was 55.
Gangsta Boo, Rapper in Three 6 Mafia, Dies at 43
Gangsta Boo, a former member of Memphis hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia and a pioneer of female Southern rap music, has died, a representative for the musician announced. A cause of death has not been revealed. Gangsta Boo, who was born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was 43 years old. “The Mitchell...
Migos’ Quavo Shares New Takeoff Tribute Song “Without You”: Watch the Video
Migos’ Quavo has shared his tribute song to Takeoff, “Without You.” On the track, the Atlanta rapper remembers his late nephew and group member who was killed in November in Houston. Listen to the song below. Last year, weeks before the killing, Quavo and Takeoff released their...
Memphis Rapper Big Scarr Dies at 22
Big Scarr, the Memphis rapper known for his breakout single “Make a Play,” has died, TMZ and Fox13 Memphis report. He was pronounced dead on Thursday (December 22) by local police, who declined to share his cause of death, stating the investigation is still ongoing. He was 22 years old.
4 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: MIKE, Weezer, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums, and EPs from MIKE, Weezer, Hildur Guðnadóttir, and Sauce Walka. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Tory Lanez Found Guilty in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
Tory Lanez has been found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, The New York Times and Rolling Stone report. He faces more than 20 years in prison for felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a concealed gun in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm in a negligent manner.
SZA Scores First No. 1 Album With SOS
SZA has landed her first-ever No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. SOS—her highly-anticipated follow-up to Ctrl—earned 318,000 equivalent album units in the United States in its first week, reports Billboard. It marked SZA’s biggest week to date and earned the album the fifth largest debut of the year, following Taylor Swift’s Midnights (1.578 million), Harry Styles’ Harry’s House (521,000), Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss (404,000), and Beyoncé’s Renaissance (332,000). Previously, Ctrl hit its peak position on the chart in July of 2017, when it debuted at No. 3.
Keep It Lit
Almost two decades into their career, an artist might get the itch to reinvent themselves with an alter ego, a genre left turn, or a drastic makeover. Not Kamaiyah. On her second EP this year, the Oakland rapper cruises on the synthy ’90s R&B sound she’s fine-tuned from the tender age of 9. Why mess with a classic recipe? “This some real Maxwell Park, uptown Bay boy Bay girl shit,” she announces in the opener. Kamaiyah has flirted with mainstream status in recent years, ultimately opting for timeless old-school production over the latest stylistic craze. Thematically Keep It Lit is reminiscent of her 2016 debut, the dynamic hometown tribute A Good Night in the Ghetto, if it were edited to fit a Sunday morning radio hour.
Ground Groove
Maral’s music doubles as a means of fantastic transport. Soldered together from elements of dub, industrial, and anarcho-punk, it reflects both 1970s Jamaica and 1980s London, but the Los Angeles musician’s work draws most of its spiritual sustenance from Iran. For a decade now, Maral has been assembling a library of samples of Iranian folk, classical, and pop music. Her source material has come from far and wide: specialty record stores in L.A.’s Persian Square; her parents’ cassette collections; and trips to the homeland itself. From her childhood until her early twenties, the Virginia native regularly visited Iran with her family, soaking up the language, culture, and music. In the early 2010s, DJing around L.A., she began layering those samples over blown-out beats inspired by moombahton and Jersey club. By her landmark 2018 mixtape Voices From the Land of Iran, her style had crystallized, and she continued to develop it across wide-ranging mixes and original productions. She likened her debut album, 2019’s Mahur Club, to the memory of a trip overseas: “I wanted the release to feel like you are in a taxi in Iran with the windows down and the taxi driver is playing an old cassette and the sounds from outside are mixing in to create a whole new song.”
Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava
Christmas came early this year for the Gizzhive. Beyond embarking on their first North American tour since the pandemic began, the ever-industrious King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard gifted their faithful with three new records released over the course of four weeks this past October. These arrive a mere six months after the band’s most recent double album, which followed hot on the heels of another record, bringing their grand total of 2022 albums to five, matching the feat they first pulled off in 2017. At this point, being a King Gizzard fan is pretty much a full-time job.
4 Cuts Placed in “A First Quarter”
To hear Dickie Landry tell it, he’s been in the right place at the right time for decades. Within weeks of moving to New York City in 1969, he had met Ornette Coleman, Philip Glass, and Steve Reich, forging lasting relationships with each. He was working as a plumber alongside Glass when he started photographing icons of the Downtown art scene, documenting the embryonic careers of sculptor Richard Serra and multimedia polymaths Keith Sonnier and Joan Jonas, as well as Glass’ ensemble, which he had just joined on saxophone. He bonded with Paul Simon and ended up playing sax on Graceland after introducing himself at a Carnegie Hall performance; he sat in with Bob Dylan at 2003’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, the day after a chance meeting through a restaurateur friend. Despite his relative obscurity, Landry has been ubiquitous, repeatedly finding his niche among artists looking to push their work beyond the familiar.
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album Endless Summer Vacation
Miley Cyrus has announced a new album: Endless Summer Vacation is due out March 10 via Columbia. The album was recorded in Los Angeles and features production from Mike Will Made-It, Greg Kurstin, Tyler Johnson, and Kid Harpoon. It was announced with a short video trailer, which finds Cyrus poolside as it cuts between shots of the musician and the blue sky and water that surround her. Check it out below.
Watch CEO Trayle’s New Video for “Alter Ego 2”
Atlanta rapper CEO Trayle has shared another new music video, this time for his HH5 cut “Alter Ego 2.” In the clip, the rapper sits across the table from an alternate version of himself as he endures a mental tug-of-war about which direction he should steer his life: better his life through music, or return to hustling in the streets. It’s directed by AZae Production. Watch the video below.
“We Caa Done” [ft. Drake]
Nothing will put you on a time machine back to 2016 like Drake blowing the dust off his faux-Jamaican vocals. To think, there were days when we debated whether his dancehall turns were cultural appropriation gone too far. Now, after an exhausting year of too-thin singing on Honestly, Nevermind and desperate bids for headlines on Her Loss, we might as well be begging for them. On “We Caa Done,” Drake and Popcaan try to recapture the magic of the original leaked version of “Controlla.” (That Popcaan was not on the Views edition is tragic to this day.) “Controlla” it is not, but Drake’s balmy chirps sound good in this mellow mode. Thankfully, he doesn’t have to do too much. Popcaan is the song’s engine: his two verses are filled with hypnotic moments, like the echo catching off his croons in the first or his impassioned, AutoTuned bellowing in the second. All Drake has to do is manage the feel-good mood and let the nostalgia kick in.
