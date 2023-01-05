ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
swimswam.com

Sarasota’s Aidan Siers Announces Commitment to Auburn’s of Class 2028

Aidan Siers has announced his verbal commitment to join Auburn’s class of 2028, adding depth for a team that's been on a recent upswing under Ryan Wochomurka. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
