We’re starting off the day with some areas of fog. If you encounter fog, slow down and use your low beam headlights. Otherwise, a few light showers will be possible in mainly in Eastern Middle Tennessee throughout the morning hours. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out elsewhere, even in Nashville, but most of us will manage to stay dry today. Generally overcast skies can be expected for the rest of the day, but some late day sunshine is possible for areas West of Nashville in the late afternoon hours.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO