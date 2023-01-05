Read full article on original website
Bank of America says a recession is likely in the 1st quarter of 2023 - and recommends investors buy stocks in these 3 areas
Bank of America expects a recession in the first quarter of 2023, according to a recent client note. Economists for the bank say the Fed's recent 50-basis-point rate hike did little to change an imminent slowdown scenario. BofA also highlighted three stock-market areas to watch if a recession does strike.
NASDAQ
2 Remarkable Growth Stocks Set to Soar in 2023, According to Wall Street
For many investors, 2022 was nothing short of catastrophic. Fueled by high inflation and rising interest rates, the S&P 500 delivered its worst performance since the financial crisis in 2008 (down 19.5% for the year), and the Bloomberg Aggregate U.S. Bond Index fell more than 13%, marking its worst performance since its inception in 1976.
msn.com
Vanguard says the outlook for the 60/40 model of stocks and bonds is looking rosier, but here’s the allocation it prefers the most
It’s still jaw-dropping to look at the chart of asset performance in 2022. The dot for 2022 is way over to the left — that is, signaling a year in which both stocks and bonds plummeted in value. Analysts at Vanguard say, not to worry — they still...
Dow soars 700 points after December jobs and services activity reports boost hopes for Fed rate cuts
US stocks jumped Friday as investors embraced the December jobs report and services-sector data as signs the Federal Reserve could decide to start reducing interest rates after sharply tightening them to battle high inflation. The Labor Department said average hourly earnings rose 0.3% last month, less than the 0.4% consensus...
TREX Global:Gold prices keep rising, still suppressed by U.S. bond yields
U.S. home prices' two-year run of double-digit gains ends, with year-on-year gains dropping to single digits in October. Annual price gains in the increasingly fragile U.S. housing market slipped into single digits in October for the first time in about two years, two closely watched surveys showed on Tuesday, as mortgage rates soared above 7% for the month, further stifling demand.
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
CNBC
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
Washington Examiner
Trudeau bans foreign investors from snapping up property in Canada after average house prices spiked
A sharp rise in average housing prices led the Canadian government to pass a law banning foreign investors from buying up property. The law bans nearly all foreign investors from purchasing Canadian property for a period of two years. Aside from possible foreign backlash, the move has transformed into a battle over progressive narratives, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attempting to justify the decision along progressive lines while detractors attempt to label the decision as anti-progressive.
Here's where Invesco's global market strategist says to put your cash in 2023 and why stocks look poised to stage a rally
Happy Saturday, readers. I'm senior reporter Phil Rosen. Today's newsletter features my conversation with Invesco's global market strategist, Brian Levitt. He broke down his predictions for the new year and where to put your cash as the Fed's policy approach begins to shift. After that, I've rounded up some of...
4 Ridiculously Cheap Stocks to Buy in 2023
The stock market is expected to see a recovery in 2023. While value stocks are expected to outperform growth stocks this year as well, quality stocks, Mazda Motor (MZDAY), Good...
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
Global shares gain in muted trading, oil prices fall back
TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares were mostly higher Friday after Wall Street benchmarks fell on worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates. European shares were mixed in early trading as official data showed consumer prices in European Union countries using the euro currency eased but still rose a painful 9.2% in December. The European Union statistics agency Eurostat said it was the slowest increase since August.
NASDAQ
How MongoDB Stock Gained 28.9% Last Month
Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) rose by 28.9% in December 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The developer of next-generation database management systems shocked Wall Street with fantastic third-quarter results early in the month, and as of early January, the stock has held onto a large portion of the gains that followed that report.
NASDAQ
FTX reaches agreement over U.S. and Bahamas bankruptcy proceedings
Updates with background and details on cooperation. Jan 6 (Reuters) - FTX and its affiliated debtors said the cryptocurrency exchange's U.S. bankruptcy estate and the liquidators of its affiliated operations in the Bahamas reached an agreement to coordinate their operations. The two sides will work to share information, secure property...
NASDAQ
3 Soon-To-Be Dividend Kings
Many investors pivot to the Dividend Aristocrats when looking to generate an income stream. After all, it’s easy to understand why; these companies have upped their payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years, which displays their reliable nature. While that’s impressive, there’s even a step above the Dividend...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Turn Lower After Disappointing Housing Data
Markets finished lower yet again after data showed a notable decline in homebuilder sentiment.
NASDAQ
Can Bitcoin Reach $30,000 in 2023?
Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) fortunes turned south in 2022 as the token's value fell 64% and both investors and traders began to question the cryptocurrency's future. Bitcoin failed to be a hedge against inflation while falling behind upgraded blockchains like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) when it comes to utility.
Zacks.com
5 Top Recession-Proof Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
The U.S. labor market continues to exhibit strength despite the Federal Reserve’s most aggressive monetary policy in nearly four decades and amid mass layoffs at tech bigwigs such as Amazon and Salesforce, to name a few. The ADP National Employment report showed that private employers in the United States...
msn.com
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Are Surefire Buys in 2023
Although last year was challenging for most of Wall Street, it was an especially difficult year for growth stocks. When the curtain closed on 2022, both the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite and the Nasdaq 100 -- an index comprised of the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange -- lost 33% of their value.
NASDAQ
MAC Dividend Yield Pushes Above 6%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $11.31 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
