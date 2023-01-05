Luzerne County election board approves ballot for Jan. 31 special election; discusses election details

Read full article on original website
Shapiro transition team includes local members
Gov.-elect Josh’s Shapiro’s transition is led by “a diverse team” of “experienced people” and “policy experts,” according to transition team member and local attorney Murray Ufberg. “I am honored to be part of his team,” said Ufberg, senior partner at the Wilkes-Barre...
Longtime Boyertown mayor and community member Mayor Marianne Deery dies
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - A former mayor and longtime supporter of the Boyertown community has died. Building a Better Boyertown said one of its founders, Marianne Deery, died yesterday. She served 20 years as the borough's mayor after winning her first term in 2001 as a write-in candidate. Deery, a Boyertown...
ARP funds to be spent on affordable housing, community recovery from COVID in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - We're learning more about how the city of Bethlehem plans to spend pandemic relief aid it received from the federal government. Mayor J. William Reynolds was at City Hall Friday to discuss how $16 million from the American Rescue Plan will be used as part of Bethlehem's budget for the year.
6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl sings national anthem to open 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG — As people arrived for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show at 8 a.m. Saturday, they were greeted by a 6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” to officially open the event. With friends and family gathered around her, Mia Bixler’s voice filled the Giant Exposition...
Reading mayor holds Three Kings' Day celebration
READING, Pa. – Reading celebrated the holiday of the three kings on Thursday. Mayor Eddie Morán held his fourth annual Three Kings' Day celebration at the DoubleTree hotel on Penn Street. The city gave out toys to children. Families were able to take pictures with the three kings...
