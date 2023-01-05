Read full article on original website
Related
2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40
In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
Two “Breakthrough” Obesity Medications Lead to One FDA-Approval and a Second Pending
Both drugs, representing separate weight loss treatments, are considered medical milestones. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to obesity to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to medical and media outlets, includingMedscape.com and TheAtlantic.com.
Potatoes are a powerful cure for many diseases
Potatoes are one of the most popular vegetables in the world, as they contain many nutrients that make them a staple on any dining table. person carving potatoesPhoto byPhoto by Daisy Anderson.
Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
Story at a glance People in Hawaii, Washington, and Minnesota have the longest life expectancy in the country, according to a new study. A NiceRx study released Thursday found that Hawaii has the longest life expectancy of all 50 states at 80.7 years in 2020. That number is about four years higher than…
Avocado is not a popular fruit, but it is a powerful cure for many diseases
Avocado is a delicious fruit rich in many health benefits. Despite that, many of us do not like its taste, but in this article, we will show you some of the health benefits of eating it.
ajmc.com
Cannabis Improves Quality of Life in Women With Treatment-Resistant Fibromyalgia
Fibromyalgia is a common pain syndrome that affects women twice as much as men. A version of this article was originally published HCPLive. This version has been lightly edited. Cannabis resulted in a short-term beneficial effect on quality of life (QoL) in women with treatment-resistant fibromyalgia, according to a study...
Eating this fruit before bed can help you sleep better, research finds
Can’t get to sleep? Try eating this fruit before bed
scitechdaily.com
Alzheimer’s Mystery Solved: “Angry” Immune Cells in Brain and Spinal Fluid Identified As Culprit
Immune cells in brain and spinal fluid become dysregulated and ‘a little angry’ as we age. Cerebrospinal fluid immune system is drastically altered in individuals with cognitive impairment. Discovery could potentially be used to treat inflammation of the brain. First thorough analysis of important brain immune system. The...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Top 10 Parkinson’s Disease Stories of 2022
Throughout 2022, Parkinson’s News Today brought you daily coverage of the latest scientific breakthroughs and treatment advancements related to Parkinson’s disease. Here are the 10 most-read articles of 2022, with a brief description of what made them interesting and relevant to the Parkinson’s community. We look forward to continuing our coverage of the latest Parkinson’s news in 2023.
Medical News Today
End stage dementia: Care, support, and more
Dementia is a condition that causes a gradual decline of various cognitive functions, such as memory, thinking, and reasoning. Late stage dementia, or end stage dementia, is the last and most severe stage of the condition. Dementia occurs in stages, with the final stage being the shortest. It may last...
The next breakthrough in Alzheimer’s research could come from old and ‘cognitively impaired’ Chilean rats
The Octodon degus, a small Chilean rodent, may have a lot to teach us about Alzheimer’s in humans.
Research suggests link between loss of smell from COVID and cognitive decline
If a COVID-19 infection took away your sense of smell, you're not alone. While the side effect can be annoying, researchers are finding it may also be a predictor for cognitive decline in some people.
Orange is a good cure for some diseases
Orange has a lot of health benefits and it is one of the most popular fruits worldwide, Some people think that oranges are just a regular friut, but this belief is wrong. Orange should be on your dining table every day because of its many benefits to the body.
Cardiologists Swear By This One Daily Habit To Improve Heart Health
If your doctor has told you that you need to take proactive steps to lower your blood pressure or improve your cardiovascular health, knowing where to start can feel overwhelming. It isn’t easy to break habits that have been in place for years that are so automatic that you often do them without even thinking about it.
Scientists develop blood test for Alzheimer’s disease
Scientists have developed a blood test to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease without the need for expensive brain imaging or a painful lumbar puncture, where a sample of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) is drawn from the lower back. If validated, the test could enable faster diagnosis of the disease, meaning therapies could be initiated earlier.
NOLA.com
Here's what disease does to brain, signs to look for: Alzheimer's Q&A
German neurologist Dr. Alois Alzheimer first identified this neurological disorder in 1906 while studying the pathology of a woman he had treated for an unusual mental illness. While examining her brain after her death, Alzheimer noticed marked changes in the brain tissue and found many abnormal clumps (amyloid plaques) and...
Report shares new details about death possibly linked to experimental Alzheimer's drug
The death of a participant in a clinical trial of an antibody treatment for Alzheimer's disease, which is now under consideration by the US Food and Drug Administration, may be linked to the experimental drug, a new report shows.
2 Antioxidant-Rich Foods To Reduce Inflammation And Slow Aging
We’d all love a miracle cure to prevent aging forever–both in terms of beauty and brains. Unfortunately, that miracle cure doesn’t actually exist (at least not yet, anyway). However, there are a few ways to keep your brain functioning to the best of its ability and your face looking as youthful as possible, and that includes switching up your diet. As it turns out, there are many foods (namely processed varieties like these) that can take a serious toll on your health by causing chronic inflammation, which often leads to premature aging. While cutting these foods out is one major step towards a healthier body and brain, adding anti-inflammatory, antioxidant-rich foods to your plate can also do wonders.
sixtyandme.com
The Spice of Life: The Health Benefits of Turmeric for Women Over 60
What’s not to love about the deep golden coloring of dishes spiced with turmeric? It certainly enhances the appearance of our curries, stews and soups. But more importantly, it brings about several health benefits. Turmeric or Curcumin?. Turmeric owes its characteristic orange-yellow color to curcumin. These two terms are...
The Drink Most People Prefer To Help Them Sleep – Exclusive Survey
If you don't sleep enough, you may have considered reaching for a nightly beverage to help. Here's what our readers are drinking to catch more z's.
Comments / 0