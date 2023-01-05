ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manchesterinklink.com

Sunday’s weather: Sunny with a high of 40, clear overnight

Today: Mostly sunny. High Near 40 Winds: Light & Variable. Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable. Monday: Some sun & clouds. High 41 Winds: Light & Variable. Monday night: Mainly clear. Low 28 Winds: W 5-10 mph. Tuesday: Some sun. High 36 Winds: NW 5-10...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
whdh.com

Quiet stretch, then active late-week

After an active week of weather, with precipitation nearly everyday, a quieter pattern is expected as high pressure systems move over the region. On Sunday a Canadian high will slide in, providing sunshine and seasonable temps in the 30s. Overnight into Monday, a weather system will approach the area from...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Winter weather advisory for much of New Hampshire

The latest system moving through is light rain and a wintry mix...some slippery conditions are possible the farther north you go across NH this afternoon. Some light snow on Friday, then brighter skies for the weekend. As temperatures continue to cool off, light mixed showers in the northern half of...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Friday’s weather: A round of light snow 1-3 inches, high of 34

Today will bring a round of light to moderate snow for southern New Hampshire with 1 to 3 inches of snow, would not be surprised if a few spots in the Monadnock area get 4-5″. The weekend looks to be dry with seasonable temperatures. Weather Alert. So far Manchester...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Light snow Friday morning in New Hampshire

Watch for slick spots late Thursday as the temperatures continue to get colder. Light snow develops Friday morning and continues through late afternoon. A general 1-3" of wet snow is likely and could slow travel. Brighter skies for the weekend. As temperatures continue to cool off, light mixed showers could...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
103.9 The Breeze

‘Substantial’ Snow Could Finally Hit Upstate New York Next Week

A developing storm could bring our first big snow of winter later next week. Weather prognosticators came into the season with some big predictions for Upstate New York and the Northeast in general. You may recall both the Farmers' Almanac and the Olde Farmer's Almanac predicted lots of cold and snow. After a promising start in December, winter has taken a turn in the other direction with mild temperatures and December snow has been long gone.
ALBANY, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Weather: Mixed Showers, Seasonable

Another relatively active evening of weather across parts of the Champlain Valley as an upper-level disturbance brings the risk of snow showers–potentially with some accumulations in Southern Vermont as a low pressure tracks to our South. This evening has proved to be another somewhat challenging forecast as temperatures are...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
thisweekinworcester.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Freezing Rain in Worcester on Thursday

WORCESTER - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Worcester area starting Thursday morning for freezing rain. The advisory is in effect from 7 AM to 7 PM on Thursday. The National Weather Service forecasts light rain showers will transition to light freezing rain between 7 AM and 1 PM with areas of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle possible through Thursday afternoon.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston

What to know about the snow in Friday’s forecast

The Boston to Providence corridor will likely see mostly rain with perhaps a brief period of wet snow. Rain and wet snow are in the forecast for Massachusetts on Friday. The National Weather Service is predicting that the fast-moving weather pattern will result in mainly wet snow for areas northwest of the Boston to Providence corridor, particularly in higher terrain spots like the Worcester Hills and the Berkshires, which could see between 2 and 5 inches.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

FIRST ALERT: What to Expect From Friday's Winter Weather, Including Snowfall Totals

We’re in the home stretch of our seemly routine cloudy, dreary, gloomy, grey, wet — you get the picture. The final day is poised to bring the most excitement with rain changing into snow throughout the day. What will limit the forecast snowfall potential is the pace at which the colder air arrives. That said, most forecast models are in agreement with rain, transitioning to a wet snow along the Massachusetts Turnpike.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Snow Moves Out With A Mostly Dry Weekend Ahead

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The latest system that brought a light to moderate snowfall to many parts of New Hampshire will race way tonight. The snow moved into New Hampshire during the morning commute in southern spots and moved across most of the rest of the state by noon. It started to wrap up late in the afternoon in western areas and will shut down elsewhere by mid-evening.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Don’t take the weather personally

For New Year's Eve, the weather was all warm and balmy with shirt-sleeve temperatures, no wind, and pretending it didn't try to kill us the week before. I was on vacation in Georgia when the Arctic weather descended. Below-freezing temperatures, weather that we in New Hampshire take for granted, had Georgians frantic to keep pipes from freezing. Most newer houses had adequate insulation and no external water pipes, but those living in pre-1990s homes were told to keep a faucet running all night. And high winds made everything worse.
GEORGIA STATE
wwnytv.com

National Weather Service: potential for ice accumulation

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s the potential icing in our forecast. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for portions of the north country. In St. Lawrence County, the advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday. The NWS says freezing rain and sleet could leave...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 6, 2023

MANCHESTER, N.H. — It’s starting to look like winter in New Hampshire again, as some light snow fell in many cities and towns on Friday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy