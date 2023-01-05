The Grammy Award-winning Pacific Chorale, led by Artistic Director Robert Istad, is holding auditions for singers in the alto, tenor and bass sections for entry in the ensemble’s 2023-24 season. (The choir’s soprano section is currently balanced.) Singers can apply online at https://www.pacificchorale.org/auditions/. The audition application is brief, and there is no cost to apply. Applications must be submitted no later than 5 pm on January 25, 2023. Singers must possess a high level of musical and vocal ability, and experience in ensemble singing is essential. All new singers admitted to Pacific Chorale must be fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO