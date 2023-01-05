Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
What’s ahead for James Brown Arena and Bell Auditorium?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some new developments could bring more changes for the James Brown Arena and Bell Auditorium in downtown Augusta. Local leaders suffered a defeat last year when voters turned down the final $235 million needed to finish a transformation project for the arena. But now the Augusta-Richmond...
WATCH | Border Bowl X
Watch the CSRA’s best High School football seniors from Georgia and South Carolina as they battle for the paddle.
wfxg.com
After Masters mix-up, Scott Stallings and Scott Stallings plan to meet in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Scott Stallings and his wife, Jennifer decided to spend some time in their coastal Georgia vacation home. Upon arrival, Jennifer says she found a package, addressed to Scott, at the door. As Scott gathered their luggage and headed inside, he says he heard his wife share...
WJBF.com
New Aiken shopping center and housing to replace Aiken Mall
AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- The city of Aiken and developers are working on the new retail shopping center and living spaces at the Aiken Mall. Bria Smith has the story. After tearing down what used to be the Aiken Mall and years of planning, people who live in Aiken will soon have a new outlet mall and housing options to choose from.
WJBF.com
New Kroger to open Spring 2024 on Jimmy Dyess Parkway
New Kroger to open Spring 2024 on Jimmy Dyess Parkway
WRDW-TV
News 12 interviews new mayor at his first ribbon-cutting
A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for Augusta Technical College's new health sciences campus on Wrightsboro Road. Emanuel Medical Center has signed on to be a new teaching site for Medical College of Georgia students, residents...
WRDW-TV
Dogs compete in Aiken Barn Hunt competition
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a hunt in Aiken this weekend, where almost 100 dogs are competing, and the prize is rats. The competition is called Barn Hunt, and dogs will work their way through a maze to find rats. But they won’t be harmed in any way. We stopped by the games, to take a look.
WRDW-TV
WATCH: Thomson player shows ultimate sign of sportsmanship
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - During a basketball game between Thomson High and Glenn Hills High School, one of the players from Thomson allowed a player with autism to score for Glenn Hills. A fan tells us this moment made the player’s day and was the best example of sportsmanship he’s...
WRDW-TV
Evans dog reunited with owners after dognapping incident
A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for Augusta Technical College's new health sciences campus on Wrightsboro Road. Emanuel Medical Center has signed on to be a new teaching site for Medical College of Georgia students, residents...
Longtime North Augusta Middle School teacher dies
A longtime North Augusta Middle School English teacher has died, according to Aiken County Public Schools.
Georgia Today: An Augusta hospital merger, a Wheel of Fortune winner, a Savannah singing TikTok star
LISTEN: On the Tuesday Jan. 3 edition of Georgia Today: A big hospital merger is in the works for Augusta; A Georgia Tech sophomore shares his winning experience on Wheel of Fortune; and Savannah has a singing TikTok star. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB...
WJBF.com
Police headed to Richneck Video
Police headed to Richneck in this cellphone video on Jefferson ave.
Augusta woman reunited with dog in Lexington County, lost 6 months
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Augusta woman was reunited with her German Shepherd in Lexington County - a special moment she had waited on for some time. Qa-Boom was found all thanks to microchipping - something Lisa Thomas, an administrator at Lexington County Animal Services, said is very important.
North Augusta teen travels to St. Louis for lung transplant
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “At school as it’s harder for me to play sports and stuff so it’s hard for me to make more friends because you know you can’t run because you have a disability and stuff but I’ve made a great group of friends I sit with them at lunch we hang out They’re […]
WRDW-TV
Richmond County sheriff plans annual charity gala
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is holding Sheriff Richard Roundtree’s ninth annual charity gala. The event will be Jan. 27 at the Sacred Heart Cultural Center. Included will be a live and silent auction, open bar, and a live band. The reception will start...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County Board of Education discusses next steps for district six seat
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Board of Education is making progress towards filling the empty seat for district six. In November, 21-year-old Tyrique Robinson won the election for District 6 and became the youngest person to ever be elected to the Richmond County Board of Education. He died...
Family remembers life of Arbrie Anthony ahead of one year death anniversary
Augusta, Ga ( WJBF) – “Oh, it’s been hard. I had a moment this morning it was really rough today but it’s been hard you have good days you have bad days” said Jamila McDaniel, Arbrie’s Aunt. That’s the feeling, Jamila McDaniel says she has coming up on one year since the shooting death of her […]
WRDW-TV
Two dead in different accidents Friday night in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two people died in separate vehicle accidents on Friday. According to authorities, on Friday just after 6:45 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division responded to the 3300 block of Mike Padgett Highway for an accident involving a person and a vehicle.
WRDW-TV
North Augusta Middle School mourns English teacher’s passing
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Middle School families and community are mourning the passing of a longtime teacher there. For more than 25 years, Latimer Blount served the school as an English teacher and during many seasons also coached the football team. When you ask people what their...
WRDW-TV
Old hospital becomes new training ground for local nurses
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for Augusta Technical College’s new health sciences campus. A year ago, University Health System – now known as Piedmont Augusta – entered a partnership with the college giving the school the use of a mostly unused Summerville hospital for educating health sciences students.
