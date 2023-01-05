ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

What’s ahead for James Brown Arena and Bell Auditorium?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some new developments could bring more changes for the James Brown Arena and Bell Auditorium in downtown Augusta. Local leaders suffered a defeat last year when voters turned down the final $235 million needed to finish a transformation project for the arena. But now the Augusta-Richmond...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

New Aiken shopping center and housing to replace Aiken Mall

AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- The city of Aiken and developers are working on the new retail shopping center and living spaces at the Aiken Mall. Bria Smith has the story. After tearing down what used to be the Aiken Mall and years of planning, people who live in Aiken will soon have a new outlet mall and housing options to choose from.
AIKEN, SC
WJBF.com

New Kroger to open Spring 2024 on Jimmy Dyess Parkway

New Kroger to open Spring 2024 on Jimmy Dyess Parkway.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

News 12 interviews new mayor at his first ribbon-cutting

A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for Augusta Technical College's new health sciences campus on Wrightsboro Road. Emanuel Medical Center has signed on to be a new teaching site for Medical College of Georgia students, residents...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Dogs compete in Aiken Barn Hunt competition

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a hunt in Aiken this weekend, where almost 100 dogs are competing, and the prize is rats. The competition is called Barn Hunt, and dogs will work their way through a maze to find rats. But they won’t be harmed in any way. We stopped by the games, to take a look.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

WATCH: Thomson player shows ultimate sign of sportsmanship

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - During a basketball game between Thomson High and Glenn Hills High School, one of the players from Thomson allowed a player with autism to score for Glenn Hills. A fan tells us this moment made the player’s day and was the best example of sportsmanship he’s...
THOMSON, GA
WRDW-TV

Evans dog reunited with owners after dognapping incident

AUGUSTA, GA
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Police headed to Richneck Video

AUGUSTA, GA
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

North Augusta teen travels to St. Louis for lung transplant

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “At school as it’s harder for me to play sports and stuff so it’s hard for me to make more friends because you know you can’t run because you have a disability and stuff but I’ve made a great group of friends I sit with them at lunch we hang out They’re […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County sheriff plans annual charity gala

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is holding Sheriff Richard Roundtree’s ninth annual charity gala. The event will be Jan. 27 at the Sacred Heart Cultural Center. Included will be a live and silent auction, open bar, and a live band. The reception will start...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Two dead in different accidents Friday night in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two people died in separate vehicle accidents on Friday. According to authorities, on Friday just after 6:45 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division responded to the 3300 block of Mike Padgett Highway for an accident involving a person and a vehicle.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

North Augusta Middle School mourns English teacher’s passing

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Middle School families and community are mourning the passing of a longtime teacher there. For more than 25 years, Latimer Blount served the school as an English teacher and during many seasons also coached the football team. When you ask people what their...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Old hospital becomes new training ground for local nurses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for Augusta Technical College’s new health sciences campus. A year ago, University Health System – now known as Piedmont Augusta – entered a partnership with the college giving the school the use of a mostly unused Summerville hospital for educating health sciences students.
AUGUSTA, GA

