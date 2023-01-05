Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Telemarketing Scam CaseAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to LehiMadocLehi, UT
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
Local writer highlights Green Book site in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — More people in Utah are learning about certain rarely told stories about Black history in this state. They’re also learning about the ways African Americans endured racial tensions during the Jim Crow era. Wesley Long is a researcher and writer for the Salt...
Power outage affecting thousands in Snyderville, Summit County
UTAH (KUTV) — A power outage is reportedly affecting over 4,500 Utahns in Snyderville and Summit County. According to representatives of Rocky Mountain Power, the cause of the outage is due to the agency's loss of a substation. Officials said that crews are working to solve the issue, and...
Suspect arrested in bull rider's death after initial release in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The suspect in the shooting death of a professional bull rider killed in Utah has been arrested by police in Texas. She was initially released after her arrest in Salt Lake City. Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that the suspect...
Little Cottonwood reopens following avalanche mitigation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon reopened on Friday after a day of closures due to avalanche control. The Utah Department of Transportation announced closures would remain in place as mitigation efforts continued longer than originally estimated. They said the canyon would be...
Avalanche control results in long waits getting to Alta, Snowbird
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The road in Little Cottonwood Canyon closed for hours on Friday, leaving skiers and snowboarders with long waits to get to Snowbird and Alta. UDOT avalanche control teams worked from 11 a.m. until close to 4:30 p.m. shooting cannons in the canyon to break loose snow and then clearing it from the road.
13 juveniles arrested in assault at The Gateway mall
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thirteen minors have been identified and charged after an assault of an employee at The Gateway mall. The investigation began on Nov. 25, 2022, when Salt Lake City police officers responded to a fight at the mall. "During the investigation, officers learned an employee...
'Large number' of I-15 crashes prompted by 'extremely icy conditions,' says UDOT
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities have warned of severely slick road conditions Saturday morning. Colonel Michael Rapich with the Utah Highway Patrol reported that Troopers had already responded to a large number of vehicle crashes on Salt Lake County freeways before 7:30 a.m. Colonel Rapich shared these crashes were...
GALLERY: Dump truck tips over, crashes onto UTA bus
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Residents have been asked to avoid the area of Eaglewood Drive and Orchard Drive after a dump truck reportedly tipped over and crashed onto a Utah Transit Authority bus. The dump truck was reportedly heading down Eaglewood Drive when the driver lost control of...
Little Cottonwood Canyon reopened, SR 210, SR 190 traction laws lifted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have reported that State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon was reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday following avalanche mitigation. While travelers are welcome, representatives of the Utah Department of Transportation said they should continue to expect uphill travel delays for both canyons...
One found dead after 2-alarm house fire near Liberty Park in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person was found dead after a house fire near the Liberty Park neighborhood. According to Capt. Chad Jepperson Salt Lake City Fire Department, the two-alarm fire started just before 3 p.m. Thursday at 323 East Williams Avenue in Salt Lake City. Upon arrival,...
Interstates reopen after semi crashes saturate morning traffic issues
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Road conditions left thousands of people delayed Friday morning as overnight rain turned to snow right as the morning commute began -- with crashes happening almost immediately and continuously. By 10 a.m., lanes on major highways had reopened after the Utah Highway Patrol responded...
How smoking marijuana as a teenager can damage the brain
KUTV — During teenage years the brain is in a crucial state of development. Heather Lewis from the Utah County Health Department talked with Kari about why marijuana misuse in teenagers can be detrimental to their health. For more information head to graymattersutah.org. Follow Fresh Living on social media,...
Enjoy a wild good time at Monster Jam
KUTV — The Monster Jam is back in Salt Lake City!. Driver Elvis Lainez chatted with Kari about his favorite part of driving in the Monster Truck Jam. For tickets and information head to monsterjam.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our...
Off-road vehicle causes thousands of dollars worth of damage at new West Jordan park
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A new park in West Jordan sustained thousands of dollars worth of damage after officials said an off-road vehicle drove on the grass. Officials with the city said on Dec. 19 that tire marks were spotted in the grass at Maple Hills Park. "It...
Person rescued after getting stuck inside funicular at Deer Valley
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A person was rescued after officials said they got stuck inside a funicular. The cable railway system was stopped as firefighters responded to the scene at St. Regis Deer Valley on Friday just after 5:50 a.m. More from 2News. Officials said they were able...
18-year-old in critical condition after T-bone crash in Eagle Mountain
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after officials said there was a T-bone crash in Eagle Mountain. Utah County officials said a Jeep was traveling eastbound to cross Highway 73 at Mustang Way. A Buick was driving north and was reportedly hit by the Jeep as the Jeep tried to cross the highway just after 5:10 p.m. on Saturday.
