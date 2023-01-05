SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The road in Little Cottonwood Canyon closed for hours on Friday, leaving skiers and snowboarders with long waits to get to Snowbird and Alta. UDOT avalanche control teams worked from 11 a.m. until close to 4:30 p.m. shooting cannons in the canyon to break loose snow and then clearing it from the road.

SANDY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO