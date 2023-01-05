ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUTV

Local writer highlights Green Book site in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — More people in Utah are learning about certain rarely told stories about Black history in this state. They’re also learning about the ways African Americans endured racial tensions during the Jim Crow era. Wesley Long is a researcher and writer for the Salt...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Power outage affecting thousands in Snyderville, Summit County

UTAH (KUTV) — A power outage is reportedly affecting over 4,500 Utahns in Snyderville and Summit County. According to representatives of Rocky Mountain Power, the cause of the outage is due to the agency's loss of a substation. Officials said that crews are working to solve the issue, and...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Little Cottonwood reopens following avalanche mitigation

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon reopened on Friday after a day of closures due to avalanche control. The Utah Department of Transportation announced closures would remain in place as mitigation efforts continued longer than originally estimated. They said the canyon would be...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Avalanche control results in long waits getting to Alta, Snowbird

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The road in Little Cottonwood Canyon closed for hours on Friday, leaving skiers and snowboarders with long waits to get to Snowbird and Alta. UDOT avalanche control teams worked from 11 a.m. until close to 4:30 p.m. shooting cannons in the canyon to break loose snow and then clearing it from the road.
SANDY, UT
KUTV

13 juveniles arrested in assault at The Gateway mall

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thirteen minors have been identified and charged after an assault of an employee at The Gateway mall. The investigation began on Nov. 25, 2022, when Salt Lake City police officers responded to a fight at the mall. "During the investigation, officers learned an employee...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

GALLERY: Dump truck tips over, crashes onto UTA bus

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Residents have been asked to avoid the area of Eaglewood Drive and Orchard Drive after a dump truck reportedly tipped over and crashed onto a Utah Transit Authority bus. The dump truck was reportedly heading down Eaglewood Drive when the driver lost control of...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Little Cottonwood Canyon reopened, SR 210, SR 190 traction laws lifted

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have reported that State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon was reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday following avalanche mitigation. While travelers are welcome, representatives of the Utah Department of Transportation said they should continue to expect uphill travel delays for both canyons...
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
KUTV

How smoking marijuana as a teenager can damage the brain

KUTV — During teenage years the brain is in a crucial state of development. Heather Lewis from the Utah County Health Department talked with Kari about why marijuana misuse in teenagers can be detrimental to their health. For more information head to graymattersutah.org. Follow Fresh Living on social media,...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Enjoy a wild good time at Monster Jam

KUTV — The Monster Jam is back in Salt Lake City!. Driver Elvis Lainez chatted with Kari about his favorite part of driving in the Monster Truck Jam. For tickets and information head to monsterjam.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Person rescued after getting stuck inside funicular at Deer Valley

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A person was rescued after officials said they got stuck inside a funicular. The cable railway system was stopped as firefighters responded to the scene at St. Regis Deer Valley on Friday just after 5:50 a.m. More from 2News. Officials said they were able...
PARK CITY, UT
KUTV

18-year-old in critical condition after T-bone crash in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after officials said there was a T-bone crash in Eagle Mountain. Utah County officials said a Jeep was traveling eastbound to cross Highway 73 at Mustang Way. A Buick was driving north and was reportedly hit by the Jeep as the Jeep tried to cross the highway just after 5:10 p.m. on Saturday.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy