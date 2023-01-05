Read full article on original website
Miniature horse turns heads during walk at Lake Sumter Landing
Villagers are used to seeing dog walkers at the corner of Canal Street and Old Mill Run, near Johnny Rockets. But this week some were startled by a young lady walking her horse. Make that a miniature horse. Regardless, as the old song says: “A horse is a horse/Of course,...
orangeobserver.com
Oakland Park home tops Winter Garden-area sales from Dec. 3 to 9
A home in Oakland Park topped all Winter Garden-area residential real-estate transactions from Dec. 3 to 9. The home at 1017 Linehart Drive, Winter Garden, sold Dec. 9, for $1.1 million. Built in 2018, it has five bedrooms, four-and-one-half baths and 3,521 square feet of living area. Days on market: 24.
freelinemediaorlando.com
Orlando Fringe’s Winter Mini-Fest is Days Away
ORLANDO — For fans of Orlando Fringe, January promises to be a very exciting month. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Orlando Fringe officially opens its new Fringe ArtSpace in downtown Orlando, and that also launches the kickoff of Fringe’s 7th annual Winter Mini-Fest. “Mini-Fest is such a unique offering...
Locally Owned Café to Open in Orlando
“Unfortunately, we don’t know much at this stage and are still early in the game,” Lai explains.
Orlando Fringe announces grand opening of new downtown ArtSpace
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Fringe announced the opening of its new year-round performing arts space in downtown Orlando. The grand opening of the new Fringe ArtSpace will be held Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 5:30 p.m. Mayor Dyer will be on hand for a ribbon cutting as well as a...
bungalower
Local Main Street hosting mushroom treasure hunt this summer
The Audubon Park Garden District (Website) is taking part in an international event this summer that’s all about looking for mushrooms in unexpected places. The mushrooms, though undoubtedly magical in nature, are in fact original mushroom-themed artworks that participating artists hide in public places. They then share tips on where to find them on social media. This year’s event is scheduled for June 10 and 11 and is open to anyone who would like to participate — you can find more details HERE.
995qyk.com
People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities
The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
Breakfast in Lake County, Florida
Where is your favorite place to go for breakfast in Lake County, Florida? I have a few, but I’m always looking for suggestions for good places to go. Please share your favorites and tell our readers why you enjoy them in the comments so I can hopefully include them in a future article.
10NEWS
Central Florida town named lightning capital of the US
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Central Florida town just miles away from Walt Disney World has earned the 2022 Lightning Capital of the United States title, a spot previously held by another area near Orlando. For the last six years, Vaisala has released its annual lightning report showing the...
edibleorlando.com
Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including a seafood festival, cooking classes and more.
The new issue of Edible Orlando is on it’s way and you’ll still find it for free in all usual restaurants, bars, coffee shops and markets … but why wait? The Winter digital edition is out right now with new recipes, profiles, and advice on what’s out there to eat and drink around Central Florida. Chef Kevin Fonzo of Edible Education Experience teaches us all how to make a killer pizza at home, just like the one at the top of the page.
orangeobserver.com
Adopt a puppy at Crooked Can Brewing Company this weekend
Crooked Can Brewing Company is welcoming Our Cause 4 Paws Rescue to downtown Winter Garden this weekend. Eight puppies will give complimentary puppy breath and kisses to locals in attendance. The 8-week-old puppies are expected to be Shepherd mixes and will be medium sized adult dogs. Although there is no...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Beautiful, sunny weekend ahead for Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 71 degrees. A quiet and pleasant weekend means no weather concerns! Expect lots of sunshine, especially today. Clouds could return Sunday as winds shift to onshore. Highs warm into the upper 60s to low 70s Saturday and low to mid 70s on Sunday. Temperatures will be cool again Saturday night in the 40s and 50s.
KungFu Kitchen, the famed NYC noodle house by Peter Song, will open an outpost in Orlando
A spate of hand-pulled noodle joints are poised to open around the city this year, some of the notables being Red Panda Noodle (by former Orlando Meats maestros Eliot Hillis and Seth Parker) and Bang Bang Noodle Co. (by Top Chef Season 3 winner Hung Huynh) joining the recently opened Mr. J Hand-Pulled Noodles in the twirling fray. But master noodle maker Peter Song may very well upstage them all when he opens an outpost of KungFu Kitchen — his famed New York City noodle and dumpling house —...
villages-news.com
The Villages retains title as No. 1 master-planned community in nation
The Villages has retained its title as the No. 1 master-planned community in the United States. Florida’s Friendliest Hometown had 3,923 sales in 2022, a 2 percent decline from the record pace set in 2021. The numbers come from real estate consulting firm RCLCO, which has released the results...
orangeobserver.com
FORECAST: A new chapter kicking off in Horizon West
Horizon West residents will welcome yet another major development to the rapidly expanding community with the addition of a new Orange County Library System branch. On June 9, 2022, the OCLS Board of Trustees approved leases for new library branches in both Horizon West and Lake Nona. The library signed...
mynews13.com
Disney unveils EPCOT Festival of the Arts menus
ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World has released the menus for the upcoming EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. The festival, which debuted in 2017, celebrates the culinary, performing and visual arts with live entertainment, art displays and food booths. The 2023 edition of the festival, which begins Jan. 13...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Locals scramble to fill void left by Petty's Meat Market closures
MELBOURNE — With the closing of the Wickham Road location in 2021, the empty hole left behind by Petty's Meat Market grew into a chasm when the Babcock Street store also shut its doors forever in October of 2022 after 46 years of service. Petty's Meat Market meant a...
disneybymark.com
Best Restaurants Near Disney World
If you know anything about DFB it’s that we LOVE talking about Disney food. From icons like plastic cheese and Mickey ice cream bars to underrated restaurants hiding in Disney World, we cover it all! But what if you’re looking to escape Disney World for a meal? What if you’ve eaten at every Disney World restaurant and want to try something new? That’s why we’re talking about the best restaurants you can find near Disney World!
Where will Orlando’s next SunRail station be built?
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Plans are in the works to bring a SunRail station to the Orange County Convention Center. Officials discussed the big plans to connect Orlando further during Thursday’s public transportation meeting. FDOT said the commuter rail station would connect to the Orlando International Airport. If...
Work begins on Seminole County development meant to bring food options to underserved community
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Eastern Seminole County has seen a recent surge in residential development, but the nearest grocery store for the people who live there is miles away. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. However, crews have begun the work to clear land for a different...
