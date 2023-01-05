The new issue of Edible Orlando is on it’s way and you’ll still find it for free in all usual restaurants, bars, coffee shops and markets … but why wait? The Winter digital edition is out right now with new recipes, profiles, and advice on what’s out there to eat and drink around Central Florida. Chef Kevin Fonzo of Edible Education Experience teaches us all how to make a killer pizza at home, just like the one at the top of the page.

