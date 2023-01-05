NBC News’ Hallie Jackson Looks at Jan. 6 Committee’s Findings on the Second Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Attack. Streams on NBC News NOW on Friday, Jan. 6 at 9 p.m. ET. January 5, 2023 – NBC News NOW will present The January 6th Report, an hour-long primetime special, hosted by NBC News Senior Washington Correspondent Hallie Jackson, on the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 riots. The special airs on Friday, Jan. 6 at 9 p.m. ET.

