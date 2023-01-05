ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthews, NC

Matthews woman lands ‘monster’ movie role

By Elsa Gillis, wsoctv.com
 3 days ago
MATTHEWS, N.C. — From a very young age, North Carolina native Miia Harris knew that performing was her dream. Now, the former Matthews resident is doing big things on the big screen.

“When I was really little, when I would get a new book, I would pick a character that I would cast myself as that role, and then I would read the book out loud as that role,” Harris told Your704′s Elsa Gillis.

“Really, from a young age I was begging my parents to move to LA,” Harris said.

Eleven years and more than 100 auditions later, that dream is becoming her reality.

Harris landed a starring role as “Clawdeen Wolf” in Nickelodeon’s “Monster High: The Movie,” which was released in October.

The week before Harris left for college she auditioned virtually for the movie.

“Then three weeks into school, I ended up booking ‘Monster High: The Movie,’” she said.

Now, Harris gets to do what she loves: transform into something or someone else just like she would as a little girl with her books.

“You get to go on so many adventures. I never would get to be a purple werewolf, but I get to do it so it’s pretty cool,” Harris said.

She hopes this is just the beginning.

Harris knows acting is a tough path. As her career starts to take off, she offers this advice to others considering acting: “My parents did a pretty good job of keeping it real with me. ... I think I just always loved it so, so much that I was like I just don’t think there’s anything else I could do, even if it never works out.

“I think a lot of people have that mentality. If you have this passion for something at the end of the day it doesn’t even really matter if you succeed because it’s what you love to do, and I think to even chase that dream is so fun and exciting.”

You can see Harris again in the sequel to “Monster High: The Movie,” which is scheduled to come out later this year.

