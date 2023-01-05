ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County featured in statewide calendar

The Florida Association of Counties (FAC) has chosen a Dry Tortugas National Park photo taken by Long Key resident Michael Schilling for its annual calendar.

Every year, FAC opens a contest to all of Florida’s 67 counties to be one of the 15 featured photos in their annual calendar. More than 500 submissions from 52 Florida counties were received. The calendar is sent to all members of the FAC.

“We are very excited to be featured this year in the calendar,” said Monroe County Commissioner Michelle Lincoln. “Monroe County hasn’t been featured in a few years, and with this year’s theme being water-related, we knew we would have a good chance to show off one of our best assets.”

Chosen photos from other counties can be seen at https://www.fl-counties.com/2022-2023-fac-calendar-counties/.

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

