Free classes offered at community garden

According to the National Gardening Association, 35% of U.S. households, or 42 million, grew vegetables, fruits and other foods in 2021, an increase of 6 million from five years prior. Most of the growth came from millennials and families with children.

People also turned to gardening during the pandemic in 2020. Some created “victory gardens” to grow and share food. Others sought a distraction during the lockdown. Others wanted to improve their yards and outdoor spaces for themselves and for wildlife.

The movers and green thumbs behind a local community garden, established in 2013, now seek to share their knowledge and experience accumulated by growing food here in the Florida Keys.

The First Baptist Church of Islamorada at 81201 Overseas Highway, directly behind the Islamorada Food Bank, is to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of its garden by sharing do’s and don’ts at an open house.

“With issues like inflation and food insecurities, it is an ideal time for everyone to learn how to grow food,” according to a press release from the Monroe County UF-IFAS Extension Service, which is promoting the classes.

On Jan. 14, the Islamorada Community Garden at FBCI will offer two educational classes on how to grow food in the Keys. Classes start at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the garden. Each class will be one hour long and have examples of growing sprouts, microgreens and vegetables as well as tips on creating the proper soil and composting. After each class, there will be time for questions. The event is free; however, donations to the food bank are encouraged.

Ed Kattel, one of the gardeners, said, “The linchpin of making this successful is we’ve never charged people. We might ask you to volunteer to water [all the plots] once a week, but about half the garden is now on an automatic watering system.”

Community gardens have members who either tend to a communal plot and share the overall harvest or are assigned individual segments where they grow their own food.

Growing food in the Keys is unique. Growing season is from Nov. 1 to April 1 each year, which is the dormant season for most of the United States. The dozen or so community garden members grow food for their families and put some in the freezer for the summer months, said Kattel. Some “fruits” of their labor are given to the food bank and to those who have volunteered to help each year. When the plants and food are ready and harvested, “it brings people joy,” he said.

Planters goals may vary. “From very easy sprouts in the window to slightly more difficult microgreens on an outdoor table to the more complex vegetables in raised beds, there is a food plant option for everyone,” Kattel said. In fact, he began like that: first sprouts, then microgreens, and now a variety of organic plants.

“There are many challenges in growing food, but many rewards, too,” he said. “For me, the rewards are an unending series of fascinating experiments that never get boring. And if something doesn’t work, who cares? At least, it advances your knowledge and makes you a better gardener.”

Some may wonder if gardening is cost-effective. It may be less expensive to grow your own sprouts and microgreens than buying them, he said, adding that sprouts may be ready in three days, microgreens in about nine.

“[Mostly, the garden] is a fun, peaceful place to be,” he added.

Kattel credits a former pastor from North Carolina for spreading the news and expanding the garden. One person obtained a particular plot within the church’s backyard and pursued his interest in gardening. When a couple of homeless men saw it, they decided they wanted their own plots to give gardening a try. Then, former Islamorada residents Jon and Julie Landau gave the church “seed money” and the community garden idea began and grew. The church does not fund the garden, so growers are innovative using recycled materials such as hurricane shutters to build raised beds. People in the neighborhood pursued their own plots and a local brewery has a few as well, Kattel said.

Kristi Holman of Backcountry Outfitters got involved and pursued composting to enhance the soil. Worms, ants and orange oil are part of the compost pile. “No chemicals,” said Kattel. Another gardener installed a saying by Mother Teresa, “Do small things with great love.”

Now, the FBCI is sharing their success with others by inviting them to learn how to garden from those willing to share their expertise. For information, call 305-664-4910.

