Soldier Ride kicks off Wounded Warrior Project’s 20 years of service

The Wounded Warrior Project celebrates 20 years of service this year, and this weekend, more than 40 injured veterans will return to Miami and Key West for the annual Soldier Ride this weekend.

Soldier Ride Miami-Key West is one of the project’s signature rides, bringing out local community supporters who honor the service and sacrifice of our nation’s finest.

“The Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride is an opportunity for those who honorably serve or have served our nation to build confidence and strength from wounds incurred in service,” said Monroe County Veterans Affairs Director Cathy Crane, who is also a coordinator of the event. “We enthusiastically welcome these warriors as they ride through the Florida Keys.”

Motorists should plan to take extra time to get to their destination during the ride times. U.S. 1 will remain open for the Soldier Ride, but motorists should be patient, use caution and note that there may be rolling lane shifts in traffic.

The ride will start at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Key Largo VFW Post 10211, with a 9:30 a.m. water stop at Coral Shores High School, Mile Marker 89.9, and a 10:30 a.m. stop at the Post Card Inn Beach Resort & Marina, Mile Marker 84.

At 1:30 p.m., the ride will head south from the Marathon Fire Department Station, 8900 Overseas Highway, over the Seven-Mile Bridge and end at Veterans Memorial Beach on the south end of the bridge around 2:30 p.m.

The ride resumes at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at U.S. Naval Air Station Key West at Boca Chica Key and heads to Bayview Park in Key West, where a welcome ceremony is set for noon.

At 12:45 p.m., the ride departs the park, travels to historic military sites and returns to the park at 2 p.m.

Soldier Ride began in 2004 when civilian Chris Carney cycled more than 5,000 miles coast-to-coast to support the Wounded Warrior Project and help raise awareness for injured veterans. The following year, several combat warriors who returned from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) with visible and invisible injuries joined Carney for another cross-country ride.

The trek across the nation proved to be a milestone on the journey to recovery as wounded warriors redefined their personal strengths and limitations. Despite facing many obstacles, the warriors refused to give up. They used the experience as a catalyst to show the public and themselves that with support and motivation, anything was possible.

Soldier Ride continues to inspire warriors to heal their bodies and minds. This year, almost 1,000 riders participated in more than 30 Soldier Ride events nationwide. Soldier Ride has become a gathering that connects American heroes to each other and their communities and provides the American public an opportunity to honor that service and sacrifice. Read more about Soldier Ride.

The Wounded Warrior Project has delivered more $1.9 billion in programs and services that directly serve more than 225,000 injured or ill service members, veterans and their families at no cost. The Soldier Ride program is an example of one of those programs, particularly supporting warrior whole-body wellness through education and introducing adaptive equipment to therapeutic physical activity. Cycling is growing in popularity in the veteran community, and this educational multi-day program uses adaptive cycling to enhance warriors’ fitness routines and aid their physical and mental recoveries.