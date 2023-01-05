Felon arrested for gun possession

A 36-year-old Knox, Indiana man was arrested earlier this week after two firearms and ammunition were located in his vehicle.

Emmanuel Tepes was charged with four counts of illegal possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

The Sheriff’s Office was conducting traffic enforcement near Bahia Honda Bridge around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, when they observed a southbound Ford F-150 traveling 73 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Deputies pulled onto U.S. 1 and attempted to stop the truck, but it did not slow down and quickly turned into the Horseshoe Beach parking lot. Deputies observed there was no tag on the truck.

The driver, identified as Tepes, appeared very nervous. He admitted he pulled off U.S. 1 in an effort to avoid contact with law enforcement.

K9 Mako responded and alerted to contraband in the vehicle. A loaded .40-caliber pistol and a loaded .22-caliber revolver were found in the truck, as well as 134 rounds of ammunition.

Tepes admitted he was a felon and should not possess firearms. He was previously convicted for fraud in Indiana.

He was taken to the Monroe County Jail, where he was being held without bond.