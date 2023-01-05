ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Wednesday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aloha 51, Reynolds 40

Ashland 45, Phoenix 39

Banks 51, Riverdale 41

Brookings-Harbor 49, North Valley 31

Cascade Christian 58, Rogue River 16

Century 65, Gresham 47

Churchill 48, Southridge 37

Colton 51, Gervais 30

Corbett 84, Warrenton 27

Creswell 49, Harrisburg 44

Douglas 51, Glide 35

Faith Bible 44, Gaston 17

Knappa 30, Vernonia 28

Lakeview 69, Lost River 15

Lowell 38, East Linn Christian 26

McMinnville 48, Sandy 35

Neah-Kah-Nie 42, Yamhill-Carlton 32

Nestucca 60, Clatskanie 25

Portland Christian 42, Mannahouse Christian 37

Santiam 40, Kennedy 27

South Wasco County 65, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 16

Sutherlin 49, South Umpqua 14

The Dalles 55, Pendleton 39

Western Christian High School 45, Willamina 28

Yoncalla 40, New Hope Christian 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hood River vs. Mountain View, Wash., ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

