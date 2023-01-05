U.S. 1 Radio

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rev. Debra Maconaughey of St. Columba Episcopal Church in Marathon talks with News Director Joe Moore and Chuck Thomas about this weekend’s Florida Keys Celtic Festival.

Also on Morning Magazine,

• Craig Cates, Monroe County Mayor

• Kerry Shelby, Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority Executive Director

• Chief Sean Brandenberg, Key West Police

• Andy Newman, Tourist Development Council spokesman

• Carlos Gimenez, U.S. Congressman

• Lance Martin, Marathon High School Athletic Director

• Ana Maria Rodriguez, State Senator

On Evening Edition, host Ron Saunders talks with Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay

