ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Increased law enforcement presence at Keys schools

The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 3 days ago

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a social media threat regarding Key Largo School.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, and the Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the Monroe County School District and the State Attorney’s Office.

“Investigations regarding the safety of our students and staff are my highest priority,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “The safety of our children is paramount.”

Sheriff Ramsay said on U.S. 1 Radio on Wednesday there was a threat of gun violence at the Upper Keys school, adding a juvenile suspect, who is out of state, has been identified and law enforcement is working on a warrant for that person’s arrest.

In the interim, parents can expect to see an increased law enforcement presence at Keys schools.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available, Linhardt said.

Comments / 0

Related
southdadenewsleader.com

Hialeah man arrested for attempted theft

A 34-year-old Hialeah, Florida man was arrested Friday after he attempted to leave an Upper Keys pharmacy without paying for more than $800 worth of items. William Marrero was charged with larceny and resisting arrest. The Sheriff’s Office was called to the CVS pharmacy in Key Largo at approximately 7:56...
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Miami

Florida Keys residents want rustic migrant vessels off their properties

FLORIDA KEYS - Some Key Largo homeowners are raising their voices and asking for help. They are frustrated because rustic vessels used by migrants to reach US shores have ended up on their properties."Why would I have something like that in the back of my house?" said Lorena Kaufman, where a boatful of migrants landed on Sunday morning. "About 17 people just dropped everything and ran, through the woods (in my house)," said Kaufman. She reiterates she is not mad about the migrants arriving on her property or coming to the US. She just wants the vessel removed, days...
KEY LARGO, FL
wlrn.org

South Florida's Jan. 6 defendants: Where are they now?

Two years out from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building, many rioters who sought to interrupt the certification of votes for then-President-elect Joe Biden still await trial in Washington, D.C., federal court. Out of all states in the U.S., Florida has the highest number of defendants. Some...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Home intrusion suspect fatally shot by resident in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- An alleged home intruder was shot and killed early Friday by a man who lived at the southwest Miami-Dade residence, police said.The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was initally listed in critical condition but died a short time later, according to police.Police said they were called to a home in the 10640 block of SW 73rd Terrace around 8:30 a.m. for a shooting.When they arrived, they found the home invasion suspect suffering from a gunshot wound.Police aid the man forced his way into the house before being confronted by the resident.It was not clear if the suspect knew the person who lived at the residence., 
KENDALL, FL
keysweekly.com

BOAT CRASH IN KEY LARGO KILLS A HIALEAH GARDENS MAN

A Hialeah Gardens man riding on a jet ski died after a center console with two people on board collided with him near Key Largo on Jan. 2. An accident report by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission states that the two-vessel crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. at Blackwater Sound, west of Moon Bay Condominium. The 25-foot Skeeter, with a Key Largo man and Pembroke Pines woman on board, was traveling south parallel to the eastern shoreline of Blackwater Sound as the Yamaha jet ski was traveling east to shore near Rowell’s Waterfront Park. The two vessels ended up colliding — the boat’s starboard bow impacting the jet ski’s bow and throwing all three individuals into the water.
KEY LARGO, FL
islandernews.com

Applications for 2023 Property Tax Saving Exemption Benefits Now Available

The Miami-Dade County Office of the Property Appraiser is actively accepting 2023 property exemption benefits applications until March 1, 2023. Property Appraiser Pedro J. Garcia has sent out applications to Miami-Dade County residential property owners via mail. In the documents mailed, Homestead Exemption applications were included for new homeowners, who are encouraged to apply for their Homestead Exemption. Being granted this may allow them to receive large sums of property tax savings. Also included in the package were automatic renewal receipts, especially sent out for property owners who already receive property tax benefits.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities

While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
TAMPA, FL
a-z-animals.com

See This Guy Take a Train From Miami… To Alaska!

One of the best parts about taking the train is seeing nature at its finest. Plus, not all travel has to be fast, and a slow train journey is a great way to unwind in our hectic world. So, while we’re not traveling, how about we watch a train journey from the southernmost station to the northernmost station across North America? Now, that’s exactly what you want to see!
MIAMI, FL
foxsports640.com

Pet found wandering alone in Miami

The Miami Beach Fire Department is currently searching for the owner or owners of a lost dog. The dog was found on Friday near 16 Street & Bay Road. FOUND DOG:…
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

For Sale: North Miami Condo Is a Stunning 1970s Time Capsule

For years, unconventional homes equipped with underwater scuba tunnels, creepy jail cells, and subterranean dome homes have graced the überpopular social media account Zillow Gone Wild, which scours millions of properties on the Zillow database to share the most "wild." On Thursday, one uniquely Miami listing made the cut.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Trademark Phrase Makes the Annual Banished Words List for 2023

Here in Miami, language is ever-evolving. The parlance is shifting year-to-year as the kiddos develop new slang and the multicultural smorgasbord that is the Magic City forges its linguistic path. It's custom to hear some Spanish sprinkled in with English to form new phrases such as "pero like," or for a new catchphrase like "mission" or "eating shit" to catch fire.
MIAMI, FL
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy