The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a social media threat regarding Key Largo School.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, and the Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the Monroe County School District and the State Attorney’s Office.

“Investigations regarding the safety of our students and staff are my highest priority,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “The safety of our children is paramount.”

Sheriff Ramsay said on U.S. 1 Radio on Wednesday there was a threat of gun violence at the Upper Keys school, adding a juvenile suspect, who is out of state, has been identified and law enforcement is working on a warrant for that person’s arrest.

In the interim, parents can expect to see an increased law enforcement presence at Keys schools.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available, Linhardt said.