Lamont, General Assembly begin new terms on upbeat notes

News 12
Power & Politics: Gov. Lamont inaugurated for 2nd term; State Rep. Quentin Williams killed in crash
Gov. Ned Lamont was inaugurated for his second term before he delivered the State of the State Address that could result in more money in residents' pockets. Tragedy happened on the way from the governor's inaugural ball as a crash killed State Rep. Quentin Williams. This week's guest include Dr....
These Connecticut residents were charged in the Capitol riot. Where do their cases stand?
Seven people from Connecticut were among the hundreds of Americans charged for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
trumbulltimes.com
Dan Haar: Three new top state officials cap 'an unlikely path' to power
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Amid the pageantry at the state Capitol inauguration Wednesday, as cannons saluted and hands rose in solemn oaths, Treasurer Erick Russell, Comptroller Sean Scanlon and Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas focused not just on the festivities but on launching new careers that will shape Connecticut politics for decades.
greenwichsentinel.com
Newly elected State Rep. Rachel Khanna is sworn in
Democratic State Representative Rachel Khanna was sworn in Wednesday at the State Capitol for her first term representing the 149th District, which covers parts of Greenwich and Stamford. The swearing-in ceremony took place in the House chamber. “This has been an exciting day, and I’m ready to get to work...
californiaexaminer.net
Will The Death Of The Lawmaker Spur Action On Traffic Safety?
Will The Death Of The Lawmaker Spur Action On Traffic Safety: A leader of the legislature’s transportation panel suggested that the death of a Connecticut state representative who was killed when his car was struck by a wrong-way driver early on Thursday morning could rekindle debate about road safety and rules against driving while intoxicated.
CT Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams, 39, dies in head-on car crash just after sworn in for 3rd term
Connecticut Democratic State Representative Quentin “Q” Williams was killed early Thursday in a wrong-way crash on a highway, according to multiple reports.
ROCK ON: CT Gov. Ned Lamont quotes John Lennon, references 'Footloose' in state of state address
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont harnessed the words of John Lennon and referenced the movie “Footloose” during his state of the state address Wednesday.
225 CT bridges are in poor condition, but repairs are costly
New federal funding will speed up repairs on CT's longest bridge, but the project is only a small part of the state's infrastructure needs.
Attorney General Tong urges PURA to reject Aquarion rate hike
Attorney General William Tong urged regulators to reject an “excessive and unwarranted” request by Eversource-owned Aquarion Water Company to raise its rates by 27 percent over three years. The post Attorney General Tong urges PURA to reject Aquarion rate hike appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
ctexaminer.com
Housing the Number One Obstacle to Growth Says Lamont, Republicans Talk Common Ground
HARTFORD – Gov. Ned Lamont promised to cut taxes for the middle class in his first address to state lawmakers since being sworn in for a second term in office, and called for collaboration to address high costs in housing, healthcare and energy that he said limit the state’s opportunity to grow in the coming years.
Department of Public Health advising all Conn. residents to wear masks in public indoor spaces
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Public Health (DPH) announced on Friday they are encouraging all Connecticut residents to wear face masks in public indoor spaces, due to a surge in COVID cases across the state. The recommendation is based on data collected by the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), shared in […]
mainepublic.org
Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers
Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
Attorney Norm Pattis asks judge to put law license suspension on hold
In his file to put the suspension on hold, Pattis says he's critical to appealing Jones' $1.4 billion Sandy Hook verdict.
wiltonbulletin.com
The cost of eggs has skyrocketed in CT and worldwide. Here's why
The price of eggs has skyrocketed recently in Connecticut and around the world. However, it is expected to decrease some in the coming weeks. A global avian influenza outbreak has been identified as the primary cause of the hike in egg prices, along with increased holiday demand. But with the holidays over and no major bird flu outbreaks recently, experts say a dozen eggs should be getting cheaper.
Connecticut Employee Speech Protection Law Might Protect Warren-Not-Indian / Jenner-Not-Woman Meme
From Mumma v. Pathway Vet Alliance, LLC, decided Wednesday by Magistrate Judge Thomas Farrish (D. Conn.); for more on the employee free speech protection statutes such as the one in this case, see this article and this one:. On the evening of June 9, 2020, Ms. Mumma posted a meme...
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: Is the high cost of housing in CT reversible?
Everyone agrees in general that housing is expensive in Connecticut. Another widespread agreement is that affordable housing, also called workforce housing, is insufficient to meet needs. Housing and food are the necessities of life. If we cannot successfully manage these two major needs, the state economy will be out of...
darientimes.com
There is optimism about CT malls' prospects in 2023: 'The U.S. customer is resilient'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In recent years, the end of the holiday season at malls in Connecticut has often been an ominous occasion — a point at which at many retailers have cut their losses and shuttered their stores. This year, the...
utilitydive.com
Connecticut, Massachusetts regulators call on Eversource to defend sharply higher rate
Connecticut and Massachusetts regulators on Tuesday called on Eversource Energy to defend the doubling of its its standard offer supply rate, to 24.2 cents/kWh that took effect Jan. 1. The Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority scheduled the technical meeting in response to a request by Connecticut Senate Democrats who criticized...
PURA begins inquiry into Eversource rate changes
The meeting was a joint venture between PURA and the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities and was intended to jumpstart a conversation about energy costs across state lines. The post PURA begins inquiry into Eversource rate changes appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Do Native CT Residents Despise the New York Invasion? It Appears Some Do
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Americans have been on the move in larger numbers. The reasons people flee their home states vary but many of them are quality of life issues related to, or impacted by the pandemic. This migration has many consequences, particularly for the native residents. A recent study by United Van Lanes shows that New York ranked third in the nation for outbound migration and one of the places New Yorkers are fleeing to, is Connecticut.
