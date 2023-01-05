Williams scores 17, Southern beats Prairie View A&M 66-62

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Terrell Williams Jr. scored 17 points as Southern beat Prairie View A&M 66-62 on Wednesday night.

Williams added eight rebounds for the Jaguars (6-9, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Brion Whitley scored 11 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 0 for 5 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line. Jalen Reynolds was 3-of-7 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with eight points.

Will Douglas led the Panthers (5-10, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and seven rebounds. Nikkei Rutty added 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for Prairie View A&M. Tekorian Smith had eight points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Southern hosts Florida A&M and Prairie View A&M visits Mississippi Valley State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.