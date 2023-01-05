If you think of some of the most successful race cars in the automotive history, it’s quite likely that the Ford GT40 is one of the models that comes to mind. After a not so very successful racing debut in 1964, the GT40 ended up with four consecutive Le Mans wins. The last of the series was the GT40 Mk IV - a model that ran in only two races, the 1967 12 Hours of Sebring and the 1967 24 Hours of Le Mans. It won both events. The MK IV was built around a reinforced J chassis and was powered by the same 7.0-liter V-8 engine as the Mk II - a decision that didn't surprise anyone since the Mk II scored the triumphant 1966 1-2-3 Le Mans finish. As a tribute to the 1967 Ford GT40 Mk IV and to mark the end of the current generation GT, Ford announced the new GT Mk IV - "the ultimate and most extreme track only Ford GT ever." It comes only a month after the GT LM Edition was unveiled back in October as the last road-going iteration of the supercar.

