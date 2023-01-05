Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
The Local Motors Rally Fighter Is A Rare And Completely Unique Off-Roader
When it comes to building cars, it’s nearly impossible to satisfy each and every person’s hopes and expectations for any vehicle. While brands may take suggestions into their process, the end results usually do not have these parts as prospective owners had hoped for. There are, however, a few cases where these cars have done everything their owners have wanted by a matter of crowd-sourcing information. One such car gained major attention in Top Gear USA and most recently in a YouTube video is the Local Motors Rally Fighter off-road sports car. With parts from various models over multiple years, these road-legal buggies are exceptionally rare and completely unique.
Top Speed
This Off-Road Dodge Challenger Hellcat Is An American Alternative To The Porsche 911 Dakar
The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato and the Porsche 911 Dakar represent the type of sports cars that shouldn't have been designed for off-roading. Yet, it happened, and there are people out there that like the idea. In fact, they like it so much that they started to imagine what other sports cars or muscle cars would look like as off-road vehicles. Take the virtual automotive artist behind the carnewsnetwork, for example, who imagines how the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat would look like in an off-road spec.
topgear.com
Dakar's Stage 6 delivers a setback for Audi Sport
Two unlucky incidents on one dune sees Mattias Ekström now lead the charge for glory. Skip 13 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The fearsome and unforgiving nature of the Dakar Rally has truly made itself known to...
topgear.com
Incredible teamwork sees Audi finish Dakar's Stage 7
Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz help get Ekström and Bergkvist back on the road. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. When it comes to the Dakar Rally, teamwork might be regarded as a driver and navigator...
Top Speed
The 2023 Ford GT Mk IV Is The Ultimate 800 Horsepower Track-Toy Car
If you think of some of the most successful race cars in the automotive history, it’s quite likely that the Ford GT40 is one of the models that comes to mind. After a not so very successful racing debut in 1964, the GT40 ended up with four consecutive Le Mans wins. The last of the series was the GT40 Mk IV - a model that ran in only two races, the 1967 12 Hours of Sebring and the 1967 24 Hours of Le Mans. It won both events. The MK IV was built around a reinforced J chassis and was powered by the same 7.0-liter V-8 engine as the Mk II - a decision that didn't surprise anyone since the Mk II scored the triumphant 1966 1-2-3 Le Mans finish. As a tribute to the 1967 Ford GT40 Mk IV and to mark the end of the current generation GT, Ford announced the new GT Mk IV - "the ultimate and most extreme track only Ford GT ever." It comes only a month after the GT LM Edition was unveiled back in October as the last road-going iteration of the supercar.
Top Speed
This 1967 Ford Mustang Is Race-Prepped And Ready To Hit The Track
The love of motorsport was at a peak in the 1960s, and in America, the company that was leading factory-backed motorsport was Ford. The Blue Oval was everywhere, most notably using the iconic GT40 to wipe the track with the Ferrari, But the Mustang saw its fair share of competition as well. Carroll Shelby would not have turned the Mustang into the GT350 for no reason. That helped birth a movement that has persisted to this day, that the Mustang can be a proper sports car and is a solid platform to build from. A prime example is this home-built 1967 Mustang race car designed to compete in vintage racing.
Milltek Sport Exhaust System Makes Porsche 911 Carrera S Sound Even Better Than Stock
There are few things better in the world of cars than the howl of a Porsche flat-six motor, especially when it has two turbochargers slapped to the side, and there's one company specializing in making these motors sound even better: Milltek Sport. This exhaust system specialist, based in the United...
Top Speed
The Ford Mustang Hertz Penske GT Is A Rare Modern Mustang Once In A Rental Fleet
Now and then some cars are created purely out of a sense of humor - there is simply no other logical reason for them to exist. These cars usually have no business having as much power as they do, and they might have crazy body styling or unique decals. Some of those cars are rental cars of all things, despite their reputation for being some of the most abused models on the road. The rental company Hertz has a history of partnering mostly with American manufacturers to create unique and insanely cool rental cars. This 2014 Ford Mustang Hertz Penske GT is a perfect example, and it is currently for sale on Cars and Bids.
Top Speed
Road Test: 2023 Nissan Z Performance Vs. Toyota Supra 3.0
The Nissan Z and Toyota Supra nameplates are some of the most beloved in the automotive industry, and the Japanese sports cars have been subtly competing for the better part of half a century. When the Supra was revived in 2020 as, effectively, a Toyota-badged BMW Z4, it blew the previous-gen 370Z out of the water for performance. But the Z — no numbers are included in the name this time — is back with an all-new look and added performance that puts it back squarely against its Toyota counterpart.
Carscoops
This Is How The Toyota GR Yaris Is Meant To Be Driven
Every now and then, a new hot hatch comes along that shakes up the market and puts everyone on notice. The Ford Focus RS did that in 2015 and in 2020, the Toyota GR Yaris did the same. Developed as the first real vehicle from Toyota’s GR division (the Supra...
RideApart
Wheels Through Time Receives Super-Rare Harley Peashooter Engine
The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) introduced 21-inch (350cc) racing in 1925. The small-capacity category quickly gained traction, with Indian and Excelsior fighting for board and dirt track supremacy. It’s safe to say that Harley-Davidson immediately felt left out, joining the new class just one year later, in 1926, with its iconic “Peashooter” racer.
Top Speed
Top 10 Honda Motorcycles Currently On Sale
A Honda doesn't only belong in the hands of speed freaks and thrill-seekers, but if you fall into that crowd there is certainly an option for you. Honda produces a wide variety of "objects on two wheels," more than you can shake a stick at, and there is an option for every niche. Hondas are not only reliable, but built to perform using the tried and true decades-old designs that have produced many awards and titles, as well as innovative technology that pushes the boundaries of engineering, such as what can be seen in the CBR1000RR-R. It's not all races and titles, though; Honda also caters to outdoorsy types and casual riders.
racer.com
F1 Ferrari 643 among luminaries at RM Sotheby’s Paris auction
RM Sotheby’s will have a new location for its February 1 Paris Auction: The Salles du Carrousel in Louvre Palace, in in the heart of the “golden triangle,” with cars crossing the block right next door to one of the most iconic museums in the world. Among...
Top Speed
Here's An Insane Lambretta Scooter With More Horsepower Than A Kawasaki Ninja 650
When you think of scooters, you think of two-wheelers that get you from point A to point B effortlessly and comfortably, but going fast is almost never a priority. That’s just how scooters have always been marketed, and there’s no real problem with this approach. However, this doesn’t mean scooters can’t be fast. For proof, this 1960 Lambretta scooter shows scooters can be plenty quick, too. In fact, this custom scooter belts out 76 horsepower on the dyno, which, by the way, is more than a Kawasaki Ninja 650!
topgear.com
Watch Carlos Sainz wallride a dune in his Audi RS Q e-tron
Want to see 'El Matador' surf an electrified Dakar car across a giant lump of sand? Then head this way... The 2023 Dakar Rally route is the longest since 2014. With more than 3,000 miles of special stages – and a marathon stage in the Empty Quarter – spread over two weeks of intense racing, Saudi Arabia is currently throwing its gnarliest terrain at the competitors of the jewel in the crown of rally raid racing.
Comments / 0