ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Man with prior record jailed in girlfriend's shooting

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CtpbX_0k3zOo9g00

A woman is in fair condition at a hospital in Greenville after having been wounded by gunfire on Tuesday in Rocky Mount.

Her boyfriend, who is a local resident but who has a prior record in Wayne County, is accused in Edgecombe County District Court records of having attacked her.

Jermel Wallace, 31, is charged by Rocky Mount police with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury to Mycah Cole, the court records said.

Additionally, Wallace is charged by police with possession of a firearm, specifically a 9mm handgun, by a felon, the court records said.

Wallace is also charged with misdemeanor possession of half an ounce or less of marijuana, the court records said.

Police Sgt. Jarrod Edmonds told the Telegram via email on Wednesday that officers about 10 p.m. on Tuesday responded to Nash UNC Health Care about a woman having arrived with a gunshot wound.

Cole and Wallace, both of whom had arrived at the hospital together, gave false information about the assault, Edmonds said.

Investigators were able to find out what was the accurate information and also were able to find out the incident scene was in the 100 block of Crestview Road, Edmonds said.

Crestview is in the Springfield area on the eastern side of the city.

Because what happened involved domestic violence, a hold without bond was placed on Wallace, Edmonds said.

Cole was transported to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville and a representative of ECU Health provided the Telegram with Cole’s condition on Wednesday.

Wallace had listed an address in the 100 block of Crestview, Edgecombe County District Court records said.

Wallace on Wednesday appeared before the court and waived his legal right to a court-appointed attorney, the court records said.

The court records also said Wallace is due back before the court on Jan. 18 for a probable cause hearing to find out whether the case should be transferred to Superior Court.

Wallace is being held under a $100,000 secured bond in the Edgecombe County Detention Center, Lt. Tocorya Cohen of the county sheriff’s office told the Telegram when reached by phone.

State Public Safety records said Wallace was convicted in Wayne County the following years for the following offenses:

In 2019 for discharging a firearm into occupied property, common law robbery, second-degree kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a felon.In 2012 for possessing stolen goods.In 2011 for felony breaking and entering, receiving stolen goods and carrying a concealed weapon.In 2010 for possessing stolen goods.

Generally, common law robbery is the taking from another by intimidation, the threat of force or by violence.

Statewide judicial system records online also said Wallace is cited in Nash County for speeding, driving without an operator’s license, reckless driving to endanger and a brake/stop light equipment violation.

The records also said Wallace is cited in one case in Wake County for speeding and reckless driving and in another case in Wake County for speeding.

The records also said Wallace is cited in Bladen County for speeding.

Comments / 6

Pam Gregory
2d ago

he should have still been locked up. Thata rhe problem today. Criminals are not being held accountable for anything. Her family needs to sue the system for this. quit letting criminals get away with everything and then turn them lose to di it again. Smh

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Man arrested on concealment of death charge in Lenoir County

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested and charged with concealment of death after discovering a dead women in Lenoir County. On Friday, January 7th, The Lenoir County Sheriff Officers responded to Deanswood Drive and found 42-year-old Carla Lee Soula dead inside her home. On Saturday, Officers...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
13News Now

Man arrested for Suffolk murder, nearly 1 year later

The Suffolk Police Department said Jonathan Luis Jackson was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals in Fayetteville, NC. Jackson was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on March 27, 2022. The shooting happened in the 6300 block of Townsend Place, when officers received a call from...
SUFFOLK, VA
WITN

Police make arrest in elderly Greenville woman’s murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police said they have made an arrest in the death of an elderly Greenville woman who was found in her home last week. Dennis Marshall, of Greenville, was arrested around 4:30 p.m. in Ahoskie for the murder of Barbara Fenner. The 79-year-old woman’s body was found...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Man arrested, charged with murder of Pitt County woman

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The Greenville Police Department has arrested 64-year-old Dennis Leon Marshall and charged him with an open count of murder in the death of Barbara Fenner. Marshall was arrested in Ahoskie Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Farmville high-speed chase ends in Greenville, person taken into custody

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A high-speed chase took place Thursday night in Farmville and ended up in Greenville with the arrest of the driver. Farmville Police Chief Jeffrey Spencer told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright officers received a report of gunshots in the area of Wright Drive and Vines Street. As officers were responding to the scene, they […]
GREENVILLE, NC
rrspin.com

RRPD roundup: Card theft; defrauding innkeeper

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. On November 30 around 10 a.m. a man and woman took a victim’s financial card from their purse and used it without permission. The crime occurred at a business in the area of Premier Boulevard. Police...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
cbs17

Young woman dead, teen charged in Wake Forest crash, officials say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Town of Wake Forest said one person was arrested Saturday afternoon after a fatal crash in Wake Forest earlier that morning. At 8:33 a.m., Wake Forest Police responded to a vehicle crash along Capital Blvd./U.S. 1 at the intersection of Purnell and Harris roads.
WAKE FOREST, NC
WNCT

Officials working to locate runaway juveniles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina residents have been seeing several reports from local law enforcement officials regarding runaway juveniles. On Wednesday the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced that 17-year-old Allison Johnson, who was reported as a runaway juvenile on Dec. 6, 2022, was found dead on Dec. 19 in a Richmond County motel […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro High forced into ‘soft lockdown’ after student receives threat, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Goldsboro High School student was “threatened by an unknown subject in the community” creating a lockdown situation Friday, police said. The Goldsboro Police Department said the high school was placed into a “soft lockdown” around 3:30 p.m. after a resource officer requested help after an unknown subject in the community threatened a currently unidentified student. A soft lockdown is when teachers lock classroom doors and continue teaching.
GOLDSBORO, NC
wcti12.com

Six arrested on multiple crimes over past week by KPD

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Six people were arrested over the past week by the Kinston Police Department. Kyheen Gillispie was charged with carrying a concealed gun during a traffic stop on Dec. 30, 2022. This is the third gun police have recovered from Gillispie. Jaiquan Tucker was arrested on...
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

Man’s ID sought after house fire near Fayetteville, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for a man they said is linked to a fire at a home near Fayetteville earlier this week. The blaze was reported around 11:20 a.m. Monday as a mobile home fire in the 3500 block of Camden Road, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for drug, firearm charges

A New Bern man was sentenced December 8, 2022 to 210 months in prison for drug trafficking and firearm charges, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Daquan Doral Carter, 27, pleaded guilty on May 23, 2022 to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to the release, Carter is “a validated member of the United Blood Nation street gang.”
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston mayor Don Hardy creates crime task force

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Kinston Mayor Don Hardy is establishing a crime task force for the city. It includes representatives from the District Attorney's Office, Lenoir County Public Schools, Lenoir County government and others to discuss gang violence and crime prevention. The task force will meet monthly. The first...
KINSTON, NC
WSET

Man wanted by Halifax Co. deputies arrested in North Carolina

HALIFAX, Va. (WSET) — A man who Halifax County Sheriff's Office says is armed and dangerous has been arrested. Deputies alerted the public they were looking for Alan Leon Brandon on Thursday. The department shared on Facebook that Brandon was found in Person County, North Carolina. No immediate details...
PERSON COUNTY, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
876K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy