Man with prior record jailed in girlfriend's shooting

A woman is in fair condition at a hospital in Greenville after having been wounded by gunfire on Tuesday in Rocky Mount.

Her boyfriend, who is a local resident but who has a prior record in Wayne County, is accused in Edgecombe County District Court records of having attacked her.

Jermel Wallace, 31, is charged by Rocky Mount police with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury to Mycah Cole, the court records said.

Additionally, Wallace is charged by police with possession of a firearm, specifically a 9mm handgun, by a felon, the court records said.

Wallace is also charged with misdemeanor possession of half an ounce or less of marijuana, the court records said.

Police Sgt. Jarrod Edmonds told the Telegram via email on Wednesday that officers about 10 p.m. on Tuesday responded to Nash UNC Health Care about a woman having arrived with a gunshot wound.

Cole and Wallace, both of whom had arrived at the hospital together, gave false information about the assault, Edmonds said.

Investigators were able to find out what was the accurate information and also were able to find out the incident scene was in the 100 block of Crestview Road, Edmonds said.

Crestview is in the Springfield area on the eastern side of the city.

Because what happened involved domestic violence, a hold without bond was placed on Wallace, Edmonds said.

Cole was transported to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville and a representative of ECU Health provided the Telegram with Cole’s condition on Wednesday.

Wallace had listed an address in the 100 block of Crestview, Edgecombe County District Court records said.

Wallace on Wednesday appeared before the court and waived his legal right to a court-appointed attorney, the court records said.

The court records also said Wallace is due back before the court on Jan. 18 for a probable cause hearing to find out whether the case should be transferred to Superior Court.

Wallace is being held under a $100,000 secured bond in the Edgecombe County Detention Center, Lt. Tocorya Cohen of the county sheriff’s office told the Telegram when reached by phone.

State Public Safety records said Wallace was convicted in Wayne County the following years for the following offenses:

In 2019 for discharging a firearm into occupied property, common law robbery, second-degree kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a felon.In 2012 for possessing stolen goods.In 2011 for felony breaking and entering, receiving stolen goods and carrying a concealed weapon.In 2010 for possessing stolen goods.

Generally, common law robbery is the taking from another by intimidation, the threat of force or by violence.

Statewide judicial system records online also said Wallace is cited in Nash County for speeding, driving without an operator’s license, reckless driving to endanger and a brake/stop light equipment violation.

The records also said Wallace is cited in one case in Wake County for speeding and reckless driving and in another case in Wake County for speeding.

The records also said Wallace is cited in Bladen County for speeding.