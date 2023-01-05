Man sentenced to 10 years in Nash deputy's shooting

A Florida man on Wednesday was ordered to serve 10 years in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the shooting of a Nash County deputy after a traffic stop roughly a year and 11 months ago on Interstate 95.

Jarred Ford received the sentencing in Raleigh from U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office told the Telegram via email.

Ford, who testified in his own defense during a trial in late August, said that he possessed the firearm, that he shot Deputy William Toney and that he discharged his gun at least four to five times until the gun jammed, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said on Wednesday in a news release.

The case can be traced back to Feb. 4, 2021, when a man who was alone was halted on southbound I-95 near the interchange for Gold Rock by Deputy Shelby Smith because the man had been speeding while behind the wheel of a 2008 Mercedes Benz, Sheriff Keith Stone previously said.

Smith had been working traffic as part of the Nash County Criminal Interdiction Unit and had planned to issue the motorist a warning citation, but his license was revoked and she also found other criminal activity was afoot, Stone said.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the news release on Wednesday, one of the deputies noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle as she interacted with Ford and she asked Ford to step out of the vehicle.

The second deputy arrived on the scene as a backup and stood by Ford as the first deputy explained to Ford she had smelled marijuana and Ford indicated there was marijuana inside the vehicle, the news release said.

She explained to Ford she was going to search him and the vehicle and Ford began to struggle with the deputies, the news release said.

Ford pulled a gun out of his pocket and discharged the weapon multiple times, striking one of the deputies in both arms and in his hip, the news release said.

The other deputy was able to return fire and strike Ford multiple times, the news release said.

U.S. Attorney Michael Easley, in prepared remarks as part of the news release, said, “This case was a violent shooting of a law enforcement officer that, thankfully, did not result in a loss of life.

“Due to the quick reaction of the deputy who was able to return fire, this felon was apprehended,” Easley said.

Easley in the prepared remarks also made clear his office stands by law enforcement and will continue to vigorously prosecute those who attack the men and women who put their lives on the line.

Stone said in prepared remarks as part of the news release, “With the training the deputies had received, they were able to bring Ford into custody after a gun battle, which left Deputy Toney shot four times and bleeding badly. Deputy Smith and Deputy Toney are true heroes.”

Additionally, Stone quoted President Franklin Roosevelt, who said, “Courage is not the absence of fear, but rather the assessment that something else is more important than fear.”

“Men and women of law enforcement don a badge each and every day willing to lay down their own life,” Stone said. “I am grateful for the ongoing partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s office, working together with law enforcement at every level, to protect our communities from violence. We remain vigilant and dedicated to our duty to protect and serve.”

A federal grand jury indicted Ford on March 2, 2021.

Boyle presided during the trial and a jury found Ford guilty on Aug. 25.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also said Wednesday in the news release the 10-year sentence handed down against Ford was the maximum sentence available for that offense and also said Ford will have to serve three years under supervised release once he completes his sentence.

The Telegram also has reported that Ford faces an attempted murder charge in state court.

Ford, 35, had listed an address in St. Petersburg, Fla.