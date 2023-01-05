Area welcomes first baby of 2023

The first baby born at Nash UNC Health Care is always an exciting event.

This year was no different, as the Nash Women’s Center welcomed Khalil Hykeem Williams as the first Nash UNC baby of 2023.

Khalil was born at 10:04 p.m. on New Year’s Day to Qwanda and Dewayne Williams, weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces.

The happy mother and father said that welcoming their son Khalil into the world on the first day of the year was a special time for their family that was made a little easier thanks to the Women’s Center team.

“We weren’t expecting him to be born on the first, but it was a wonderful surprise,” they said. “We are so thankful for the outstanding team at the Nash Women’s Center. They were attentive to our needs and provided superior care to our family. We were also gifted the most thoughtful gift basket, which brought tears to our eyes. What a wonderful experience.”

Terese Hunt, owner of Decadent Gifts and Designs, worked with the Nash Women’s Center to make the gift basket that was loaded with goodies for the Williams family to take home with baby Khalil.

Similar to a care package, the basket contains various items to help care for the new baby in the first few days. Additionally, all of the items included in the basket came from local businesses that were either purchased for the basket or donated by the businesses.