Nashville council nixes changes to downtown street

By By DAVE CRUZ Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

The first actionable item at Tuesday night’s Nashville Town Council meeting was about the traffic flow on North Drake Street, and the council voted unanimously to keep it a one-way street but to ban parking on both sides of the street.

That vote was the culmination of two public hearings in which the board heard from affected residents who wanted the street reverted back to a two-way street and those who did not, merchants who were against two-way travel because of a loss of parking spaces downtown and the parishioners and leadership of a church that wanted the roadway converted back to a two-way street.

Before charging the council to make a motion on the issue, Mayor Brenda Brown noted that no matter how they voted on the issue, not all the parties involved would applaud their decision.

“OK council, you’ve heard people’s opinions and you’ve seen the surveys. You have to make the decision and sometimes decisions are hard to make because how it affects more or fewer people,” the mayor told her colleagues.

The motion to keep the traffic flow on North Drake Street the same was crafted with input from council members Louise Hinton, Larry Taylor and Kate Burns. The motion included a stipulation that parking on North Vale Street be limited to one side of the street.

North Vale Street runs behind St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. Because of the restricted flow on North Drake Street, representatives from the church noted that larger vehicles, such as emergency vehicles and church vans, would have trouble negotiating North Vale Street’s narrow roadway as it is now.

Making North Drake Street accessible to emergency vehicles and improving overall traffic safety were cited by Hinton and Burns as the primary reasons to place a ban on parking on North Drake Street.

At a town council meeting in November, Town Manager Randy Lansing said that Washington Street, which forms a T-intersection with Drake Street, is under the jurisdiction of the state and that converting Drake Street to a two-way street would have required a median to be constructed on West Washington Street to prevent left turns onto the state-managed roadway.

“The NCDOT is requiring a 5-inch-high, 4-foot-wide, 150-foot-long concrete median be constructed on Washington Street to prevent hazardous left-hand turns onto Washington and Drake streets. Some Nashville merchants and residents believe this concrete median will exacerbate traffic problems and would like the council to re-examine its stipulation for the county to convert Drake into a two-way street,” Lansing told the council in November. “The argument could be made that converting Drake Street to a two-way is unnecessary as residents in the area would still have to utilize the courthouse parking lot to make a left-hand turn onto Washington Street, and residents have been using this method to enter and exit their property over the last year anyway.”

In other business, the council approved the sale of the town’s surplus 1948 American LaFrance firetruck to Nashville native Larry Cockrell for $1,000.

“Larry has signed an agreement that he will restore the truck, house it in Nashville and keep it in running and operating condition. He will also make it available to the annual Blooming Festival parade and other community celebrations,” Lansing said at a previous town council meeting.

Lansing said Cockrell has agreed to further stipulations that the town has a buy-back option and has the right of first refusal should he decide to the sell the antique vehicle. Should the town request it, Cockrell has agreed to sell it back to the town at a price 10 percent higher than the sale price and includes the cost of restoring it up to that point.

Cockrell told the council that the old firetruck had been subjected to neglect and left out in the elements for at least two years.

“It needs a lot of (tender loving care). I have looked at it. I have cried over it. I want to see it (restored),” Cockrell told the council Tuesday night.

Taylor said he was opposed to the sale of the vehicle. But after speaking with Cockrell and learning of his appreciation of the vintage vehicle, Taylor said he has since changed his opinion and made the motion to sell it to Cockrell. The council voted unanimously to sell the vehicle to Cockrell.

In other business, the town council directed the town’s staff to go ahead with the production of a biweekly podcast that will be available on YouTube and the town’s Facebook page. Code enforcement officer Shawn Lucas, who has extensive experience creating local sports programming, will be guiding the new endeavor.

Lucas said the 5-to-10-minute programs will inform the public of events in the town, town projects and town operations. Lucas said the first installment will be available for viewing at the end of this month.

Tuesday night’s meeting opened with the swearing-in of new town clerk Louise Bennett. The council also acknowledged the service of retiring Nashville Planning Board members Betty Lowe, who served on the board for 32 years; Al Edwards, who had 21 years of service with the town planning board and board of adjustment; and Jade Mantell, who served two years on the planning board.

The council also recognized Vera Morris of Nashville for her work in raising awareness for breast cancer research. The current Miss United World is an ambassador for the Susan G. Komen Foundation, a leading fundraiser in the breast cancer research field.

