Worker shot in the back at Lower East Side smoke shop

A Lower East Side smoke shop worker was shot in a possible attempted robbery Wednesday night, police said.

Three armed suspects entered Exotic Convenience at 79 Clinton St. around 6:40 p.m. as one of the men opened fire, striking the employee in the lower back, according to the NYPD.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, according to authorities.

The suspects fled in a dark colored vehicle, cops said.

Police said it is unclear if the three men stole anything from the store, as the investigation is ongoing.