Worker shot in the back at Lower East Side smoke shop

By David Propper
New York Post
 3 days ago

A Lower East Side smoke shop worker was shot in a possible attempted robbery Wednesday night, police said.

Three armed suspects entered Exotic Convenience at 79 Clinton St. around 6:40 p.m. as one of the men opened fire, striking the employee in the lower back, according to the NYPD.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, according to authorities.

The suspects fled in a dark colored vehicle, cops said.

Police said it is unclear if the three men stole anything from the store, as the investigation is ongoing.

Related
New York Post

Two shot in NYC as suspects hit pedestrian with car while fleeing: cops

A man and a woman were wounded in a burst of gunfire on a Queens street Sunday morning and the suspects ran over a pedestrian while fleeing, cops said. The bullets flew at 129th Street and Liberty Avenue in South Ozone Park around 4 a.m., leaving a 28-year-old man shot once in the back and a woman struck in the right leg, ankle and left leg, cops said. The suspects, who were in a white BMW, fled and struck a man who was walking nearby at Liberty Avenue and the Van Wyck Expressway.  The pedestrian was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition, cops said. The man and woman, whose age wasn’t available, were taken to the same hospital in stable condition. One of the suspects was described as about 5-foot-7 with a beard and wearing a dark jacket with a fur hoodie. The second suspect was wearing a white coat with a fur hoodie, cops said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Bronx man knifed to death inside apartment while on daily visit to friend

An unsuspecting Bronx man was killed after going to visit a friend — not knowing death was waiting for him at her front door. Tyrone Quick, 45, was knifed to death on his near-daily visit to Vanessa Guzman inside an University Avenue apartment in Highbridge, when an unhinged neighbor, Jose Ortiz, 65, allegedly went berserk shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, police and a witness said. When Guzman sought refuge from an allegedly erratic Ortiz inside another woman’s apartment, the suspect apparently slunk inside behind the 39-year-old, slashing her in the arm — then lay in wait by the door and mortally...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Trio swipes $300K after distracting Brink’s truck driver in NYC

Three crooks swiped $300,000 from a Brink’s armored truck in Brooklyn by distracting its driver — then snatching the bag of loot he had left on the vehicle’s bumper, cops said Sunday. The truck was making a money drop at a Chase Bank at 5423 Eighth Ave. in Sunset Park around 1 p.m. Friday when two of the swindlers approached asking for directions, according to cops. “While the employee was distracted, another unknown individual quickly removed a bag that was left unattended on the bumper of the armored Brink’s truck and fled the scene on foot,” police said. All three male criminals fled...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Two dead, four hurt in overnight NYC mayhem, cops say

One man was shot dead in his Brooklyn apartment and another was fatally wounded during a double stabbing in the Bronx, police said. Four others were hurt in a spate of mayhem across the city overnight, cops said Saturday. In the Bronx, police found Tyrone Quick, 45, fatally stabbed in the chest inside 1212 University Ave. shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, while a woman, 39, had been slashed in the arm. Quick was later pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital, where the woman was listed in stable condition. A third-floor resident, Jose Ortiz, 66, was quickly taken into custody and charged with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Would-be thief pistol-whips man in Harlem: cops

A would-be thief pistol-whipped a man during an attempted robbery in Harlem on Saturday before shooting himself when a struggle ensued, police said. James Henderson, 59, whacked a 57-year-old man in the head with a firearm and demanded his property outside 2430 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd. and West 142nd Street around 2:40 p.m., police said.  “A struggle ensued for the firearm, and then a shot was fired” and Henderson was struck in the right hand, according to police. Henderson walked into Harlem Hospital where police took him into custody. He is charged with attempted robbery, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, police said. The victim also went to Harlem Hospital for observation, cops said.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Woman, 60, found dead in NYC apartment was killed, ex is in custody: cops

The lifeless body of a former public relations exec was found in her Brooklyn apartment this week — and her 62-year-old ex-boyfriend has been charged in her death, cops said Friday.  Karen Barnes —  60-year-old grandmother —  was left beaten to death on the kitchen floor of her apartment on East Fifth Street near Ditmas Avenue in Kensington, cops said.  She was pronounced dead after cops showed up there around 8 p.m. Wednesday to conduct a wellness check, authorities said. Police confirmed that she suffered blunt force trauma to the body. It’s unclear if any weapons were used in the deadly assault.  Authorities also...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYC gunman fires off round while running from cops in Manhattan: NYPD

A trio of men was arrested after one allegedly fired a shot at cops while trying to run from a car stop in Manhattan, police said. Cops were patrolling near W. 106 St. and West Side Highway following a report of gunfire in the area around 4:30 p.m. when they tried to stop a car, cops said. The three men inside then jumped out and tried to run — with one of the men squeezing off a round at cops, according to the NYPD. Officers caught up to the three men and recovered two firearms. One shell casing was found at the scene. No one was injured in the incident.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Irate man kills ex-wife’s new boyfriend in alleged Brooklyn hatchet and gun attack

An irate man attacked his ex-wife’s boyfriend with a hatchet and fatally shot him in a jealous rage in a Brooklyn parking lot, police said Friday. The 47-year-old ex-hubby, Dmytro Lapko, allegedly flew off the handle when he saw the woman with her 42-year-old boyfriend, Levan Galdava, in a parking lot on Ocean Avenue near Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay just after 9 p.m. Thursday, cops said. Locals told The Post they heard screaming coming from the parking lot at first before one women’s voice cried out to call 911. “I heard people screaming. I walked over to the window and saw two people arguing,...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYC gang member Atiba Johnson arrested in gunpoint robbery, cops say

An 18-year-old gang member who racked up four gun-related arrests as a juvenile was busted again this week in connection to a gunpoint robbery at an East Village cellphone store, cops and police sources said.  Atiba Johnson, of the G-Stone Crips, was one of four suspects nabbed Wednesday in connection to the Wednesday stickup at the Metro PCS store on First Avenue near East 14th Street, authorities and sources said.  The crew entered the store around 4:30 p.m., when one of them brandished a gun and snatched up three phones and an unspecified amount of cash, cops said.  The suspects then hopped into...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC grocers demand clampdown on shoplifters as violent heists escalate

Thousands of independent grocers across New York City are forming a fast-growing political coalition to demand that elected officials and law enforcement clamp down on shoplifters, claiming that increasingly brazen and violent heists have created a crisis, The Post has learned. The group — which already represents nearly 4,000 stores, including corner bodegas and supermarkets like KeyFood and C-Town in the New York metro area — is calling for prosecutors and judges to set bail for “repeat theft offenders,” reversing key provisions of New York’s sweeping and controversial bail reform law in 2019.  Collective Action to Protect our Stores, or CAPS, is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect charged for death of NYC man kicked off fire escape, killed by lover’s jealous boyfriend

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with New York City’s 49th Precinct today announced the arrest of one person after a man they had beaten in the Bronx in September died in the hospital from his injuries. On September 3rd, police responded to a 911 call at around 6 am to find an unresponsive adult male lying on the sidewalk near 2507 Cruger Avenue. Police learned that 65-year-old Kevin Madison was found inside his attacker’s girlfriend’s home. An argument broke out and turned into a physical altercation. 33-year-old Kymassa Holmes eventually kicked Madison down the fire escape. He fell to the The post Suspect charged for death of NYC man kicked off fire escape, killed by lover’s jealous boyfriend appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Terrifying new video shows aftermath of bloody NYC subway shooting

Harrowing new video unsealed in court late Wednesday shows the bloody aftermath of the mass shooting that wounded 10 people on a Brooklyn subway car this past April.  The cellphone video, recorded by a passenger, shows a blood-spattered N train car soon after gunman Frank James opened fire at the height of the morning rush hour on April 12.  “Oh f–k, I’m bleeding a lot,” a wounded passenger wails at the beginning of the footage.  “Was it gunshots?” the passenger who was recording the video asks.  “Oh my God that’s a lot of blood,” the wounded passenger continues.  The footage shows small pools of blood...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Elderly NYC jeweler clinging to life after brutal beating by brazen thieves

An elderly Brooklyn jeweler was sent to the ICU after a pair of brazen thieves attacked him before robbing his store of six figures worth of merchandise — as his family on Wednesday decried criminals’ “golden ticket” to wreak havoc in New York City. Manny Cohen, 79, was closing Roxy Jewelry Store on Flatbush Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 30 when two men forced their way inside and beat him within an inch of his life. Speaking to The Post on Wednesday, Cohen’s son, Shawn, described the horror of finding out what had happened to his dad after he failed to return...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Feds drop charges against NJ man accused of carjacking DEA agent

A man accused of trying to carjack a DEA agent had his case thrown out just weeks after charges were brought against him. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn tossed the case against Zach Bell, 32, on Tuesday in Manhattan Federal Court at the request of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which declined to comment on the dismissal. Bell had been arrested in Lower Manhattan on Dec. 9 and was badly hurt by the DEA agent, a seven-year veteran assigned to the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force, who struck him in the face causing injuries that required hospitalization, according to court papers and Bell’s lawyer. Lawyer Ariel Werner, who initially told The Post that the incident was a misunderstanding, not a carjacking, said they were pleased with the prosecution’s decision to drop the case. “He should never have been charged in the first place, but we are relieved that the government realized its error and pursued the only just outcome,” she said.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

NYC Woman Found Safe After Vanishing While Getting Off Subway on NYE

A 21-year-old Queens woman who went missing without a trace on the night of New Year's Eve has been found safe, according to police. Adamaris Garcia had finished her shift at a Manhattan restaurant around 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 and then went out with a friend. Garcia took the northbound N train and got off at the Queensboro Plaza station, last being seen around 11:15 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Mayor Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa trade blows over NYC’s rat problem

These political rivals are fighting over rats like cats and dogs. Curtis Sliwa claimed Saturday he was on the receiving end of a serious tongue lashing from Mayor Eric Adams — which allegedly included an F-bomb — after the Guardian Angels founder and former mayoral candidate was spotted by cops near a Brooklyn apartment house Hizzoner owns, trying to help rid the block of a vermin problem. Sliwa, a Republican who lost the 2021 mayoral race to Adams, was riding a Manhattan-bound C-train Friday night shortly after he completed some preliminary work to set up living quarters for feral cats along a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

