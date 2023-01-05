ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecombe County, NC

Edgecombe board approves compensation review

By By JOHN H. WALKER Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

With the likelihood of increased demand for money coming on the horizon in light of the upcoming demerger of Edgecombe County students from the Nash County schools, the Edgecombe County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday committed to hiring a firm to evaluate and overhaul the county’s compensation plan.

The county will spend between $88,000 and $115,000 for New York-based Mercer to conduct a classification and compensation study and make recommendations to the county.

Mercer was called “one of the top human resource firms in the world” in County Manager Eric Evans’ narrative describing the proposal to the board.

The vote was 6-1, with District 6 Commissioner Donald Boswell dissenting.

“I felt like we should have had more time to look at it,” Boswell said Wednesday afternoon. “I’m not so certain this is something we need to pay someone that kind of money to do … why haven’t we done it ourselves?”

He added that while Mercer may be well-qualified, “They’re going to look at things and compare us with someplace else and to do something we can’t do.”

Evans told commissioners the plan had last been updated in 2009.

“Since then, not only have we lost competitive ground with other units of local governments and private businesses, but also many of our job titles and descriptions have become outdated and inconsistent with what the position requires,” he said.

As part of the discussion, District 2 Commissioner Viola Harris asked, “What are we going to do with this (study)? We had one done before and if we’re going to do this, then we’re going to have to commit to follow the recommendations we are given.”

District 3 Commissioner and board Chairman Leonard Wiggins reiterated Harris’ statement as the discussion continued.

The county has had difficulty attracting qualified personnel because of its inability to match the compensation packages offered by surrounding counties, often citing the lack of available funds to fuel those packages.

Recently, the county ventured on an extended search to find a qualified building inspector.

Currently, as Evans pointed out later in the meeting, the available compensation plan is making it difficult to attract candidates for the vacant chief financial officer’s position, which was approved at the August meeting at pay grade 30 and has a pay range of $71,158 to $116,839.

Evans told the board that despite using a recruitment firm, no “ideal” candidates were found during the first round of recruitment.

In his introduction, Evans reminded commissioners, “Our goal in adding the position is to recruit a person with the requisite skills and experience needed to run the finance department and manage the county’s financial operations.”

Because of those difficulties, Evans asked commissioners to amend the chief financial officer position to pay grade 31 — ranging from $74,726 to $122,681 — and is the fourth-highest pay rate for the county.

Commissioners unanimously approved that change along with an immediate request by Evans to have the flexibility “to negotiate and go above 31 if needed.”

Only Health Director Michelle Etheridge, Deputy County Manager Natalie Bess and Evans receive a higher pay than grade 31.

However, Evans was unsuccessful when he sought to modify the county’s residency requirement.

Currently, the county allows a new hire up to 12 months to become a county resident and Evans asked to be able to extend that period up to 18 months if needed.

Wiggins immediately voiced opposition. A motion to allow Evans the flexibility he requested failed, 5-2. Wiggins instead directed him to bring the request to the board, should it become necessary.

Comments / 1

Related
WRAL

Family-owned Henderson businesses with a national presence are committed to community

This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. When most people think about Henderson, NC, the first things that come to mind are its great location, picturesque landscape, and a plethora of outdoor activities. While Henderson is known for its recreational lake assets and small-town charm, it has also proven to be a time-tested location where local businesses have been able to find national success. While some businesses are just discovering Henderson with its small-town atmosphere and convenient proximity to I-85 and major cities like Raleigh, many businesses have been calling Henderson home for generations such as Alumadock and Hoyle’s Tire and Axle. These businesses, both with national distribution, use their impact to give back to the community that helped them succeed.
HENDERSON, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston mayor Don Hardy creates crime task force

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Kinston Mayor Don Hardy is establishing a crime task force for the city. It includes representatives from the District Attorney's Office, Lenoir County Public Schools, Lenoir County government and others to discuss gang violence and crime prevention. The task force will meet monthly. The first...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Kinston PD asking for residents’ feedback

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department has released a feedback survey to be completed by the city’s residents. The online survey asks questions about crime in Kinston. The survey focuses on how safe citizens feel in Kinston, and other crime-related issues. Keith Goyette, Interim Police Chief at the Kinston Police Department, said, “We […]
KINSTON, NC
jocoreport.com

NCDOT Says All-Way Stop Coming Soon To NC 42 East Intersection

SELMA – The NC Department of Transportation says an all-way stop will be installed soon at the intersection of NC 42 East and Thanksgiving Fire Department Road. In August 2022, the NCDOT announced a contract had been awarded to install all-way stops at nine Johnston County intersections to improve safety. At the time, the NCDOT said the contractor could begin work as early as August to October 2022 with completion in seven months.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023

Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Officials working to locate runaway juveniles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina residents have been seeing several reports from local law enforcement officials regarding runaway juveniles. On Wednesday the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced that 17-year-old Allison Johnson, who was reported as a runaway juvenile on Dec. 6, 2022, was found dead on Dec. 19 in a Richmond County motel […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Missing Williamston man found dead in Manteo; details unclear

Details are not immediately available, but according to multiple reports, a Williamston man was found deceased in Manteo on Jan. 5. A social media post by the young man’s aunt was circulated on social media in the Manteo and larger Outer Banks area on Jan. 7. Hope Coffield Harris...
MANTEO, NC
WITN

Man arrested on concealment of death charge in Lenoir County

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested and charged with concealment of death after discovering a dead women in Lenoir County. On Friday, January 7th, The Lenoir County Sheriff Officers responded to Deanswood Drive and found 42-year-old Carla Lee Soula dead inside her home. On Saturday, Officers...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
abcnews4.com

Storm damages South Lenoir High School, no injuries reported

DEEP RUN, Lenoir County — Thunderstorms across our area knocked down trees and damaged homes, schools and businesses this afternoon. In Ernul, one church is figuring out what to do next after the storm left damage across its property and South Lenoir High School has its roof blown off the gymnasium.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro High forced into ‘soft lockdown’ after student receives threat, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Goldsboro High School student was “threatened by an unknown subject in the community” creating a lockdown situation Friday, police said. The Goldsboro Police Department said the high school was placed into a “soft lockdown” around 3:30 p.m. after a resource officer requested help after an unknown subject in the community threatened a currently unidentified student. A soft lockdown is when teachers lock classroom doors and continue teaching.
GOLDSBORO, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Smile…you’re on ‘Community Camera’

WINDSOR – Newly elected Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin is introducing a program that he hopes will promote a more healthy relationship between citizens and local law enforcement while also deterring criminal activity across the county. The Community Camera Program would allow Bertie residents and business owners to register...
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WSET

Man wanted by Halifax Co. deputies arrested in North Carolina

HALIFAX, Va. (WSET) — A man who Halifax County Sheriff's Office says is armed and dangerous has been arrested. Deputies alerted the public they were looking for Alan Leon Brandon on Thursday. The department shared on Facebook that Brandon was found in Person County, North Carolina. No immediate details...
PERSON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Bertie County launches new program to help crack down on criminal activity

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Bertie county has launched a new program that allows citizens to contribute their surveillance cameras to help with criminal investigations. “When crime happens it’ll lead police in the right direction instead of having to depend on witnesses it can be cameras instead of people,” said Darren Cherry, a resident of Bertie County.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Possible tornado Wednesday afternoon in Aurora

AURORA, N.C. (WITN) -As storms rolled through eastern Carolina Wednesday a possible tornado hit Aurora, Beaufort County. Richard Alligood captured it on camera and sent it to WITN. In the video, you can see what appears to be a tornado just left of the poles. There was some damage in...
AURORA, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
876K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy