Edgecombe board approves compensation review

With the likelihood of increased demand for money coming on the horizon in light of the upcoming demerger of Edgecombe County students from the Nash County schools, the Edgecombe County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday committed to hiring a firm to evaluate and overhaul the county’s compensation plan.

The county will spend between $88,000 and $115,000 for New York-based Mercer to conduct a classification and compensation study and make recommendations to the county.

Mercer was called “one of the top human resource firms in the world” in County Manager Eric Evans’ narrative describing the proposal to the board.

The vote was 6-1, with District 6 Commissioner Donald Boswell dissenting.

“I felt like we should have had more time to look at it,” Boswell said Wednesday afternoon. “I’m not so certain this is something we need to pay someone that kind of money to do … why haven’t we done it ourselves?”

He added that while Mercer may be well-qualified, “They’re going to look at things and compare us with someplace else and to do something we can’t do.”

Evans told commissioners the plan had last been updated in 2009.

“Since then, not only have we lost competitive ground with other units of local governments and private businesses, but also many of our job titles and descriptions have become outdated and inconsistent with what the position requires,” he said.

As part of the discussion, District 2 Commissioner Viola Harris asked, “What are we going to do with this (study)? We had one done before and if we’re going to do this, then we’re going to have to commit to follow the recommendations we are given.”

District 3 Commissioner and board Chairman Leonard Wiggins reiterated Harris’ statement as the discussion continued.

The county has had difficulty attracting qualified personnel because of its inability to match the compensation packages offered by surrounding counties, often citing the lack of available funds to fuel those packages.

Recently, the county ventured on an extended search to find a qualified building inspector.

Currently, as Evans pointed out later in the meeting, the available compensation plan is making it difficult to attract candidates for the vacant chief financial officer’s position, which was approved at the August meeting at pay grade 30 and has a pay range of $71,158 to $116,839.

Evans told the board that despite using a recruitment firm, no “ideal” candidates were found during the first round of recruitment.

In his introduction, Evans reminded commissioners, “Our goal in adding the position is to recruit a person with the requisite skills and experience needed to run the finance department and manage the county’s financial operations.”

Because of those difficulties, Evans asked commissioners to amend the chief financial officer position to pay grade 31 — ranging from $74,726 to $122,681 — and is the fourth-highest pay rate for the county.

Commissioners unanimously approved that change along with an immediate request by Evans to have the flexibility “to negotiate and go above 31 if needed.”

Only Health Director Michelle Etheridge, Deputy County Manager Natalie Bess and Evans receive a higher pay than grade 31.

However, Evans was unsuccessful when he sought to modify the county’s residency requirement.

Currently, the county allows a new hire up to 12 months to become a county resident and Evans asked to be able to extend that period up to 18 months if needed.

Wiggins immediately voiced opposition. A motion to allow Evans the flexibility he requested failed, 5-2. Wiggins instead directed him to bring the request to the board, should it become necessary.