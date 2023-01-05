ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Boys Basketball Roundup: Northern Nash scores 43 straight, holds Central without a point for 12-plus minutes

By By Jim Green Sports Editor
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

RED OAK — Upstart Nash Central was looking to hand neighboring rival Northern Nash its first loss of the season on Tuesday night.

The Knights had other plans.

After a tight first quarter, Northern’s defense held Central without a point for 12 minutes and 29 seconds (which included a scoreless third quarter) while the offense scored 43 straight in that span to ease past the Bulldogs 74-28 in a Big East 2A/3A Conference game at home.

Northern Nash remained unbeaten at 12-0 overall and improved to 4-0 in conference play, while Nash Central fell to 0-4 in conference and 3-8 overall.

The first quarter featured seven lead changes (including five consecutive) and one tie as the Bulldogs came out aggressive on both ends of the floor. They hounded the Knights into uncharacteristic turnovers and missed shots and held the lead three times (2-1 on a Christian Bell basket, 4-3 on Stephen Howard’s hoop and 7-6 on a free throw by DeAnte Sykes.

Northern used an 8-4 edge over the final 3:59 of the quarter (three-pointers from Demondre Haymon and Izeal Mallory and a basket from Jessiah Atkinson) to take a 14-11 advantage.

Jon Teamer’s basket with just under six minutes to play in the first half kept Nash Central within striking distance at 20-15, but a 9-3 flurry paced by a pair of triples by Atkinson extended the Knights’ lead to 29-18 before a Central bucket cut the deficit to nine with 1:43 left in the half.

The next 12-plus minutes were a nightmare for the Bulldogs.

Jonathan Page started the run of 43 straight points for Northern Nash with a corner jumper off a pass from Haymon. Roncellis Marshall added a free throw and Jamal Townsend provided two foul shots to make it 35-20 at halftime.

Central’s scoreless drought continued into the third quarter as it couldn’t produce a point thanks to the Knights’ stingy defense, which was sparked by blocks from Mallory and Haymon and a stand by Randall King, who drew a charging foul.

Northern scored all 30 points in the third quarter, starting with a free throw by Haymon. Desean Mayo, King, Izeal Mallory, Townsend, Marshall, Ben Ferguson and 23 all contributed offense as the lead ballooned to 35 (65-20) at the end of the quarter.

Marshall (two baskets and three free throws) extended the Northern advantage to 72-20 with 5:14 left in the game.

Central finally ended the scoreless string on a basket by Kameron Tucker at 4:56. Tucker scored six of the Bulldogs last eight points (Daniel Bridgers had the other bucket) as the clock ran continuously after a transition basket by Townsend at 2:03 of the third quarter following a block by Haymon.

Northern Nash was paced by 12 points from Haymon, 11 from Atkinson and 10 each from Mallory, Townsend and Marshall. King chipped in eight points.

Howard and Bridgers had six points each for Nash Central.

Southern Nash 73, Bunn 64

The unbeaten Firebirds (4-0, 11-0) took an early lead and maintained an advantage between seven and 10 points the entire night as they handled the Wildcats (0-4, 1-12) in a Big East 2A/3A Conference game on Tuesday in Bunn.

Jordan Vick poured in 31 points for Southern Nash while Landen Baker added 13 and Thomas Copeland chipped in 11.

Rocky Mount 78, Roanoke Rapids 59

The Gryphons improved to 4-0 in the Big East 2A/3A Conference and 11-0 overall by using a 23-12 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from the pesky Yellow Jackets on Tuesday night at home.

Rocky Mount had five players in double figures. Stephon Jones led the way with 19 points and four assists, followed by Tyler Barnes and DeAndre Lynch with 16 each. Malik Hill added 13 points and Bryson Phillips collected 10.

Barnes and Lynch each grabbed 11 rebounds while Phillips added eight and Hill hauled in six boards and provided four steals.

North Edgecombe 70, NWH 45

The Warriors moved to 5-1 in the Tar Roanoke 1A Conference and 7-2 overall, using a 25-5 outburst in the second quarter to ease past the Vikings in a league game at home on Tuesday night.

NECP 73, South Creek 55

North East Carolina Prep earned its second victory of the season and first in the Four Rivers 1A Conference by defeating a Cougars’ squad that had four players in double figures.

Harrells 61, RMA 35

The Eagles never could get out of the blocks and dropped to 3-5 overall on the season with a 26-point loss to Harrells Christian Academy on Tuesday in Harrells.

RMA trailed 14-5 after the first quarter and 38-13 at halftime. The Eagles outscored the Crusaders 14-9 in the final quarter.

Halifax 62, FCS 50

Faith Christian School dropped to 5-5 overall and 0-1 in Carolina Independent Conference play following a 12-point league loss at Halifax Academy (3-0, 7-3) on Tuesday night in Roanoke Rapids.

Comments / 0

 

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
