Girls Basketball Roundup: Free throws help Nash Central hold off Knights

RED OAK — Nash Central’s ability to get to the free throw line, and make a majority of them, proved to be the difference in a 57-48 Big East 2A/3A Conference girls basketball victory over Northern Nash on Tuesday night.

The Lady Bulldogs improved to 1-3 in the conference and 2-9 overall, while the Knights dropped to 2-2 in league play and 3-9 overall.

Nash Central made a concerted effort to drive to the basket and take advantage of contact, and the plan worked for most of the contest.

At the forefront of coach Terri Cash’s strategy were guards Kaieligh Gunter and JaKayla Gay. Gay finished with 22 points and was 10 of 13 from the foul line, while Gunter added 13 points and was 7 of 13 from the charity stripe.

Nash Central made 21 of 31 free throws for the game (67.7 percent) as Cameron Fate made both of her attempts, Lydia Hill was 1-for-1 and Nataiya Lane was 1-for-2.

In contrast, Northern Nash was 8 of 14 from the foul line (57 percent) led by Ma’liyah Johnson’s 6-for-6 effort.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 14-6 lead in the first quarter, but the Knights used a 9-2 flurry (which included a driving bucket by Amani Banks and a three-pointer by Johnson) to pull within a point, 16-15, at the end of the quarter.

A 9-2 run led by Fate, Gay, Gunter and Lane pushed the Central lead to 25-17 with 3:24 left in the first half.

Northern Nash responded with an 8-4 run over the remainder of the half (Ceailaja Samuel, Johnson and Calise Moore) to trim the deficit to four (29-25).

Gay scored the first seven points of the third quarter (one basket and five free throws) and Gunter added a bucket off an offensive rebound as Central extended its lead to 38-25 in just two minutes. A charging foul drawn by NN at 4:02 led to the Knights scoring six of the last eight points (Ava Lloyd, Johnson and Samuel) to cut the margin to nine entering the final stanza.

The Bulldogs’ biggest lead was 14 points (49-35) after a rebound follow by Fate and two free throws by Gunter with 3:46 remaining.

Northern Nash made one final push, as Johnson (five points), Samuel (basket) and Emily Clay (two free throws) sparked a 13-3 flurry over the next two-plus minutes.

Johnson’s two free throws sliced the deficit to four (52-48) with 58 seconds left, but Gunter made a free throw four seconds later, Lane converted a steal into a basket with 42 seconds showing and Gay scored off a steal at 20 seconds to seal the victory.

Fate followed Gay and Gunter in the NC scoring column with 10 points, while Hill added seven and Lane managed five.

Johnson paced Northern Nash with 16 points and Samuel added eight.

Southern Nash 59, Bunn 34

The Ladybirds earned a Big East 2A/3A Conference victory on the road Tuesday night behind a combined 28-10 edge in the second and third quarters.

Southern Nash (4-0 Big East, 6-4 overall) was led by Jermia Walker with 26 points and Darielle Whitley with 16. Anastasia Fields provided eight points.

Rocky Mount 82, Roanoke Rapids 15

The Lady Gryphons (4-0 Big East 2A/3A, 11-1 overall) used a 45-point first half to dismantle the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday night at home.

Caroline Thiel paced Rocky Mount with 24 points and seven rebounds while Nyla Powell added 14 points and nine rebounds, Kira Jones 12 points and Madison Mitchell 10 points.

RM shot 64 percent from the field (38 of 59) and had 21 steals led by five from Jones and three each from Mitchell and Dee Graham.

North Edgecombe 45, NWH 39

The Warriors held off Northwest Halifax (4-1, 6-5) on Tuesday night to improve to 4-2 in the Tar Roanoke 1A Conference and 4-5 overall.

Gates 62, Tarboro 34

The Lady Vikings suffered their first Four Rivers 1A Conference loss (2-1) and dropped to 4-2 overall with the league defeat on the road at Gates County on Tuesday night.

Tarboro struggled to score in the first quarter and fell behind 10-3. A 19-17 edge in the second allowed the Vikings to get within five (27-22) at halftime, but the Barons (3-0, 5-6) outscored them 35-12 in the second half.

RMA 52, Harrells 25

The Lady Eagles (1-0, 7-3), fueled by a big first half (27-9), eased to the win in their Carolina Independent Conference opener in Harrells on Tuesday night.

Taylor Carmichael led RMA with 17 points while Mackenzie Davis added 13 points and six rebounds. Isabella Daza provided 12 points and six assists.