Glouster, OH

Three Things to Know - 01/05/22

Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 3 days ago

Sunset and Full Moon Wolf Rising Hike Planned for Friday

GLOUSTER — A Sunset and Full Moon Wolf Rising hike will be taking place Friday evening at Burr Oak State Park located at 10220 Burr Oak Lodge Road, Glouster.

Starting at 5 p.m., participants can take part in the one-mile hike that will be highlighted by the rising of the full wolf moon. Afterwards, everyone will meet in the lodge lobby for dinner.

Everyone is advised to dress for winter weather and wear sturdy hiking boots.

For more information on the Sunset and Full Moon Rising hike, contact Burr Oak State Park Naturalist Julie Gee at 740-818 4530.

Alexander Schools Public Hearing on Tax Budget Set

A public hearing on the tax budget for Fiscal Year 2024 of the Alexander Local School District will be held at the Alexander Library, which is located at 6125 School Rd., Albany, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. The organizational Meeting of the Board of Education of the Alexander Local School District will be held at the Alexander Library immediately following the budget hearing.

This Day in History

On this day, Jan. 5, 1933, construction began on the Golden Gate Bridge, a suspension bridge that once boasted the largest main span in the world and that has been celebrated ever since for the magnificence of its setting.

