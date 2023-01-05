ECC students named to honor society

Edgecombe Community College’s Alpha Omega Nu chapter of Phi Theta Kappa recently welcomed 23 new members into its membership.

Phi Theta Kappa is an honor society for students attending two-year schools.

The organization held an induction ceremony on the Tarboro campus. The guest speaker was Doug Parrish, department chair of Industrial and Technical Trades and 2022-23 Hitachi Astemo Endowed Faculty Chair recipient. ECC President Greg McLeod also shared remarks.

The fall 2022 Phi Theta Kappa inductees are Jaden Alston, Breanna Barbee, Anna Brake, Melvin Bullock, Ta’Nya Cole, Albino Garcia, Yesenia Garcia-Cruz, Sheleta George, Jacob Hampton, Ainsley Hodge, Kennedy Johnson, Payden Kiser, Yari Leyva-Sabalza, Andrea Loera Valdez, Rhonda Parrish, Dinari Reynolds, Carlos Rojas-Gabriel, Samantha Simmons, Amiya Smith, Garrett Staton, Jacob Walker, Jalyn White and Ka’Viya White.

Tamara Frank-Pourvady, a professional tutor at ECC, serves as advisor to the honor society.

To be a member of Phi Theta Kappa, students must have completed 12 credit hours in an associate degree program and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Students must then maintain at least a 3.25 grade point average to remain in the group.