Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Beast

The ‘Never Kevin’ Chaos Is Tearing Fox News Apart

The seemingly never-ending fight for the House speakership has exposed a glaring rift within the Republican Party, with a group of hard-right holdouts refusing to budge when it comes to electing Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House. While McCarthy continues to negotiate and offer up every concession he can...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Beast

Matt Gaetz Threatens to Resign Over McCarthy’s Speaker Fight

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is so committed to opposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s flailing House speaker bid that he offered to resign from Congress Thursday night if a faction of Democrats were to vote with Republicans to allow a more “moderate” member of the GOP to take the gavel.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Beast

Kevin McCarthy Wins the Speakership After Incredible Floor Drama

In the end, Kevin McCarthy didn’t need to twist any arms to become Speaker of the House. He just had to open up the safe of congressional goodies—and survive some last-minute GOP drama. Late Friday night into early Saturday morning, after four days and 15 rounds of voting...
Daily Beast

Lauren Boebert: GOP Will Be ‘More Prepared to Lead’ Thanks to Speaker Shitshow

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) claimed Friday that when her party finally agrees upon the next Speaker of the House, the GOP will be “far more prepared to lead and more prepared to govern than ever before.”. Boebert appeared on Sean Hannity’s show prior to casting a “present” vote during...
Daily Beast

CNN Hosts Groan Over McCarthy Possibly Becoming Speaker on Jan. 6

With it becoming increasingly likely that Kevin McCarthy will finally become Speaker of the House after a four-day stalemate, several CNN hosts on Friday afternoon appeared horrified at the notion that his election could take place on the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection. After two votes on Friday afternoon saw...
Daily Beast

Kevin McCarthy Is Proof You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists

The MAGA Republicans holding Kevin McCarthy’s bid for speaker of the House hostage are embarrassing both themselves and Kevin McCarthy—and bad, says Kurt Bardella, a Los Angeles Times columnist and former House Oversight Committee staffer on the Republican side. Bardella joined the latest episode of The New Abnormal...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Jeffries on relationship with McCarthy: We can ‘agree to disagree without being disagreeable’

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) on Sunday said he and newly elected Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) can “agree to disagree without being disagreeable” as the 118th Congress kicks off.  “Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn’t have a great relationship with Kevin McCarthy. What’s yours?” host Chuck Todd asked Jeffries on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”  Jeffries said that he…
Daily Beast

How Trump’s Missing Call Logs Could Become His Nixon Tapes

During the nearly nine hours that Congress was under attack on Jan. 6, 2021, the official White House call logs show former President Donald Trump not placing a single phone call. And while historians may consider the missing call logs a crime of inaccurately memorializing history, it may also actually bolster the expected criminal case against Trump.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Beast

Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow Will Not Run Again in 2024

Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D) on Thursday announced that she won’t seek re-election in 2024, vacating a seat in a battleground state. “Inspired by a new generation of leaders, I have decided to pass the torch in the U.S. Senate,” the Democrat said in a statement. “I am announcing today that I will not seek re-election and will leave the U.S. Senate at the end of my term on January 3, 2025.” The first woman to be elected to the Senate from Michigan, Stabenow has held her office since 2001 and says she plans to spend the final two years of her term working to “improve the lives of Michiganders.” “When my term ends, I intend to begin a new chapter in my life that includes continuing to serve our state outside of elected office while spending precious time with my amazing 96-year-old mom and my wonderful family,” she added.
MICHIGAN STATE

