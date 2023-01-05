Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D) on Thursday announced that she won’t seek re-election in 2024, vacating a seat in a battleground state. “Inspired by a new generation of leaders, I have decided to pass the torch in the U.S. Senate,” the Democrat said in a statement. “I am announcing today that I will not seek re-election and will leave the U.S. Senate at the end of my term on January 3, 2025.” The first woman to be elected to the Senate from Michigan, Stabenow has held her office since 2001 and says she plans to spend the final two years of her term working to “improve the lives of Michiganders.” “When my term ends, I intend to begin a new chapter in my life that includes continuing to serve our state outside of elected office while spending precious time with my amazing 96-year-old mom and my wonderful family,” she added.

