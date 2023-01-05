Read full article on original website
Related
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
msn.com
Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle
Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Daily Beast
The ‘Never Kevin’ Chaos Is Tearing Fox News Apart
The seemingly never-ending fight for the House speakership has exposed a glaring rift within the Republican Party, with a group of hard-right holdouts refusing to budge when it comes to electing Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House. While McCarthy continues to negotiate and offer up every concession he can...
Daily Beast
Matt Gaetz Threatens to Resign Over McCarthy’s Speaker Fight
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is so committed to opposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s flailing House speaker bid that he offered to resign from Congress Thursday night if a faction of Democrats were to vote with Republicans to allow a more “moderate” member of the GOP to take the gavel.
Daily Beast
Kevin McCarthy Wins the Speakership After Incredible Floor Drama
In the end, Kevin McCarthy didn’t need to twist any arms to become Speaker of the House. He just had to open up the safe of congressional goodies—and survive some last-minute GOP drama. Late Friday night into early Saturday morning, after four days and 15 rounds of voting...
Daily Beast
Lauren Boebert: GOP Will Be ‘More Prepared to Lead’ Thanks to Speaker Shitshow
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) claimed Friday that when her party finally agrees upon the next Speaker of the House, the GOP will be “far more prepared to lead and more prepared to govern than ever before.”. Boebert appeared on Sean Hannity’s show prior to casting a “present” vote during...
Daily Beast
CNN Hosts Groan Over McCarthy Possibly Becoming Speaker on Jan. 6
With it becoming increasingly likely that Kevin McCarthy will finally become Speaker of the House after a four-day stalemate, several CNN hosts on Friday afternoon appeared horrified at the notion that his election could take place on the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection. After two votes on Friday afternoon saw...
Daily Beast
‘The View’ Dunks on Hannity for Battling the Lauren Boebert Monster He Created
The hosts of The View let Sean Hannity know on Thursday that they did not feel an ounce of sorrow for him after his trainwreck interview with far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), telling the Fox News star he helped “create” the lawmaker and the chaos that is currently consuming D.C.
Daily Beast
Kevin McCarthy Is Proof You Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists
The MAGA Republicans holding Kevin McCarthy’s bid for speaker of the House hostage are embarrassing both themselves and Kevin McCarthy—and bad, says Kurt Bardella, a Los Angeles Times columnist and former House Oversight Committee staffer on the Republican side. Bardella joined the latest episode of The New Abnormal...
Jeffries on relationship with McCarthy: We can ‘agree to disagree without being disagreeable’
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) on Sunday said he and newly elected Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) can “agree to disagree without being disagreeable” as the 118th Congress kicks off. “Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn’t have a great relationship with Kevin McCarthy. What’s yours?” host Chuck Todd asked Jeffries on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” Jeffries said that he…
Daily Beast
How Trump’s Missing Call Logs Could Become His Nixon Tapes
During the nearly nine hours that Congress was under attack on Jan. 6, 2021, the official White House call logs show former President Donald Trump not placing a single phone call. And while historians may consider the missing call logs a crime of inaccurately memorializing history, it may also actually bolster the expected criminal case against Trump.
Daily Beast
Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow Will Not Run Again in 2024
Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D) on Thursday announced that she won’t seek re-election in 2024, vacating a seat in a battleground state. “Inspired by a new generation of leaders, I have decided to pass the torch in the U.S. Senate,” the Democrat said in a statement. “I am announcing today that I will not seek re-election and will leave the U.S. Senate at the end of my term on January 3, 2025.” The first woman to be elected to the Senate from Michigan, Stabenow has held her office since 2001 and says she plans to spend the final two years of her term working to “improve the lives of Michiganders.” “When my term ends, I intend to begin a new chapter in my life that includes continuing to serve our state outside of elected office while spending precious time with my amazing 96-year-old mom and my wonderful family,” she added.
Comments / 0