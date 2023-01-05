ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duplin County, NC

Out and About Calendar starting Jan. 5, 2023

Thursday, Jan. 5.

The Duplin County Services for the Aged arthritis exercise classes start on Thursday, Jan. 5. This is a low impact physical activity class to help reduce pain, keep joints flexible and muscles strong, increase energy, improve well being and sleep better.

The exercises are suitable for every fitness level and ability and can be done either standing or sitting in a chair. Exercises are led by a trained program leader.

Classes will be held at the Snow Hill FWB Church located at 1224 Red Hill Rd., in Mount Olive on Mondays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. during the 18-week sessions. To register call Pastor Mark Hobbs at 919-607-3002. Registration is required.

Monday, Jan. 9

Looking to try something different in 2023? Try volunteering with Fountaintown Fire Department or your local Department. There are opportunities for 16-17 year olds as juniors/cadets or for 18+ as firefighters. No experience needed, just a willingness to try something new. Meetings are held on Monday nights at 7 p.m. For more information, email chief@fountaintownfd.org

Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. For information, call 910-285-7564. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.

Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 314 East Charity Road. Meetings are on the second Monday of each month.

Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. For information, call 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.

Tuesday, Jan.10

Magnolia town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll Street. For information, call 910-289-3205. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.

Rose Hill town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. Meetings are on the second Tuesday of each month.

The Duplin County Republican Party meeting is held the second Tuesday of every month. The location varies. For information, visit duplingop.com.

Thursday, Jan. 12

The Wallace Town Council meetings are on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at Town Hall and are open to all residents.

The Kenansville Lions Club meets at The Country Squire Restaurant on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 16

The Board of County Commissioners meets on the first and third Mondays of each month beginning at 6 p.m. at 224 Seminary Street in Kenansville.

Thursday, Jan. 26

The Kenansville Lions Club meets at The Country Squire Restaurant on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27

Applications for the 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award are due by Friday, Jan. 27. The awards program recognizes North Carolina’s most dedicated volunteers. Nomination forms are available in Duplin County at the senior center located on 213 Seminary Street, or online at https://www.nc.gov/working/volunteer-opportunities/governors-volunteer-awards

Saturday, Jan. 28

The Fountaintown Community Volunteer Fire Department will host a free-will offering Breakfast Fundraiser on Jan. 28 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 141 East Brookville Rd., Fountaintown. The breakfast will consist of bacon, eggs, sausage, hash browns, biscuits & gravy and a beverage.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

University of Mount Olive on Feb. 4 for the 41st annual Church Night basketball games. UMO Women vs. King University at 4 p.m. and UMO Men vs. King University at 4 p.m. Register online at umo.edu/church-night by Jan. 31.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Faison town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 110 Northeast Center St. 910-267-2721. This meeting takes place on the first Wednesday of each month.

Monday, Feb. 6

The Board of County Commissioners meets on the first and third Mondays of each month beginning at 6 p.m. at 224 Seminary Street in Kenansville.

Beulaville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., 508 East Main St. For information, call 910-298-4647. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.

Calypso town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 103 West Trade St. For information, call 919-658-9221. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.

Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Road. For information, call 910-296-0369. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.

Monday, Feb. 13

Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. For information, call 910-285-7564. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.

Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 314 East Charity Road. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.

Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. For information, call 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Magnolia town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll Street. For information, call 910-289-3205. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.

Rose Hill town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.

The Duplin County Republican Party meeting is held the second Tuesday of every month. The location varies. For information, visit duplingop.com.

Friday, Feb. 24

The Wallace Rotary Club will host an all-you-can-eat Pancake Supper on Friday, Feb. 24, from 5-8 p.m. at Wallace Elementary School. Donations are $7 per person. Proceeds will benefit the Boy Scouts, library, Dictionary Project/Bookmarks, Lake Waccamaw Boys & Girls Home, Wallace Parks and Recreation, James Sprunt Community College Scholarship Fund and the Veteran’s Memorial.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

The Wallace Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Founder’s Day Celebration on Feb. 28. This is the 150 year anniversary of the founding of Duplin Roads. The Chamber will be burying a time capsule with small items that tell something about the town today, that future generations will be able to open. The Chamber invites town committees, associations, and other local entities to place something in the time capsule. Items submitted must include a note of some sort with the item.

Ongoing

The pantry at Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries, 514 S. Norwood Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. Call 910-285-6000. The DCOM Mobile Pantry vehicle services Wallace, Magnolia, Faison, Albertson, Mount Olive, Warsaw and the Scott Store community area.

Qualifying seniors (65 or older) and disabled individuals who are not able to visit can call 910-285-6000 or 910-285-6500 for accommodations.

The Helping Hands Pantry at Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W Main Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:45 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. For information, call 910-285-6000.

Seniors and adults are invited to join the free Nutrition and Wellness classes at the Faison Recreation and Wellness Center on Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-noon.

Contact Ena Sellers at esellers@apgenc.com to add a community event to the calendar.

Duplin Times is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Duplin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Kenansville.

 https://www.reflector.com/duplin/

