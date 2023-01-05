ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The high school experience

By Arturo Hernandez Rios
I still remember my very first day of school. I was brought to the cafeteria crying and asking for my mom. I ate a blueberry muffin that morning. I like to reflect on these experiences because they anchor me to this small rural North Carolina area. These are the experiences that we will carry with us when we graduate and continue with our lives.

The second semester of senior year is upon many of us. It is going to be a time of many ups and downs. One full of college letters and hopeful students. Prom is also coming up. For seniors like me, this is just the beginning of a very demanding yet beautiful closing of our first chapter in life. It is hard to believe that we are almost about to graduate from high school. I can relate to many seniors and claim that COVID messed with our perception of time. Honestly, I still feel like a sophomore. COVID changed my high school experience, though I won’t make the claim that it took it away; after all, it was just another experience. COVID gave us the opportunity to come back to school with renewed confidence and spirit. It was a chance for a new start.

This senior class was the last to experience high school before COVID. We had a glimpse of what the school spirit was like, and we have made it a priority to show the lower classmen how impacting our schools can be. For example, our sports are always going to be a fun and healthy way to show our school spirit while also forming friendships and rivalries. Something else that I want to see progress further is the students’ involvement in clubs and community service. As a member of the Beta Club, it has been a pleasure working on many service projects that have put smiles on many people and even dogs!

These experiences may seem small now but their effects are everlasting. I want students to know that it is never too late to help out in school. There is always something for us to do. All it takes is a few minutes to make a change. Let’s stop being afraid of what could happen and start being involved. One day you’ll look back on your high school years and be glad you were able to experience so much. The online classes, the perfect prom dress, and the football games will be in your mind and heart forever. Be proud of your school and community. Carry this across the graduation stage and into your future.

Aspire to do this not only for others, but for yourself, and most importantly, have fun! This is your high school experience and it is you who will decide your future, so keep moving forward and always keep your head up!

