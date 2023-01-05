Heated discussion at Mount Olive's town hall due to noise complaints

MOUNT OLIVE — Differing ideas of progress came to a head at the town hall in Mount Olive this December. Every seat and square inch of standing room was filled and overflowed into the lobby for the duration of most of the meeting.

Disgruntled citizens complained about noise coming from Ryan Roberts’ R&R Brewing in downtown Mount Olive. They said they are having to schedule to be out of town on the weekends because they can’t even hear their own televisions in their homes above the live bands that play at the brewery. They claimed that Roberts seems to be above the law, and they asked the town to enforce its noise ordinance giving specific decibel limits for times of night.

Patrons of the brewery stood up in defense of the establishment.

“It feels like something we are very pleased with in this community is being threatened and taken away,” Angie Boyette, a downtown resident, said. “While we sympathize with those who don’t enjoy that environment, let’s try to come to an agreement because we don’t want to lose access to something we are very happy about and proud to have in our community.” Boyette went on to say, “there are a lot of benefits that come from having this fun, reputable establishment in our community, and I don’t want to see it taken away, its reputation tarnished, or negative connotations falling on it or our town.”

“I don’t have a problem with him making beer; I think that is wonderful for the town of Mount Olive,” neighboring resident Wendy Bart countered. “Why should we have to change what we do because of his live entertainment when we have been here for years?” Other residents pointed out that other “sounds of progress” included the Mount Olive Pickle whistle, trains running at all hours, and church bells. They said it was all “part of the charm of the town” and cautioned that “the sound of silence is not always the sound we want to hear.” Others pointed out that live music is part of the atmosphere expected at a brewery and that R&R’s had hosted many gatherings including birthday parties and Bible studies. Kelly Pleat, Chairperson for the Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce, said, “I can’t tell you how many times Ryan has donated time, money, and other things to this community. We have so many other issues trying to bring businesses into our town. This small business is what we have to support, and we need this noise ordinance to go away.”

Rhonda Wiggins, wife of Mount Olive Fire Chief Greg Wiggins, addressed complaints against the fire department. “I pray that the fire siren would never have to blow again,” Wiggins said. “I also pray that Mount Olive’s mostly volunteer fire department would never again be argued at on a fire call, cussed at, criticized, or shown lack of support. I also pray they come home safe. Not only do I have a husband to worry about but a son too.”

Wiggins explained that the 20- 30- second fire siren is one-third of the infallible alarm system used to signal distress. “It lets the fire system, Police Department, and EMS know that someone is in need. It means volunteers will be leaving their families, jobs, sleep, playtime, meals, church, community activities, and their honey-do lists to help someone in distress not for 20-30 seconds but for 30 minutes to several hours. I would love for that siren to never have to blow again. That would mean that no one was in distress, that there has been no car or mechanical accidents, no car or commercial fire alarms, no EMS needing support with chest compressions, and no one’s home, business, or farm equipment on fire.”

Fire Chief Greg Wiggins said that “fire service across the nation is suffering staffing shortages and that is for a number of reasons including negative comments on social media, response time complaints, and being cursed at on a call.”

He shared examples where all three were happening to Mount Olive Fire Department. Complaints online about the fire siren and in person at particular calls were shared.

“With over 3,000 hours of training on a mostly volunteer fire department and response to over 370 calls this year, our average response time is 5.5 minutes when the standard is 6,” Wiggins said. He shared about responding to a structure fire within four minutes and working for hours into the night. He responded to another call within four minutes and was met with “it’s about time you ‘MFers’ got here; it’s been thirty minutes! — He didn’t use those letters,” Chief Wiggins clarified. “Because if he did I might have thought he meant magnificent firefighters, but he made it clear what he was talking about.”

Chief Wiggins said that complaints like this happen often because people are uneducated about what it takes to go into a call. “All these negative things are forcing the volunteers away, and we will never be able to afford to replace them with paid firefighters. I am not going to stand here and let my firefighters be cussed at or harassed,” he said. “I do have the authority to call law enforcement and have a person that is causing a problem removed from a fire scene. If someone has a concern with my fire department, I am available anytime. Come see me or call me directly.” Chief Wiggins closed saying that not everything was negative, and he read three letters of thanks from local and visiting people helped by the Mount Olive Fire Department. The crowd, Board of Commissioners, and Mayor Kenneth Talton applauded and thanked the fire department present that night.

“I encourage you not to let these comments get you down,” Mayor Talton said. “I don’t know what we would do without you or our police department.”

Town Attorney Carroll Turner shared personal thanks for the source of comfort Chief Wiggins was during the fire that affected his building on Dec. 1, 2021. “I can’t count the number of times Chief Wiggins came to my wife and I to give us updates as we stood there waiting,” Turner said. “I can’t thank you enough for what an outstanding fire department you all are.”

Concerns about property issues and unclear boundary disputes were brought up by members of the public and tabled by Mayor Talton for further discussion at a future date.

“These are not easy discussions, but we have to have them,” Talton said.

Concerning R&R Brewery, he said, “I have called Ryan on numerous occasions to mitigate situations with residents, and he is Johnny on the spot to handle it. He understands the needs of this community and is willing to sit down and talk about it when not all parties are willing to do the same. I appreciate Ryan and what his business means for the community, but I have also lived here for 52 years and know what it’s like to have loud music down the street. I do think there are reasonable alternatives and a lot of history here to be considered. I have faith in this community that we can talk on both sides of the issue and work together to find a solution.”

Commissioner Vicky Darden and Mayor Talton then took time to recognize Steve and Jerry Grady for their services to the community with Grady’s BBQ. They also recognized Mr. and Mrs. Ed Cromartie for their services behind the scenes in the community including over 50 years of service in the local school system.

The board met with David Honeycutt of McGill Associates, PA for engineering services for the $13 million North Carolina Environmental Quality Division of Water Infrastructure Collection System Rehabilitation and Replacement Grant. McGill Associates was approved for $1,732,000 for engineering services.

Jamie Pate, Finance Director explained two budget amendments for the town’s approval. The first allowed for a $12,400 increase in revenue from the Wayne County ABC Board to be spent on equipment maintenance and repair. The second allowed for $10,000 in the contingency funds to be used for excess expenditures in fuel oil, kerosene, and departmental supplies.

The board approved both amendments.

Town Manager Jamie Royall informed the board that work was about to begin on stormwater drainage for flood mitigation on Nelson and Center Streets.

Turner informed the town that grant funding to expand the airport with the purchase of two pieces of land is underway.

Commissioner Barbara Kornegay shared hopes to work with a county grant writer for FEMA grants to help the fire department. She also updated the town on the two wastewater projects. “The spray field is done, and the filters and pumps to push it out to the field are coming along. We will soon be able to move on to the next phase of the project that is the engineering work with David Honeycutt.”

Commissioner Delreese Simmons shared about concerned citizen calls he was handling “from every part of Mount Olive–not just my district” concerning issues addressed in public comments about property rights and noise complaints. Simmons claimed he had been called many negative things by people who don’t know the truth.

Mayor Pro-Tem Steve Wiggins reminded everyone about the Gateway bus services available to Mount Olive. Wiggins shared grant resources that he received as the town’s representative to the East Carolina Council of Government.

Amongst the grants of interest were available funds for first responders and rebuilding small towns. Wiggins plans to share the resources with the town’s grant writing committee. Wiggins also shared plans to have a DOT study done to consider making a dangerous intersection into a four-way stop. Lastly, Mayor Talton thanked Chamber of Commerce President Julie Beck for a record setting Christmas Parade with 143 entries.