ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrysville, PA

Murrysville area: Holiday events, American Legion scholarships, 'Parents Night Out', more

By Patrick Varine
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=278jay_0k3zMv9x00

Holiday happenings

The following is a list of holiday-related events happening in the Star’s coverage area.

• Franklin Regional Middle School seventh and eighth grade chorus holiday concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at the middle school’s Little Theater, 4660 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville.

• Hot chocolate hike, 10 a.m. Dec. 17 at the McGinnis Reserve near the intersection of Hunter Drive and Wallace Road in Murrysville. The hike will cover 2-3 miles. Participants should dress appropriately for a winter hike that includes some slopes and may require stepping over fallen trees. For more, or to register, see MurrysvillePArecreation.com or call 724-327-3200, ext. 131.

• Franklin Regional Intermediate School fourth and fifth grade strings winter concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at the intermediate school’s Creativity Center, 4125 Sardis Road in Murrysville.

• Christmas caroling with the Masterworks Concert Chorale, 2-3 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Carpenter Log House at Boyce Park, 721 Pierson Run Road in Plum. There is no cost to attend, and visitors can tour the log house and visit with Santa.

• Third annual Delmont “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” parade, downtown, 4 p.m. Dec. 18.

Following the parade, children can visit with Santa at 5 p.m. at the Delmont Public Library, 75 School St., where he will give out toys and there will complimentary hot chocolate, cookies and a craft project. For more details, call the borough office at 724-468-4422.

Monthly meetings will be combined

The Franklin Regional school board will combine its voting and nonvoting meetings in 2023.

The board voted unanimously to combine the monthly committee-of-the-whole and voting sessions into a single meeting.

The committee meetings are typically when the majority of board discussions have been held.

“Sometimes you need to get more information before voting, and this gives us a very tight timef rame without a second meeting,” Director Bill Yant said.

Director Scott Weinman said the board can always table an agenda item if members need more time to deliberate or more information to make a decision.

Director Mark Kozlosky stressed that the single-­meeting format is not set in stone.

“If we find that it’s becoming an issue, we can go back to the old format,” he said.

The board’s session also included its annual reorganization, with Directors Herb Yingling and Kevin Kurimsky nominated and confirmed as president and vice president, respectively.

The board’s 2023 meetings will be at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23, Feb. 13, March 20, April 3, May 8, June 19, Aug. 14, Sept. 18, Oct. 9, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4.

‘Blue Christmas’ service planned

Union Presbyterian Church will host a “Blue Christmas: The Longest Night” service at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21, the evening of the winter solstice.

The service is designed for those who have lost a loved one and will include music, scripture, prayers and a candle lighting.

The church is at 656 Route 380 in Washington Township.

Scholarships available through American Legion

The Pennsylvania American Legion is accepting submissions for its 2023 PA Oratorical Program Contest, which awards annual scholarships of $7,500 (first place), $5,000 (second) and $4,000 (third). This year’s contest will take place Jan. 5 and is open to students in grades 9-12 in public, private, parochial, charter/cyber and online schools as well as home-schooled students.

Students wishing to participate must notify their local hometown Legion post by Dec. 20. Rules and regulations are posted at PA-Legion.com under “student programs.”

• Applications are being accepted for the Legion’s 2023 PA American Legion Essay Contest, which will award three scholarships totaling $9,000. The contest is open to students in grades 9-12 in public, private, parochial, charter/cyber and online schools as well as home-schooled students.

Participants must submit essays to their local Legion post by Jan. 9.

• An additional essay contest is open to students in grades 6-8. Those essays are due by Feb. 5.

For more information, email District 31 Oratorical Chair Jim Drnjevich at jgdrnjevich@aol.com.

‘Parents Night Out’ supports basketball

Parents can enjoy a child-free evening from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 16 with Franklin Regional’s “Parents Night Out.”

Parents can drop off children in grades 2-5 at the main gym at Franklin Regional Senior High School, 3200 School Road in Murrysville for an evening of games, activities, snacks, music and basketball hosted by the Lady Panthers basketball team. Participants should bring their own basketball and refillable water bottle.

The cost is $20 per child and all proceeds will support the girls’ basketball program.

For more, or a participation form, email chris@sadoski.org.

Murrysville library programs

• Dungeons & Dragons group meets at 2 p.m. Dec. 17.

The library will be closed Dec. 24 and 31.

All programs are heldat the library, 4130 Sardis Road in Murrysville. Register online at MurrysvilleLibrary.org.

Public meeting dates

The following meetings are open to the public:

• Murrysville council, 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at the municipal building, 4100 Sardis Road. Meetings are broadcast on Comcast local access Channel 19 and livestreamed at Murrysville.com. An agenda is also available in advance at Murrysville.com.

• Export council, 6:30 p.m., Jan. 3 at the borough building, 5821 Washington Ave. An agenda is available in advance at ExportPennsylvania.com.

• Delmont council, 7 p.m., Jan. 10 at the borough building, 77 Greensburg St. An agenda is available in advance at DelmontBoro.com.

• Franklin Regional school board, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Murrysville municipal building, 4100 Sardis Road. Meetings are broadcast on Comcast local access Channel 19 and livestreamed at Murrysville.com. An agenda is available in advance at Go.boarddocs.com/pa/frrg/Board.nsf.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Alle-Kiski Valley pitches in donations for family of slain Brackenridge Chief McIntire

Organizers said they raised thousands of dollars for the family of fallen Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire during a roadside collection Saturday. Hosted by Pioneer Hose Company of Brackenridge and the Harrison Police Department, more than a dozen volunteers collected donations from passersby on Freeport Road at stops near Morgan Street and California Avenue. Donations will go to a fund for McIntire’s family.
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
WTAJ

Groundhog Day 2023 schedule of events in Punxsutawney

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The excitement builds as Groundhog Day is less than a month away! The Inner Circle and The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club have four days of great events planned ranging from Wednesday, February 1 to Saturday, February 4 at and around Gobbler’s Knob. Some events will need a ticket, but some, sadly, are […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Tribune-Review

Joe Hardy, 84 Lumber founder, dead at 100

Joseph A. Hardy III, founder of 84 Lumber and Fayette County’s Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, died Saturday, officials with his company reported. Joe Hardy died on his 100th birthday. “The Hardy family lost their patriarch and all-around great man,” said Amy Smiley, vice president of marketing for 84 Lumber Co....
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Joe Hardy, 84 Lumber, Nemacolin founder, dies at age 100

FARMINGTON, Pa. — 84 Lumber and Nemacolin resort founder Joseph A. Hardy III died Saturday on his 100th birthday, the vice-president of marketing for 84 Lumber, Amy Smiley, confirms to Pittsburgh's Action News 4. A statement from the family said the following:. "It is with heavy hearts that we...
FARMINGTON, PA
wccsradio.com

BLACK LICK FIREFIGHTERS DISPATCHED FOR CALL AT DERRY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Firefighters from the Black Lick fire department assisted with an incident Thursday morning in Derry. Around 11:00, firefighters in Westmoreland County were dispatched to the Derry Area Middle School for a reported structure fire. The call was quickly downgraded as it was discovered that part of the school’s HVAC had overheated and started to smoke. Black Lick Volunteer Fire Department was asked to assist with a crew of four firefighters and a truck.
DERRY, PA
Tribune-Review

Plum Council to act on plans for new Sheetz

Plum Council is expected to vote Monday on plans for a new Sheetz on Golden Mile Highway. The convenience store and gas station would be built along Presque Isle Drive at what is today Presque Isle Plaza. A Kings restaurant in the plaza closed in September. The building that housed...
PLUM, PA
Tribune-Review

Resident, firefighter hospitalized in Greensburg house fire

The sole resident of a Greensburg home and a responding firefighter were hospitalized following a Friday night blaze that severely damaged the dwelling. Crews were called to the home in the 600 block of Jack Street at about 11:30 p.m. and found that the resident was trapped inside, according to Greensburg Fire Chief Tom Bell.
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Single-lane restrictions coming to Route 28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you use Route 28, you'll see single-lane restrictions starting Monday.The northbound side between the Highland Park Bridge and the Delafield Avenue exit will be down to a single lane through April. The southbound side will be a single lane between Fox Chapel Road and the bridge over Center Avenue through mid-February.The closures run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

No one injured in Madison house fire

Fire crews were called to a home in Madison early Saturday evening to extinguish a fire on Main Street. The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. according to a Westmoreland County dispatcher. Everyone inside the home go out safely, and crews were still working to put out the fire about...
MADISON, PA
wtae.com

84 Lumber founder Joe Hardy to mark 100th birthday this weekend

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. — 84 Lumber and Nemacolin Resort founder Joe Hardy turns 100 years old on Saturday. The billionaire has grown 84 Lumber into one of the largest privately-held companies in the United States. His daughter, Maggie Hardy Knox, currently serves as owner and president of the company.
goodfoodpittsburgh.com

It’s Officially Pączki Season at Oakmont Bakery

It’s one of our favorite days of the year – pączkis are back for the season at Oakmont Bakery. Every year, the bakery begins it pączki production on January 6, kicking off a pastry season that lasts through Easter, which this year falls on Sunday, April 9.
CBS Pittsburgh

Park rangers watching over Castor, the new resident beaver at Frick Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new resident has moved in at Frick Park.The Pittsburgh Park Rangers have discovered a beaver has moved in at Nine Mile Run. They first spotted the animal about a week and a half ago and are documenting its activities on their Instagram page.The rangers have named the beaver Castor after the scientific name for the North American beaver, Castor canadensis, and are keeping a close eye on it.Castor is only the second beaver to migrate up the Monongahela River and move into the park, the rangers said. However, these critters are fairly common in our rivers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Willie's Random Acts of Kindness Day honors memory of Greensburg infant

Though William David “Willie” Fennell lived only a few hours after his birth Jan. 6, 2020, his brief life continues to have an impact on others. His parents, Will and Lindsay Fennell of Greensburg, in conjunction with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region, are inviting people to perform random acts of kindness Friday and then share their photos and stories on the organization’s Facebook page.
GREENSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
19K+
Followers
994
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy