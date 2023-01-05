ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

BITS & BYTES: Free admission to The Clark; Free vaccine clinic at BCC; First Congregational Church public demonstration; three new courses at Berkshire Community College; Local Farmer Awards application opens

By Solange Boucher
theberkshireedge.com
 3 days ago
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: North Adams First Friday; The Four Tendencies book discussion; MLSC tax incentive info sessions; Audubon All Persons Trail to expand; Annual Freedom Fund Awards ceremony

Get a “Fresh Start” at North Adams’ First Friday celebration. North Adams— Community members and residents are invited downtown for North Adams’ monthly FIRST Fridays. The January 6, 2023, First Friday theme is “Fresh Start” – a time for residents, businesses, and visitors to reflect, prioritize, find new ways to stay physically active and mentally healthy, and come together as a community.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Committee discusses possible school district merger timeline

Berkshire County — The earliest a new school district merged from Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire Regional School Districts could operate is in July 2025. This is according to Project Manager Jake Eberwein who gave a presentation on the potential merger timeline at the Eight Town Regional School District Planning Board meeting on Wednesday, January 4. At the meeting, Eberwein said that the merger process would take at least two fiscal years.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

2022 Year In Review (Part Three): September through December

During the fall and winter months in Berkshire County, residents celebrated cultures with the annual Festival Latino and Indigenous Peoples Day events. Frustrated residents protested Housatonic Water Works at Town Hall, while a very intense primary election season for the Berkshire County sheriff and district attorney races came to an end. Various nonprofit organizations held events not only to raise awareness about problems facing residents but also to showcase resources that are available to them. At the end of the year, residents came together to celebrate the holiday season.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Brazilian Cuisine Comes to Berkshire County

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Homemade Brazilian cuisine is now available to Berkshire County patrons thanks to the opening of Espetinho Carioca, located at 48 B North St. This family run restaurant is working to fill that niche, sharing recipes passed down by generations with the community. The Melo family first...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
wamc.org

Berkshire DA Shugrue talks staffing appointments, plea agreement data sharing with Duke, relationship with Ford

On Wednesday, Pittsfield, Massachusetts lawyer Timothy Shugrue was sworn in as district attorney of Berkshire County. Just before entering Superior Court for the ceremony, he spoke with WAMC about key staffing appointments in his administration, his interest in continuing a data-sharing program with Duke University about the office’s plea agreements, and his relationship with retired Judge Daniel Ford- his mentor and a former Berkshire prosecutor whose record has faced criticism. Shugrue spoke with WAMC about his early goals.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
wamc.org

Berkshire activists rally in downtown Pittsfield to declare “Never Again” on second anniversary of Jan. 6th insurrection

Berkshire County activists braved a wet, snowy afternoon to congregate in downtown Pittsfield, Massachusetts Friday and say “never again” to the January 6th insurrection on its second anniversary. Beneath the Civil War memorial at the heart of Park Square, community activist and Pittsfield Public Schools cultural proficiency coach...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

Here Are The Three “Coziest” Towns In Western Massachusetts

Did you ever wonder where some of "the coziest" places are found here in Western Masscahusetts? I've got some good news for you: The top three locations are all within proximity here in the beautiful Berkshires and throughout our tri-state region. The average drive to each of these places is just over 2 hours from Boston and about 3 hours from my ol' hometown of new York City. So, without further ado, let's dive into this "relaxing" list of destinations that are guaranteed to clear your mind as they also offer a true escape from the pratts and pitfalls that are experienced on a daily basis.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Shugrue starts term as new Berkshire County District Attorney

Berkshire County — On Wednesday, January 4, Berkshire County District Attorney Timothy Shugrue was sworn into office at a ceremony at Berkshire Superior Court. Previously, Shugrue worked as an attorney for 28 years in the Pittsfield area. He served as the Hampden County Assistant District Attorney from 1986 to 1990, and Berkshire County Assistant District Attorney from 1991 to 1994. In September, Shugrue won the Democratic primary against incumbent Andrea Harrington.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

One of the Oldest Populations in the U.S. is Right Here in the Berkshires

The median age of the U.S. was as high in 2022 as it has ever been. Back in the 1970s, that age was less than 30. Today, it's 38.2, which is up more than a full year from the past decade. So where are these cities throughout the country that have their populations aging ever so gracefully? It turns out that of the oldest throughout the United States is right here in the Berkshires.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Ethics commission denies DA request to hire wife

Incoming Berkshire County D.A., Timothy Shugrue attempted to make a controversial move that the state of Massachusetts denied. Our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle are reporting Shugrue wanted his wife to potentially serve as his chief of staff. Shugrue says she’s been his right-hand at work during his time...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WWLP

Car vs House accident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday night around 11 p.m. the Springfield Fire Department was called to an accident on Garvey Street. A car hit a house at 260 Garvey Street Friday night in Springfield. One of the victims had to be extracted by the Springfield Fire Department but is expected to be ok.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

