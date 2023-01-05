BITS & BYTES: Free admission to The Clark; Free vaccine clinic at BCC; First Congregational Church public demonstration; three new courses at Berkshire Community College; Local Farmer Awards application opens

Read full article on original website
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: North Adams First Friday; The Four Tendencies book discussion; MLSC tax incentive info sessions; Audubon All Persons Trail to expand; Annual Freedom Fund Awards ceremony
Get a “Fresh Start” at North Adams’ First Friday celebration. North Adams— Community members and residents are invited downtown for North Adams’ monthly FIRST Fridays. The January 6, 2023, First Friday theme is “Fresh Start” – a time for residents, businesses, and visitors to reflect, prioritize, find new ways to stay physically active and mentally healthy, and come together as a community.
theberkshireedge.com
Committee discusses possible school district merger timeline
Berkshire County — The earliest a new school district merged from Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire Regional School Districts could operate is in July 2025. This is according to Project Manager Jake Eberwein who gave a presentation on the potential merger timeline at the Eight Town Regional School District Planning Board meeting on Wednesday, January 4. At the meeting, Eberwein said that the merger process would take at least two fiscal years.
theberkshireedge.com
2022 Year In Review (Part Three): September through December
During the fall and winter months in Berkshire County, residents celebrated cultures with the annual Festival Latino and Indigenous Peoples Day events. Frustrated residents protested Housatonic Water Works at Town Hall, while a very intense primary election season for the Berkshire County sheriff and district attorney races came to an end. Various nonprofit organizations held events not only to raise awareness about problems facing residents but also to showcase resources that are available to them. At the end of the year, residents came together to celebrate the holiday season.
iBerkshires.com
Brazilian Cuisine Comes to Berkshire County
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Homemade Brazilian cuisine is now available to Berkshire County patrons thanks to the opening of Espetinho Carioca, located at 48 B North St. This family run restaurant is working to fill that niche, sharing recipes passed down by generations with the community. The Melo family first...
wamc.org
Berkshire DA Shugrue talks staffing appointments, plea agreement data sharing with Duke, relationship with Ford
On Wednesday, Pittsfield, Massachusetts lawyer Timothy Shugrue was sworn in as district attorney of Berkshire County. Just before entering Superior Court for the ceremony, he spoke with WAMC about key staffing appointments in his administration, his interest in continuing a data-sharing program with Duke University about the office’s plea agreements, and his relationship with retired Judge Daniel Ford- his mentor and a former Berkshire prosecutor whose record has faced criticism. Shugrue spoke with WAMC about his early goals.
Public health officials recommend wearing masks inside public spaces
Based on the latest COVID-19 data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state Public Health Department on Friday recommended that all residents consider wearing a mask while in public indoor spaces. The CDC has listed Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland, and Windham counties in the...
wamc.org
Berkshire activists rally in downtown Pittsfield to declare “Never Again” on second anniversary of Jan. 6th insurrection
Berkshire County activists braved a wet, snowy afternoon to congregate in downtown Pittsfield, Massachusetts Friday and say “never again” to the January 6th insurrection on its second anniversary. Beneath the Civil War memorial at the heart of Park Square, community activist and Pittsfield Public Schools cultural proficiency coach...
Here Are The Three “Coziest” Towns In Western Massachusetts
Did you ever wonder where some of "the coziest" places are found here in Western Masscahusetts? I've got some good news for you: The top three locations are all within proximity here in the beautiful Berkshires and throughout our tri-state region. The average drive to each of these places is just over 2 hours from Boston and about 3 hours from my ol' hometown of new York City. So, without further ado, let's dive into this "relaxing" list of destinations that are guaranteed to clear your mind as they also offer a true escape from the pratts and pitfalls that are experienced on a daily basis.
theberkshireedge.com
Shugrue starts term as new Berkshire County District Attorney
Berkshire County — On Wednesday, January 4, Berkshire County District Attorney Timothy Shugrue was sworn into office at a ceremony at Berkshire Superior Court. Previously, Shugrue worked as an attorney for 28 years in the Pittsfield area. He served as the Hampden County Assistant District Attorney from 1986 to 1990, and Berkshire County Assistant District Attorney from 1991 to 1994. In September, Shugrue won the Democratic primary against incumbent Andrea Harrington.
Check Your Tickets! $1 Million Capital Region Mega Millions Winner!
Even though there was no grand prize winner in last night's Mega Millions drawing, someone in the Capital Region is waking up a little bit richer this morning. There were two second-place tickets sold in New York state and one in the Capital Region. Where Was The Winning Ticket Sold?
Assemble to move to Northampton’s Main Street, filling vacant storefront
A storefront vacant in downtown Northampton since the summer is expected to be filled this coming summer. Assemble — a furniture, art and vintage goods store — will move from its current location in Thornes Marketplace to Main Street, into the retail location formerly occupied by Birdhouse Music.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Board of Health Revisits Proposal to Make Chicken Keeping More Affordable
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Board of Health members are hesitant to put chicken-keeping permits under the Health Department's purview but have agreed to gather more information about it. The panel revisited a proposal from resident Melissa Corbett on Wednesday that moves the permitting process for six chickens from the Zoning...
A New Vision For Longfellows in Saratoga While Keeping its Character
In November, Longfellows near Saratoga Lake announced that it would be closing after over twenty-five years. The restaurant, conference center, and hotel were up for sale. Now there is a buyer and here is what they are planning. Who is Purchasing Longfellows?. Hay Creek Hotels of New Hampshire has been...
One of the Oldest Populations in the U.S. is Right Here in the Berkshires
The median age of the U.S. was as high in 2022 as it has ever been. Back in the 1970s, that age was less than 30. Today, it's 38.2, which is up more than a full year from the past decade. So where are these cities throughout the country that have their populations aging ever so gracefully? It turns out that of the oldest throughout the United States is right here in the Berkshires.
Remember Albany Bear? Sadly, He was found 140 Miles from Release Point
How awful is this? I can't lie - it bummed me out when I read about it on Saturday morning. Remember that bear in Albany - seen by many in late May making its way around Washington Park? He set up shop high in a tree a few hundred yards from my house, and I was one of the many who spent a few hours watching and waiting for him to come down.
newyorkupstate.com
Must-see home: Schenectady house part of historic GE Realty Plot inspired by Central Park
Schenectady, N.Y. — The GE Realty Plot is more than just a neighborhood. It’s a window into the history of one of America’s most storied companies, General Electric. Originally an undeveloped tract of land owned by Union College in Schenectady, it was sold to GE at the turn of the 19th century to help the college pay off a debt.
WNYT
Ethics commission denies DA request to hire wife
Incoming Berkshire County D.A., Timothy Shugrue attempted to make a controversial move that the state of Massachusetts denied. Our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle are reporting Shugrue wanted his wife to potentially serve as his chief of staff. Shugrue says she’s been his right-hand at work during his time...
Police: Man Stole 7 Snow Blowers from HD and Lowes in Clifton Park
7 Snow Blowers...20 Warrants...and a Partridge in a Pear Tree!. The Schenectady PD is all too familiar with a man arrested recently and accused of stealing as many as seven snowblowers from Home Depot and Lowes during a month-long spree. According to a report from News 10 ABC, police say...
Car vs House accident in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday night around 11 p.m. the Springfield Fire Department was called to an accident on Garvey Street. A car hit a house at 260 Garvey Street Friday night in Springfield. One of the victims had to be extracted by the Springfield Fire Department but is expected to be ok.
Rensselaer County man issued 12 tickets for luring, killing doe
An unnamed Rensselaer County man was issued 12 tickets after luring deer with a bait pile and shooting them without possessing any doe tags.
