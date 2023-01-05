Read full article on original website
WLOX
Alabama woman identified as victim of fatal Highway 98 crash
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash in George County on Thursday. At around 2:30 p.m., a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Macarilla was traveling westbound on Highway 98 near the Mississippi-Alabama state line when it collided with an eastbound Dodge Ram as well as a Honda Accord.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police investigating bizarre Puna pedestrian crash that left driver dead
PUNA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating a bizarre crash in Puna that left an unidentified pedestrian injured and a driver dead. Authorities have identified the driver as 53-year-old Ryan Kuualoha Kaawaloa. The incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Friday near Hawaiian Beaches. Responding officers determined that a...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police identify man who jumped off downtown Hilo bridge
Hawai‘i police have identified the man who jumped off the Pu‘uʻeo Bridge in downtown Hilo, on Wednesday, as 71-year-old David P. Crowley of Hilo. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Island police seek public’s help locating 66-year-old missing woman
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 66-year-old Mary Raye of Pāhoa, who was reported missing. She is considered endangered because she requires medication for a medical condition. Raye was last seen in the area of Kalapana Gardens in Pāhoa on New Year’s...
Big Island police investigate suspicious death of 5-month-old baby
Police are asking anyone with information on this case to come forward.
bigislandvideonews.com
After Death Of 5-Month-Old, Puna Woman Arrested
KALAPANA, Hawaiʻi - A 21-year-old Puna woman was arrested and charged with various domestic-related offenses following a violent altercation on December 31st. (BIVN) – A 21-year-old Puna woman was arrested and charged following an alleged violent altercation that occurred on the same day as the death of her 5-month-old son.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island man charged with attempted murder in Christmas Day shooting
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Puna man was charged with attempted murder and firearm offenses in a Christmas Day shooting, Hawaii County authorities say. Sione Sipinga, 33, is charged in relation to a shooting that took place in the Leilani Estates Subdivision. Sipinga is scheduled to make his initial appearance in...
bigislandnow.com
Man reportedly jumps to his death off Pu‘u‘eo Bridge in Hilo
Big Island police are investigating after a man reportedly jumped to his death off a bridge in downtown Hilo. The Hawai‘i Police Department initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation in connection with the incident that took place the evening of Jan. 4. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
kauainownews.com
Wailua house fire displaces two on Kaua‘i
Two residents have been displaced by a structure fire on Olohena Road in the Wailua Homesteads on Friday. The couple was not home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to county officials. Firefighters were dispatched to the two-story home at approximately 10:30 a.m. Personnel...
Fugitive CEO accused of securities fraud attempts to flee Hawaii by boat
Curtiss E. Jackson, of Honolulu, was arrested last year on suspicion that he and business partner Jamey Denise Jackson, defrauded investors of Semisub, Inc. of nearly $30 million.
Possible parking overcharges at HNL airport
The Hawaii Department of Transportation is alerting the public about possible overcharges for parking at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
mauinow.com
NTSB: witness from another aircraft observed plane impact water off Maui
The National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary report on the fatal crash of a medical response flight that occurred in waters off of Maui last month. The NTSB report indicates that a witness from another small plane observed the accident aircraft descend and spiral right before impacting the surface of the water.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Federal authorities: Ex-defense contractor who stole COVID funds lied to purchase $4.5M mansion
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii businessman who stole pandemic aid funds and made illegal campaign contributions is facing even more trouble. Another grand jury indictment has been filed against Martin Kao, the former head of Martin Defense Group, once known as Navatek. In it, federal authorities accuse Kao of...
State adds more ‘No Right Turn On Red’ signs at major intersections
Some drivers said they were really surprised by it. They're so used to making that right on red in certain intersections that they never even paid attention to the signs.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Life Flight identifies pilot aboard downed medical transport flight
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Life Flight has identified Tuesday the pilot presumed dead after an air ambulance plane crash off Maui last month. Brian Treptow was flying the crew to a patient on Hawaii Island when the plane went down on Dec. 15. Also onboard was flight nurse Courtney Parry...
Air Ambulance Crash Exposes Vulnerability In Neighbor Island Health Care
The deadly crash of a medical air transport plane off Maui last month has focused attention on the adequacy of Hawaii’s health care system on the remote neighbor islands. The Dec. 15 accident, involving a Hawaii Life Flight air ambulance, killed pilot Brian Treptow, flight nurse Courtney Parry and flight paramedic Gabriel Camacho as they headed from Maui to the Big Island on a night mission to transport a patient to Honolulu, according to Hawaii Life Flight.
Doctors Want To Maximize The Potential Of Anti-Addiction Medication For Kauai Inmates
Addiction first took hold of Mark Christian’s life when he was a teenager who liked to surf the laid-back waves at Kalapaki Beach. It started with marijuana and cocaine, then progressed to more dangerous substances. Drug use led to drug dealing. Christian, now 66, said he felt powerless to...
bigislandnow.com
Ocean View man sought by police for over a year found on Christmas Day
A wanted Ocean View man sought by authorities for more than a year is out on bail after his arrest on Christmas Day. Hawaiʻi Police located 42-year-old Ronald Patrick Keahonui Kahihikolo in Kailua-Kona. He’s been wanted since July 2021 on three outstanding arrest warrants, as well as for questioning in several other criminal investigations. At 12:54 p.m., Kona Patrol officers responded to a residence in the 78-6800 block of Māmalahoa Highway in Kailua-Kona regarding the location of a stolen motorcycle. Upon arrival, officers located the stolen motorcycle and Kahihikolo, who was then taken into custody.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Friends, family remember legendary musician Danny Kaleikini
Danny Kaleikini, legendary musician and ‘ambassador of aloha,’ dies at 85. Kaleikini is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jacqueline; daughter Leonn, grandson Nicholas, and a sister. Two-time National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball gets set for season opener. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The University of Hawaii...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii reports 4 COVID deaths, over 1,300 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported four additional coronavirus deaths and 1,316 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 373,514. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
