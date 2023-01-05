ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLOX

Alabama woman identified as victim of fatal Highway 98 crash

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash in George County on Thursday. At around 2:30 p.m., a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Macarilla was traveling westbound on Highway 98 near the Mississippi-Alabama state line when it collided with an eastbound Dodge Ram as well as a Honda Accord.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police investigating bizarre Puna pedestrian crash that left driver dead

PUNA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating a bizarre crash in Puna that left an unidentified pedestrian injured and a driver dead. Authorities have identified the driver as 53-year-old Ryan Kuualoha Kaawaloa. The incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Friday near Hawaiian Beaches. Responding officers determined that a...
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police identify man who jumped off downtown Hilo bridge

Hawai‘i police have identified the man who jumped off the Pu‘uʻeo Bridge in downtown Hilo, on Wednesday, as 71-year-old David P. Crowley of Hilo. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai’i Island police seek public’s help locating 66-year-old missing woman

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 66-year-old Mary Raye of Pāhoa, who was reported missing. She is considered endangered because she requires medication for a medical condition. Raye was last seen in the area of Kalapana Gardens in Pāhoa on New Year’s...
bigislandvideonews.com

After Death Of 5-Month-Old, Puna Woman Arrested

KALAPANA, Hawaiʻi - A 21-year-old Puna woman was arrested and charged with various domestic-related offenses following a violent altercation on December 31st. (BIVN) – A 21-year-old Puna woman was arrested and charged following an alleged violent altercation that occurred on the same day as the death of her 5-month-old son.
bigislandnow.com

Man reportedly jumps to his death off Pu‘u‘eo Bridge in Hilo

Big Island police are investigating after a man reportedly jumped to his death off a bridge in downtown Hilo. The Hawai‘i Police Department initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation in connection with the incident that took place the evening of Jan. 4. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
HILO, HI
kauainownews.com

Wailua house fire displaces two on Kaua‘i

Two residents have been displaced by a structure fire on Olohena Road in the Wailua Homesteads on Friday. The couple was not home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to county officials. Firefighters were dispatched to the two-story home at approximately 10:30 a.m. Personnel...
mauinow.com

NTSB: witness from another aircraft observed plane impact water off Maui

The National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary report on the fatal crash of a medical response flight that occurred in waters off of Maui last month. The NTSB report indicates that a witness from another small plane observed the accident aircraft descend and spiral right before impacting the surface of the water.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Air Ambulance Crash Exposes Vulnerability In Neighbor Island Health Care

The deadly crash of a medical air transport plane off Maui last month has focused attention on the adequacy of Hawaii’s health care system on the remote neighbor islands. The Dec. 15 accident, involving a Hawaii Life Flight air ambulance, killed pilot Brian Treptow, flight nurse Courtney Parry and flight paramedic Gabriel Camacho as they headed from Maui to the Big Island on a night mission to transport a patient to Honolulu, according to Hawaii Life Flight.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Ocean View man sought by police for over a year found on Christmas Day

A wanted Ocean View man sought by authorities for more than a year is out on bail after his arrest on Christmas Day. Hawaiʻi Police located 42-year-old Ronald Patrick Keahonui Kahihikolo in Kailua-Kona. He’s been wanted since July 2021 on three outstanding arrest warrants, as well as for questioning in several other criminal investigations. At 12:54 p.m., Kona Patrol officers responded to a residence in the 78-6800 block of Māmalahoa Highway in Kailua-Kona regarding the location of a stolen motorcycle. Upon arrival, officers located the stolen motorcycle and Kahihikolo, who was then taken into custody.
OCEAN VIEW, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Friends, family remember legendary musician Danny Kaleikini

Danny Kaleikini, legendary musician and ‘ambassador of aloha,’ dies at 85. Kaleikini is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jacqueline; daughter Leonn, grandson Nicholas, and a sister. Two-time National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball gets set for season opener. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The University of Hawaii...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 4 COVID deaths, over 1,300 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported four additional coronavirus deaths and 1,316 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 373,514. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
HAWAII STATE

