Vacant property accumulates $12K in fines for failure to comply with ordinance

ROSE HILL — One of the main topics of discussion at the December Rose Hill Board of Commissioners meeting was a vacant property located at 605 N. Sycamore Street in Rose Hill.

Fines have been up to $100 a day, and there are roughly $12,000 in fines on the property thus far.

Attorney Edmond Haney of Daughtry, Woodard, Lawrence, & Starling out of Clinton, was in attendance along with local contractors Donald Bryant and Aron McKiver. The three men were representing property owner Ben Landriscina, who was not in attendance at the meeting.

Haney gave the board updates about work done on the property and spoke about the two instances of vandalism. He also asked the town to work with them by removing any future fines while they try to sell the property.

“The $12,000 has accumulated since July 20, 2022 as the ordinance has now been enforced,” said Angela Smith, Rose Hill Town Clerk, explaining that the property has been a concern for approximately 20 years since it’s been vacant.

Commissioner Ross Powell reiterated that the property has been in bad shape for a long time.

“Before the last two or three years where we started enforcing it, the ordinance was already on the books from my understanding,” Powell said.

“The roof and a lot of stuff just rotted away over all that time like for like the last 20 years when they had offers to purchase and now it’s got the point where it is,” he said.

“The general facts that’s my understanding of what’s going on, and now that it’s getting to the point of no return has there been any thing new on this vandalism that has really changed the status of the building,” Powell said.

Haney asked for another inspection as some of the repairs have been made.

The board decided to take the appeal under advisement and asked Interim Town Administrator Ralph Clark to do another inspection.

Clark will communicate with Haney as to the results of the inspection, and whether to continue the fines, defer or release some of the fines depending on the results of the inspection and the date(s) of the repairs were made.