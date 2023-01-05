Monday, Dec. 26

Pleasant Grove VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Woodland Church Road at Tram Road for an MVC. Pleasant Grove units arrived and assisted EMS and controlled traffic. Once released by NCSHP all Pleasant Grove units cleared the call and returned to their station!

Sarecta VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to E. NC 24 Highway near Miller Farm Lane for an MVC. Sarecta units arrived and started traffic control and assisted EMS.

Beulaville VFD, Potters Hill VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to E. NC 24 Highway at JD Basden Lane for a grassy fire endangering a structure.

Sarecta VFD, Kenansville VFR, and Duplin County EMS responded to a grass fire endangering a structure.

Pleasant Grove VFD responded to Kinsey Mill Road at Tram Road for a brush fire. Pleasant Grove units arrived and found a small fire in the tree line.

Warsaw VFD responded to Revelle Road for a tree on fire. Warsaw units extinguished the fire.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Chinquapin VFR, Chinquapin EMS, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of Ludie Brown Road and Willie Hatcher Road for a tractor-trailer versus a passenger vehicle MVC. Chinquapin units arrived and requested Lyman VFD to assist with blocking off Ludie Brown Road at S. NC 111 Highway.

Kenansville VFR, Oak Wolfe VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Wards Bridge Road near Holland Farm Lane for a grass fire endangering a structure. Units arrived and extinguished the fire.

Lyman VFD responded to Eneas Lanier Road for a small grass fire in the ditch. Lyman units arrived and extinguished the fire.

Lyman VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of S. NC 111 Highway at Jackson Store Road for a single-vehicle MVC off the roadway. Lyman units checked the vehicle for hazards.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Warsaw VFD, Faison VFR, Kenansville VFR, Oak Wolfe VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to the intersection of Blackmore Road at Johnson Byrd Road for an RV fire. Warsaw Chief 1 arrived and reported all persons were accounted for. The fire was extinguished.

Potters Hill VFD responded to Potters Hill Loop Road for a field fire burning toward the woods. Potters Hill units arrived and quickly extinguished the fire.

Oak Wolfe VFD responded to Daniel Chestnut Road for a field fire. Oak Wolfe units arrived and quickly extinguished the fire.

Kenansville VFR, Sarecta VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Paul Ed Dail Road for a grass fire endangering a structure.

Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 at the 369-mile marker, eastbound for a single-vehicle versus a tree MVC. Warsaw units arrived and blocked a lane of the Interstate for scene protection.

Wallace VFD responded to the area of Jennifer Street at S. US 117 Highway for an unknown type of fire with heavy smoke in the area. Wallace units arrived in the area and found an illegal burn in Carol C MHP, Wallace units extinguished the fire, and Wallace PD handled the investigation.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Wallace VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to Stallings Road for an MVC. Wallace units arrived and found a vehicle with moderate damage sitting in the roadway. Units assisted Wallace PD with traffic control.

Friday, Dec. 30

Beulaville VFD, Chinquapin VFR, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to Roland Batchelor Road for a brush fire endangering a structure. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Faison VFR responded to Interstate 40 between the 356 and 361-mile markers westbound lanes for several small grass fires. Faison units requested Warsaw VFD for assistance. Units arrived and extinguished all the fires. Faison units reported that approximately 200 yards had burned, but no other fires were noted between the 364 to 355-mile markers.

Faison VFR responded to Dave Bright Road in Sampson County for a vehicle fire. Faison units arrived at a working vehicle fire.

The fire was extinguished and all other units were downgraded to non-emergency.

Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Warsaw Police Department responded to N. Pine Street and Bruce Coston Road for an MVC. Warsaw PD on scene advised a single vehicle hit a deer and reported one minor injury from airbag deployment. Warsaw units were released by Warsaw PD.

Saturday, Dec. 31

Potters Hill VFD, Beulaville VFD, Sarecta VFD, Pink Hill VFR, and Duplin County EMS responded to Lester Houston Road for a structure fire. Units arrived and found a working residential structure fire, first in Engine began a fire attack while other units established a water supply.