Warsaw, NC

WPD Operation Naughty List results in 11 arrests, meth-dealing bust

By By Ena Sellers News Editor
 3 days ago

WARSAW — As citizens celebrated the holidays, the Warsaw Police Department Drug and Gang Unit (DGU) had a busy season keeping criminals off the streets. In December, the Warsaw DGU conducted a two-week aggressive criminal enforcement operation.

According to Warsaw law enforcement, the operation was to reduce criminal activity and disrupt criminal enterprises.

During Operation Naughty List, WPD arrested 11 individuals, dismantled a significant meth dealing operation at the Warsaw Inn, arresting all parties involved. They captured an absconder running from the law, chased and captured an armed convicted felon, arrested two armed convicted felons with drugs, recovered a stolen vehicle, seized three firearms, one of which was a stolen firearm, according to authorities.

Law enforcement officers seized approximately two pounds of marijuana, approximately 2,000 grams of a suspected methamphetamine mixture, several other controlled substances and paraphernalia and seized over $3,000 used in the commission of a crime. They also intercepted and arrested a drug dealer “on his way to make a deal in town.”

"The fruits of our labor were proof that proactive law enforcement works and to serve as a message to anyone who might think Warsaw is a comfortable place to conduct their criminal enterprise. Operation: Naughty List was the start of many operations to come to help further dismantle additional criminal and drug organizations that have thrived in town for too long," said Detective Michael J. Koh, WPD Criminal Investigation Division Drug & Gang Unit.

Despite dealing with some staffing shortages, local officers do what it takes to get the job done and keep Duplin citizens safe.

"Staffing shortages are an issue that plagues police departments nation-wide, however we don't let that slow us down. We have a small group of dedicated officers who work diligently despite shortages. Crime does not stop and neither do we. Officers pick up additional shifts to ensure adequate staffing is met to protect the citizens and visitors of Warsaw," said Detective Koh.

Among those arrested are:

Jasmine Rochelle Joyner, 33, of Garland, NC. Joyner was charged with trafficking more than 400 grams of methamphetamine, charged with felony harboring escapee, conspiracy to sell methamphetamine, conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, felony maintaining a dwelling for use of controlled substances, misdemeanor maintaining a vehicle for use of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, aid and abet driving while license revoked and possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana. Joyner was arrested and put on a $337,000 secured bond.

Howard Lee “Junebug” Carroll Jr., 42, of Garland, NC. Carroll was charged with trafficking more than 400 grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle for use of controlled substances, felony maintaining a dwelling for use of controlled substances, possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, absconder from doc with several outstanding warrants. Carroll was arrested and put on a $328,499.01 secured bond.

Anthony James Mccoy, 32, of Beulaville. Mccoy was arrested and charged for felony possession of firearm by felon, resist, delay, and obstruct a public officer, simple possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and second degree trespassing. Mccoy was arrested and put on a $15,000 secured bond.

Jason Pyrrus, 20, of Clinton, NC. Pyrrus was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle for use of controlled substances and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Pyrrus was arrested and put on a $8,000 secured bond.

Eric Joel Newkirk, 45, of Warsaw, NC. Newkirk was arrested for resisting a public officer and put on a $2,000 secured bond.

The month of December started strong for the WPD with two traffic stops that resulted in five felony arrests within hours of each other.

“While conducting speed enforcement on W College St., officers with the Patrol Division and our Drug and Gang Unit stopped a vehicle for speeding in a posted 35 MPH residential zone,” stated Warsaw Law enforcement in a social media announcement. “The search yielded a felony amount of marijuana, a schedule VI controlled substance, as well as various paraphernalia consistent with the sale and delivery of marijuana. Officers also located pills, later identified as Oxycodone, a schedule II controlled substance, a scale, a firearm, and a substantial amount of US currency.”

Shortly after, officers observed a vehicle’s failure to stop for a stop sign.”

According to reports, officers observed a passenger throwing something out of the window as the vehicle was coming to a stop.

“All occupants were detained and officers located the item that was thrown from the vehicle, which was a small metal container holding a white powdery substance. The substance was field tested and was presumptive positive for cocaine, a schedule II controlled substance.

During the incident, officers found that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Goldsboro. Drug paraphernalia was found during a vehicle search. The driver was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The passenger was arrested for possession of cocaine. Both suspects were transported to Duplin County Jail with assistance from the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.

"It is worth mentioning that we, as with everyone else, are hiring for a Police Officer position with a new and improved starting salary," said Detective Koh, adding that WPD was the first agency in Duplin County to do a full pre-hire sponsorship for BLET "which we hired, paid for, and retained a recruit; a first for Duplin County and a rarity, especially at a smaller agency."

