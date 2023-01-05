Beverly Jean Stroud, 55, of Pink Hill passed away Tuesday December 13th, 2022 at ECU Health Medical Center Beverly, as people knew her, was a loving mother, caring daughter, adoring aunt, and devoted sister. She was a selfless woman who never met a stranger. She was a woman of God who loved Jesus and loved to tell people about him. She was a member of Christian Chapel Church, but also visited Piney Grove Church and Rivermont Church. She loved and enjoyed all animals, especially her dog ‘Roxy’ and her cats. Her favorite sports to watch were football, basketball, and baseball. She loved the colors Purple and Pink. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ashley Eugene Stroud, Doris Heath Stroud, Quentin Stroud, Virginia S. Lucas, and Uncle Billy Braxton Stroud. Beverly is survived by her son, Scott Harold Humphrey and his wife Emily Noel Humphrey, of Deep Run; parents, Ola Jean Stroud and Jerry Max Stroud, of Pink Hill; brother, Jerry “Max” Stroud Jr. and his wife Tracy Humphrey Stroud; nieces, Meredith Caroline Stroud, Virginia Catherine Stroud and nephew, Jerry “Max” Stroud III; aunts and uncles, Gail Stroud Terry and “Bo” Platt Terry, Lawrence and Debbie Stroud; and Marion “Burr” and Kaye Stroud and many cousins whom she loved dearly. Visitation was held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Pink Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Christian Chapel Church followed by interment at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill.